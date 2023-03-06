Germany and EU pursue talks on deal to ban combustion engines

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

- The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the Swedish presidency of the EU ministers’ council said on Friday, according to AP News. The vote initially scheduled…

- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

- Germany and Italy threatened to block an European Union plan that would have effectively banned new combustion-engine vehicles after 2035 unless the bloc’s executive comes up with a promised proposal to exempt cars that use climate-neutral synthetic fuels, according to Bloomberg. Poland and Hungary…

- China questioned whether the US genuinely seeks to repair ties damaged by the dispute over a balloon just as the two nations’ top diplomats head to a security conference in Germany, where they may have an opportunity to meet on the sidelines, according to Bloomberg. The balloon saga “tests the US’s…

- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Bloomberg. Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary…

- Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…