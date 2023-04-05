G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion The trade ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed “serious concern with economic coercion” in a meeting held online and said they would explore joint responses to it, according to Bloomberg. Such coercion is often imposed via trade and investment and “undermines economic security,” the ministers said in a statement issued after the meeting […] The post G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- The European Union is seeking to conclude a free-trade agreement with Australia by the summer, even as the two sides still need to work through some of the more contentious issues, according to Bloomberg. Further discussions are due to take place later this month, which will likely be the last round…

- The European Union has agreed to allow retaliation against countries that put undue economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, such as the trade restrictions the bloc says China has imposed on Lithuania, according to Reuters. Representatives of the European Parliament and the Council,…

- The decision to liberalise visas for citizens of Kosovo was approved by the 27 EU ministers at the Council of Internal Affairs in Brussels on Thursday, which must come into effect no later than 1 January 2024, according to Euractiv. Kosovo was the last remaining country in the region to still require…

- The European Union and the US are close to an agreement on raw materials used in batteries that would allow EU companies access to some of the same benefits in President Joe Biden’s green investment plan as Washington’s free-trade partners, according to the bloc’s trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, Bloomberg…

- China and the European Union should prepare for a meeting of their leaders, Beijing’s top foreign policy official said, a sign of the Asian nation’s efforts to court Europe amid worsening ties with the US, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang…

- Soaring inflation, higher interest rates and supply-chain snarls spurred by the war in Ukraine probably pushed most of the European Union’s biggest eastern economies into contraction at end-2022, with Hungary leading the way down, according to Bloomberg. Hungary’s economy shrank a less-than-expected…

- Turkey is keeping up the pressure on Sweden and Finland, again telling the Nordic countries to do more to fight terrorist groups in exchange for allowing them to join NATO, according to Bloomberg. “It is mandatory for countries which want to join the alliance to take solid steps to meet their responsibilities…

- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia, according to AP News. Kishida was in Ottawa on Thursday for his first visit as Japan’s head of government, as part of a tour of other Group of Seven countries. Japan…