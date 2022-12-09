France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria licitează 1,5 milioane de euro pentru întreținerea locurilor de joacă din oraș

Întreținerea locurilor de joacă din municipiul Cluj-Napoca reprezintă o investiție substanțială a autorităților locale, iar suma alocată în acest scop este de ordinul milioanelor de lei. În condițiile creșterii prețurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Centru pentru perfecțiunea naturii, inaugurat la UMFST

În cadrul Zilelor Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe și Tehnologie (UMFST) „George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureș, miercuri, 7 decembrie, a avut loc inaugurarea Centrului de Cercetări pentru Plante Medicinale și Aromatice – CCPMA. După tăierea panglicii inaugurale, cei prezenți au… [citeste mai departe]

În luna noiembrie, AJFP Teleorman a colectat suma de 110,81 milioane lei

Economie În luna noiembrie, AJFP Teleorman a colectat suma de 110,81 milioane lei decembrie 9, 2022 13:29 În luna noiembrie 2022, AJFP Teleorman a colectat venituri nete la Bugetul General Consolidat în sumă totală de 110,81 milioane lei, cu 11,20 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția politicienilor vasluieni după votul pentru Schengen: de la boicot la mai multă înțelegere față de poporul austriac!

PĂRERI ÎMPĂRȚIȚE… Politicienii vasluieni reacționează după ce România a ratat din nou aderarea la Spațiul Schengen ca urmare a votului negativ… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Ford GT Mk IV este un ultim omagiu adus supercar-ului american: peste 800 CP și preț de ...

Anul acesta Ford își ia rămas bun de la exclusivistul GT. Supercar-ul americanilor a fost introdus în 2016 și a fost creat special pentru a marca revenirea celebrului model în cursele de anduranță, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Iohannis a promulgat legea care aprobă finanţarea Spitalului Regional de Urgenţă Craiova

Actul normativ reglementează finanţarea construirii unui nou spital regional de urgenţă în Craiova, care va deveni un centru de nivel terţiar pentru reţeaua de spitale din regiunea de sud-vest,… [citeste mai departe]

AHK România este dezamăgită de votul negativ dat României

Suntem dezamăgiți de votul negativ dat României privind aderarea la spațiul de liberă circulație europeană. Camera de Comerț și Industrie Româno-Germană (AHK România) a fost și rămâne un susținător fervent al intrării României în spațiul Schengen și speră ca acest lucru să se întâmple… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul: Depinde de Zelenski când se va încheia războiul în Ucraina. „Se poate termina mâine, dacă el dorește acest lucru”

Rusia a insistat vineri, 9 decembrie, că depinde de președintele Volodimir Zelenski să pună capăt războiului din Ucraina, relatează … [citeste mai departe]

82,7% dintre români se pregătesc să petreacă Sărbătorile acasă

Aproape jumătate și-au redus bugetul față de anul trecut din cauza creșterii prețurilor la utilități, alimente și carburanți Românii se pregătesc să-și petreacă Sărbătorile mai mult acasă, decât plecați în vacanță și cu bugete în scădere din cauza creșterii prețurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Curs de CONTABILITATE la Camera de Comerţ Arad

Camera de Comerț, Industrie și Agricultură a județului Arad, prin Centrul de Formare Profesională, organizează cursuri acreditate, recunoscute de Autoritatea Națională de Calificări, de Ministerul Muncii şi Justiţiei Sociale și de Ministerul Educației, certificatele obținute fiind recunoscute atât la nivel… [citeste mai departe]


France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant

Publicat:
France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its financial reports, the company said. The move will also affect TotalEnergies’ […] The post France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

France steps up efforts to protect companies against surging energy price

12:11, 05.10.2022 - France announced on Wednesday that it was stepping up efforts to protect its companies against surging energy prices, with the country’s top energy suppliers signing a charter pledging ways to protect their corporate customers, according to Reuters. “We must protect our companies against this surge…

Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

10:51, 23.09.2022 - Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war, according to Reuters.  After nearly seven months of war,…

France wants to boost renewable energy, now lagging behind

13:45, 22.09.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a plan on Thursday to boost renewable energy in France, including offshore wind farms and solar power, as the country is lagging behind most of its European neighbours, according to AP news.  The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe, aggravated…

France asks EU to raise aid caps for firms facing energy crisis

11:40, 21.09.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has asked the European Union to bring forward state aid rule changes to allow the government to support companies hit the hardest by surging energy prices this winter, according to Bloomberg.  Caps on grants for struggling businesses, currently set at 25…

French air traffic controllers’ strike disrupts travel throughout Europe

14:31, 16.09.2022 - Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the country’s air traffic controllers went on strike, causing delays across European airspace, according to France 24. France’s DGAC civil aviation authority said 16 airports were operating a skeleton service, as were traffic control…


