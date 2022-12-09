France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its financial reports, the company said. The move will also affect TotalEnergies’ […] The post France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

