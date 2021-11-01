Gabriel Plaiasu resigns from PNL MPs group

Gabriel Plaiasu resigns from PNL MPs groupPublicat:
Gabriel Plaiasu announced on Monday he resigned from the National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs group, thus becoming an unaffiliated deputy. Gabriel Plaiasu is the 14th MP who left the PNL groups, agerpres reports.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Deputy Ionel Danca resigns from PNL parliamentary group
11:30, 28.10.2021 - PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputy Ionel Danca on Thursday left the parliamentary group of this party to become a non-affiliated Deputy from now on. According to him, "the new leadership of PNL is humiliating itself, begging for help from the PSD, heads down" while, "and this is the maximum humiliation"…
PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government
18:00, 25.10.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, reiterated on Monday that he expects the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Save Romania Union (USR) show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two formations do not support this Executive, the only…
USR's Barna: If the negotiations do not open tomorrow or at the latest on Monday - Own Cabinet
09:00, 13.10.2021 - Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that the Save Romania Union will propose its own Cabinet if it does not outline Wednesday's meeting of party presidents who were in coalition negotiations for a collaboration with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian…
PM Citu: We wouldn't need additional ICU beds if people got vaccinated
15:25, 11.10.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the number of beds in ICU can be raised, yet he emphasized that the solution to the pandemic remains COVID vaccination. "It's important that everyone be responsible for the decision…
Citu: PNL MPs will attend censure motion debate, won't vote
13:25, 04.10.2021 - The members of parliament belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL) will attend the debate in Parliament of the censure motion, but will not vote, announced, on Monday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, chairman of the PNL. "The PNL MPs will attend tomorrow's motion, but won't vote," said Citu,…
PM Citu: Romanians should only listen to specialists regarding calculations about COVID-19 case incidence
16:20, 27.09.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, declared on Monday, that the specialists are the one who should speak about the way the calculations are being made for the COVID-19 incidence rate, and not people who "have no sort of expertise" in the field. He was asked how…
Speaker Orban: Censure motion once submitted can't be stopped
10:11, 21.09.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians…
Speaker Orban: Sorting out crisis of building material prices, a priority for PNL
16:36, 30.08.2021 - Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban said on Monday after a meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that sorting out the crisis caused by the soaring construction material prices is a priority for the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the…