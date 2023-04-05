G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion

Stiri Recomandate

Carmen Grebenișan și Remus Boroiu, în pericol de eliminare de la Survivor 2023. Fanii au răbufnit: „Amândoi să rămână”

După marea unificare de la Survivor România 2023, cei 13 concurenți rămași în concurs formează tribul Taino. Aceștia s-au întrecut deja pe… [citeste mai departe]

Raportul pagubelor produse de căderile de zăpadă în județul Bacău: peste 40 de mașini înzăpezite, dintre care 2 ambulanțe și 32 de mașini avariate de copaci căzuți

În urma fenomenelor meteorologice manifestate… [citeste mai departe]

Formula 1: Campionul mondial din 2008 s-ar putea decide în instanță

Brazilianul Felipe Massa a anunţat că se gândește să meargă în instanţă pentru a câştiga titlul mondial pierdut în fața lui Lewis Hamilton în 2008, după dezvăluirile făcute de Bernie Ecclestone în privința scandalului Crashgate de la Marele Premiu de Formula 1… [citeste mai departe]

A fost cea mai rece dimineață de 5 aprilie înregistrată în România

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a prelungit pentru șase județe din Moldova avertizarea cod portocaliu de ninsori și viscol. Totodată, în toată țara temperaturile se vor menține scăzute până sâmbătă dimineață. Specialiștii ANM au anunțat cea mai rece… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră în Chișinău. Cadavrul unui tânăr găsit zăcând pe plaja lacului de la Valea Morilor

Miercuri, 5 aprilie, cadavrul unui tânăr a fost găsit zăcând în adiacentul plajei lacului din parcul Valea Morilor din capitală, la o distanță de aproximativ 2-3 metri de mal. Victima… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Mireșu Mare: continuă măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera, 5-6 aprilie 2023!

Primăria Mireșu Mare: continuă măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera, 5-6 aprilie 2023! „Săptămâna aceasta continuăm măsurătorile cadastrale în satul Stejera. Miercuri, , şi joi, , vom fi pe teren în locul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Stradă din municipiul Bacău, sub nămeți. Polițiștii locali au ajutat șoferii să iasă cu mașinile din zăpadă

Mai multe mașini au rămas blocate în zăpada pe strada Poligonului din municipiul Bacău. Polițiștii locali au dat o mână de ajutor șoferilor și au împins… [citeste mai departe]

Un membru al gărzii de la Kremlin a fugit din Rusia și a vorbit despre viața secretă a lui Putin

Un ofițer responsabil cu furnizarea de comunicații criptate președintelui Vladimir Putin a declarat că a fugit din Rusia din cauza războiului din Ucraina și a dezvăluit detalii despre liderul de la Kremlin… [citeste mai departe]

Cetățenii unor străzi din Cugir râmân, în zilele de 5,6 și 7 aprilie, fără energie electrică, între orele 08.00 și 15.00, din cauza unor lucrări programate

Miercuri, joi și vineri, mai exact în intervalul 5-7 aprilie 2023,… [citeste mai departe]

A murit actorul Thury Ștefan, care a jucat în „Nea Mărin miliardar”

A murit Thury Ștefan, cunoscut pentru rolul său din „Nea Mărin miliardar”. În vârstă de 81 de ani, cunoscutul actor și balerin Thury Ștefan a încetat din viață pe 4 aprilie. estea cea tristă a fost dată pe rețelele de socializare de către apropiații săi,… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion

The trade ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed “serious concern with economic coercion” in a meeting held online and said they would explore joint responses to it, according to Bloomberg. Such coercion is often imposed via trade and investment and “undermines economic security,” the ministers said in a statement issued after the meeting […] The post G7 ministers to seek ‘collective’ response to economic coercion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

