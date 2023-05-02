Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German armsmaker Rheinmetall is building a military maintenance and logistics hub in Satu Mare, Romania, expected to begin operation this month to service weapons used for the war in Ukraine, the company said on Sunday, according to Reuters. “The service hub should play a central role in maintaining…

- Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

- Foreign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of Russia‘s war in Ukraine and spiralling U.S.–China tensions, with host India hoping that issues like climate change and Third World debt are not overlooked, according to Reuters. The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

- Eleven European Union countries urged “great caution” in relaxing the bloc’s state aid rules in a bid to support Europe’s green industry in a global race, saying that risked damaging competition inside the bloc, a document showed, according to Reuters. The document dated February 10 was sent to the…

- Cel mai devastator cutremur care a lovit Turcia in aproape un secol ar putea costa tara pana la 84,1 miliarde de dolari, a aratat o organizatie a oamenilor de afaceri din Turcia, in timp ce un oficial din cadrul Guvernului de la Ankara a estimat costurile la peste 50 de miliarde de dolari, transmite…

- Germania a aprobat exportul de tancuri Leopard 1 catre Ucraina, a anuntat, vineri, guvernul german, relateaza The Guardian si Reuters. ”Pot confirma ca a fost emisa o licenta de export”, a anuntat vineri purtatorul de cuvant al guvernului german, Steffen Hebestreit. El nu a precizat insa cate tancuri…

- The European Commission will present plans on Wednesday to try to ensure Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China, according to Reuters. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to…