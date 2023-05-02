Stiri Recomandate

Tg. Mureșul, printre cele mai poluate orașe din România și Europa

Într-un clasament al calității aerului, întocmit de Agenţia Europeană de Mediu, printre cele mai poluate oraşe din România se numără Piatra Neamţ, Târgu Mureş şi Iaşi. Agenția de Protecția Mediului Mureș susține însă că datele corespund anului 2021, când într-adevăr… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT / Începe distribuirea pachetelor pentru persoanele defavorizate

Instituția Prefectului Buzău anunță că astăzi, 2 mai, în județul Buzău va începe distribuirea celei de-a șasea tranșe de alimente acordate prin Programul Operațional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate. În prima zi, vor fi distribuite aproape 11.000 de pachete,… [citeste mai departe]

1 Mai cu primarii. Mici şi bere de la primarul Bibarţ, flori, locuri de picnic și promenadă de la Boc, Birta și Firtz

Am stat doar un pic de veghe în lanul de facebook alături de primarii din vestul ţării, ca să vedem cum sau dacă se întrec... The post 1 Mai cu primarii. Mici… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru bugetari: urmează o nouă minivacanță de 5 zile libere consecutiv

Românii au profitat din plin de minivacanța de 1 Mai, dar nu mai au mult de așteptat până la următoarele zile libere. Începutul lunii iunie va aduce cu sine o nouă minivacanță, iar pentru bugetari se vor lega 5 zile libere.Minivacanța… [citeste mai departe]

Sprijinul autoritatilor din Ungaria solicitat pentru cautarea celor 4 persoane disparute pe raul Mures (GALERIE FOTO)

ISU Timis a solicitat sprijinul autoritatilor din Ungaria pentru misiuni de cautare salvare a celor 4 persoane disparute pe raul Mures.Potrivit ISU Timis, in urma cu… [citeste mai departe]

Vino la cursul gratuit de administrator pensiune

Vrei să fii administrator pensiune? Vino la cursul nostru gratuit dacă: ai domiciliul în regiunea Nord-Vest ai vârsta minimă de 25 ani ești angajat/ă Detaliile cursului: gratuit online acreditat ANC de inițiere durata: 40 de ore Cursul de administrator pensiune este organizat în cadrul proiectului “Formare-Cooperare-Digitalizare:… [citeste mai departe]

SIGHET – Garaje demolate de municipalitate. Se vor face locuri de parcare în cartierul Bogdan Vodă

În ședința de Consiliu Local Sighetu Marmației de la finalul săptămânii trecute aleșii locali au votat proiectul de hotărâre privind aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici şi a Documentației de… [citeste mai departe]

Deputaţii din comisia pentru învăţământ ar putea finaliza raportul asupra noilor legi ale educaţie

Săptămâna aceasta, deputaţii din comisia pentru învăţământ ar putea finaliza raportul asupra noilor legi ale educaţiei. Acesta avea termen iniţial pentru adoptare ziua de 26 aprilie, însă a… [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să mâncăm ridichi. Top 5 motive să le consumi

  Poate că ridichile nu sunt cea mai populară legumă din grădina ta, dar sunt unele dintre cele mai sănătoase. Aceste legume rădăcină subevaluate sunt pline de nutrienți. Ele pot chiar preveni unele afecțiuni de sănătate. Ridichile nu sunt bine studiate pentru uzul medicinal… [citeste mai departe]

Alba Iulia| Teren de sport pentru sute de elevi ai uneia dintre cele mai vechi școli din municipiu

Astăzi am predat amplasamentul pentru amenajarea unui teren de sport în incinta Școlii ”Vasile Goldiș” din Alba Iulia, una dintre școlile cele mai vechi din municipiu. Școala va beneficia de un proiect… [citeste mai departe]


Galerie foto și video. De la caviar la sucuri și bere, produse care marchează încoronarea Regelui Charles pe 6 mai

Publicat:
De la cutii cu caviar la berea festiva, companiile incearca sa atraga fanii regali cu o serie de produse care marcheaza incoronarea noului monarh al , transmite Reuters.  Cani, farfurii, prosoape pentru ceai, magneti, perne si ursuleti de plus sunt produse de baza pentru ocaziile regale, iar acestea umplu deja ferestrele magazinelor, pentru a […] The post Galerie foto și video. De la caviar la sucuri și bere, produse care marcheaza incoronarea pe 6 mai appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

