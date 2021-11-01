Gabriel Plaiasu resigns from PNL MPs group

Stiri Recomandate

Îngrijorat de suprasolicitarea medicilor ce tratează bolnavi de COVID-19, Putin cere armatei să construiască facilităţi medicale

Kremlinul s-a declarat luni preocupat de suprasolicitarea medicilor care tratează bolnavi de COVID-19 în Rusia, în timp ce această ţară,… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu, anunţ oficial. Când se întorc elevii la şcoală

Elevii și preșcolarii mai au o săptămână din vacanța impusă, însă nu se știe dacă din 8 noiembrie se vor putea întoarce fizic la școală și la grădiniță sau vor rămâne în continuare acasă și vor face cursuri online. Federația Asociațiilor de Părinți susține că sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Un singur timișorean interesat de dezbaterea publică despre viitorul preț al gigacaloriei

Dezbaterea publică având ca subiect creșterea prețului gigacaloriei, organizată de Primăria Timișoara după ce proiectul a fost scos de pe ordinea de zi, a avut un singur cetățean interesat – Petru Olariu, de la Federația… [citeste mai departe]

You are Ceausescu to me documentary - best film at Ji.hlava festival

The "You are Ceausescu to me" documentary, directed by Sebastian Mihailescu won the Best Central and East European Documentary Film and Best Cinematography awards in the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival (Ji.hlava IDFF), carried out October 26 - 31… [citeste mai departe]

Testele Covid pe bază de salivă vor ajunge săptămâna viitoare în școli odată cu redeschiderea acestora

Conform declarațiilor Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpaenu, testele pe bază de salivă  vor ajunge în școli de săptămâna viitoare, odată cu relua cursurile. Numărul testelor comandate… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Yemen: Ministrul afacerilor externe al Libanului cheamă Arabia Saudită la dialog

Ministrul afacerilor externe al Libanului, Abdallah Bou Habib, a chemat luni Arabia Saudită la "dialog", pentru a depăşi grava criză diplomatică generată de afirmaţiile unui ministru libanez care a criticat intervenţia… [citeste mai departe]

La Galați, criză de vaccinuri Jhonson &Jhonson. Direcția de Sănătate a cerut suplimentarea stocurilor

În condițiile în care foarte mulți dintre cei care se vaccinează în aceste zile preferă vaccinul Johnson & Johnson, care este administrat în doză unică și le permite eliberarea certificatului… [citeste mai departe]

BĂTAIE de cap pentru Sorin Cîmpeanu: elevii se OPUN scurtării vacanței de iarnă și cer SUSPENDAREA tezelor

Consiliul Național al Elevilor anunță că nu dorește scurtarea vacanței de iarnă și cere suspendarea tezelor din primul semestru. Solicitarea a fost făcută în urma unei consultări… [citeste mai departe]

Cât economisesc românii în fiecare lună şi care sunt motivele pentru care pun bani deoparte

Mai mult de jumătate dintre români consideră că este foarte important să economisească, iar 71% spun că nu au o rutină de economisire şi susţin că pun bani deoparte aleatoriu, în funcţie de ceea ce le rămâne… [citeste mai departe]

Motoare turate lângă stadionul „Dan Păltinișanu” din Timișoara

Duminică va avea loc la Timișoara, în parcarea de pe strada Arieș, etapa a 9-a din Campionatul de Automobilism și Karting Timiș, în organizarea Asociației Auto Club Rally Timiș. Competiția va fi una de genul circuit viteză. [citeste mai departe]


Gabriel Plaiasu resigns from PNL MPs group

Publicat:
announced on Monday he resigned from the (PNL) MPs group, thus becoming an unaffiliated deputy. is the 14th MP who left the PNL groups, agerpres reports.

