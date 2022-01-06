French MPs approve new COVID vaccine pass

Stiri Recomandate

Inovația în neurologie: O șansă la o viață cât mai apropiată de normal

Marilena Nedelcu Probabilitatea de a avea afecțiuni neurologice crește odată cu vârsta, astfel că pacienții care ajung în fața medicilor neurologi sunt numeroși. Pentru că e foarte greu ca astfel de afecțiuni neurologice să se vindece, specialiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Meteo ANM. Vin ninsori puternice în România. Zonele vizate

Vești importante pentru românii din toată țara. După câteva zile consecutive în care temperaturile au dat impresia că ne aflăm în mijlocul primăverii, iată că vremea se schimbă radical. Când vor veni ninsorile în România. Valorile termice vor scădea drastic. Care sunt regiunile vizate.… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Toma, deputat PSD: O lună de guvernare social-democrată. O lună de rezultate

O lună de guvernare social-democrată. O lună de rezultate. Acum o lună, ne-am asumat guvernarea cu un singur mare obiectiv, acela de a elabora și asigura implementarea tuturor măsurilor necesare pentru redresarea și stabilizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Djokovic a contestat în justiţie decizia autorităţilor australiene de a-i anula viza şi de a-l expulza din ţară

Tenismanul sârb Novak Djokovic va rămâne în Australia până luni. Avocații acestuia au contestat în justiție decizia autorităților australiene de a-i anula viza de călătorie… [citeste mai departe]

Lucia di Lammermoor, în regia lui Andrei Şerban, revine după patru ani pe scena Operei din Bucureşti

„Lucia di Lammermoor”, de Gaetano Donizetti, în regia lui Andrei Şerban, reprezintă primul eveniment al anului pe scena Operei Naţionale Bucureşti, informează News.ro. După succesul pe care l-au… [citeste mai departe]

Jaf de 40.000 de euro la Iași. Hoții au acționat la pontul unui prieten al victimei

Trei persoane au fost reținute de către polițiștii ieșeni după ce au furat 40.000 de euro, blănuri, bijuterii, ceasuri şi parfumuri dintr-o vilă din localitatea ieșeană Tomești pe 21 decembrie. Potrivit surselor din anchetă citate… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții de 1 milion de lei pentru patrimoniul istoric al Timișoarei. Se pot depune cererile de finanțare

„Acțiuni tematice – Timișoara Capitală Europeană a Culturii” este subprogramul lansat de Institutul Național al Patrimoniului prin care se vor acorda finanțări nerambursabile în valoare… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția Ministerului Român de Externe la criza din Kazahstan. Ambasada este în contact cu cei aproape 100 de români VIDEO

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) a urmărit și urmărește îndeaproape, încă de la declanșarea acestora, evoluțiile recente din Republica Kazahstan, unde… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – VIDEO / A început procesiunea de Bobotează

Procesiunea de Bobotează a pornit, astăzi, în jurul orei 11.45, din fața Catedralei „Sfântu Sava”, având ca punct terminus monumentul închinat sfântului martirizat în apele râului Buzău din zona podului de la Mărăcineni. Pe malul drept al râului Buzău, apele vor fi sfinţite şi, prin harul sfânt… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a rătăcit formaţia „10 Prăjini” în Piteşti, la înmormântarea lui Dobrin

Luni, 29 octombrie 2007, înmormântarea lui Nicolae Dobrin. La stadion participă 5.000 de piteșteni care l-au iubit. Dincolo de slujba oficiată de Î.P.S. Calinic, de fanfară, de Gh. Zamfir, participă și formația „10 Prăjini”,… [citeste mai departe]


French MPs approve new COVID vaccine pass

Publicat:
approved a new COVID-19 vaccine pass early Thursday morning after three days of tumultuous debate, further fuelled by ‘s remarks that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated, according to Politico.  In the , 214 MPs approved the vaccine pass, versus 93 who voted against it, while 27 abstained. The […] The post approve new COVID vaccine pass appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

French lawmakers to vote on COVID vaccine pass amid death threats

15:10, 03.01.2022 - Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would…

EU leaders quit without compromise on energy price hikes

11:40, 17.12.2021 - The EU leaders’ summit ended on Thursday with a failure to agree on common language on energy issues, forcing the topic to be dropped from the Council conclusions, according to Politico. The two key differences were over the Emissions Trading System (ETS) and an upcoming effort to include nuclear in…

EU extends free mobile roaming to 2032

13:56, 09.12.2021 - Negotiators from the EU Council and the European Parliament announced on Thursday that European citizens will be able to use their mobile phones without excessive extra costs when travelling abroad in the EU, according to Politico. The European Parliament, Commission and EU Council gathered Wednesday…

Vaccinul care distruge celulele infectate de Covid, va fi testat anul viitor

22:01, 16.11.2021 - Emergex, o companie din Oxfordshire va incepe, in ianuarie 2022, testele clinice ale unui vaccin de a doua generație impotriva Covid-19, care utilizeaza celule T. Acesta ucide celulele infectate și ar putea oferi o imunitate de durata mai lunga decat vaccinurile actuale, relateaza The Guardian.  Vaccinurile…

EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

13:26, 11.11.2021 - The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…

WHO Europe chief voices ‘grave concern’ about COVID rebound

14:00, 04.11.2021 - A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday, according to AP News. Dr. Hans Kluge…

Von der Leyen lays out path to unlock Polish recovery funds with conditions

17:15, 28.10.2021 - European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

17:06, 27.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…


