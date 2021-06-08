French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

Stiri Recomandate

Vlăduța Lupău își face casă cu piscină în Cluj-Napoca. S-a pozat pe șantier - FOTO

Cântăreața Vlăduța Lupău le-a făcut o surpriză fanilor, prezentând imagini de pe șantierul viitoarei sale case. ”Împărtășesc cu voi o bucurie! Și anume împlinirea acestui vis... casa noastră start”, a scris cântăreața… [citeste mai departe]

Cum te face Lidl să cheltuieşti mai mulţi bani în magazin decât intenţionezi. Secretul retailerului s-a aflat

Mai mulți foști angajați ai unuia dintre cei mai mari retaileri din lume, Lidl, au dezvăluit cum celebrul magazin te determină să cheltuieşti mai mult decât ți-ai propus.… [citeste mai departe]

Mama unei fetițe a fost arestată după ce mers la școală în locul acesteia. Ce a vrut să demonstreze femeia

Incidentul s-a petrecut într-o localitate din Texas, Statele Unite, iar femeia și-a motivat gestul printr-un „experiment social”. Casey Garcia, în vârstă de 30 de ani, a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Franţei, pălmuit în timpul unei vizite în sud-estul ţării

Două persoane au fost arestate în Franța după ce președintele Emmanuel Macron a fost pălmuit de un bărbat în timpul unei vizite în regiunea Drome din sud-estul Franței, informează Hotnews . Conform unei înregistrări video postate pe reţelele de socializare,… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutor din Germania pentru un centru de ingrijire din judet (Foto)

Județul Ostalb și-a dovedit, încă o dată, generozitatea de județ înfrățit. A sosit azi la Satu Mare transportul de ajutor din Germania destinat Centrului de Îngrijire și Asistență „Șansa” Carei. Donația include zece paturi de spital și noptiere, respectiv două tone de… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Franței, Emmanuel Macron, agresat de un individ. Doi suspecți reținuți

Preşedintele Franţei, Emmanuel Macron, a fost agresat de un individ, marţi, în cursul unei deplasări, iar agenţii serviciilor de securitate au anunţat reţinerea a doi suspecţi după incident. [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul este pe primul loc la vaccinarea împotriva Covid. Anunțul lui Valeriu Gheorghiță

Aproape 44% din populaţia eligibilă a Bucureştiului, persoane cu vârsta de peste 12 ani, s-a vaccinat anti-COVID până pe 7 iunie, Capitala fiind urmată de judeţul Cluj cu 40,4%, Sibiu – 34%, Braşov – 32,1%,… [citeste mai departe]

Habitatul gorilelor din Africa se va micşora masiv în următorii 30 de ani

Habitatul maimuţelor mari, cum ar fi gorilele, cimpanzeii şi maimuţele bonobo, se va micşora masiv în Africa în următorii 30 de ani, atrage atenţia un studiu realizat de peste 60 de oameni de ştiinţă, informează dpa. Potrivit unei cercetări apărute… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Germania. Ministrul Sănătăţii Jens Spahn voia să distribuie măşti medicale chinezeşti neconforme unor persoane cu handicap şi fără adăpost

Cancelarul german Angela Merkel îl susţine pe ministrul Sănătăţii Jens Spahn,… [citeste mai departe]

PRIMELE măsuri în cazul revoltător de bullying asupra elevei cu nevoi speciale din Timișoara - Dosar PENAL și demiterea conducerii liceului

Deciziile vin după ce marți au apărut imagini în mediul online în care două eleve de la Liceul Alimentar, din Timișoara… [citeste mai departe]


French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern department of Drome, where […] The post slapped in face during walkabout in France appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

