French MPs approve new COVID vaccine pass

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Dozens of French lawmakers have reported receiving death threats from suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as parliament starts to debate legislation that would require people to show proof of vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, according to Reuters. The new law which would…

- The EU leaders’ summit ended on Thursday with a failure to agree on common language on energy issues, forcing the topic to be dropped from the Council conclusions, according to Politico. The two key differences were over the Emissions Trading System (ETS) and an upcoming effort to include nuclear in…

- Negotiators from the EU Council and the European Parliament announced on Thursday that European citizens will be able to use their mobile phones without excessive extra costs when travelling abroad in the EU, according to Politico. The European Parliament, Commission and EU Council gathered Wednesday…

- Emergex, o companie din Oxfordshire va incepe, in ianuarie 2022, testele clinice ale unui vaccin de a doua generație impotriva Covid-19, care utilizeaza celule T. Acesta ucide celulele infectate și ar putea oferi o imunitate de durata mai lunga decat vaccinurile actuale, relateaza The Guardian. Vaccinurile…

- The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…

- A 53-country region in Europe and Central Asia faces the “real threat” of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks or already is experiencing a new wave of infections, the head of the World Health Organization’s regional office said Thursday, according to AP News. Dr. Hans Kluge…

- European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday expressed hope the EU could find a solution with Poland over recovery funds stalled due to a rule-of-law dispute but laid out several conditions the country must meet first, according to Politico. The Commission has withheld approval…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework…