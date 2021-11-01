Gabriel Plaiasu resigns from PNL MPs group

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputy Ionel Danca on Thursday left the parliamentary group of this party to become a non-affiliated Deputy from now on. According to him, "the new leadership of PNL is humiliating itself, begging for help from the PSD, heads down" while, "and this is the maximum humiliation"…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, reiterated on Monday that he expects the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Save Romania Union (USR) show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two formations do not support this Executive, the only…

- Save Romania Union (USR) Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday that the Save Romania Union will propose its own Cabinet if it does not outline Wednesday's meeting of party presidents who were in coalition negotiations for a collaboration with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, stated on Monday that the number of beds in ICU can be raised, yet he emphasized that the solution to the pandemic remains COVID vaccination. "It's important that everyone be responsible for the decision…

- The members of parliament belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL) will attend the debate in Parliament of the censure motion, but will not vote, announced, on Monday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, chairman of the PNL. "The PNL MPs will attend tomorrow's motion, but won't vote," said Citu,…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, declared on Monday, that the specialists are the one who should speak about the way the calculations are being made for the COVID-19 incidence rate, and not people who "have no sort of expertise" in the field. He was asked how…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban said on Monday after a meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) that sorting out the crisis caused by the soaring construction material prices is a priority for the National Liberal Party (PNL), mentioning that the…