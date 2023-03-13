France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan

Stiri Recomandate

Copil băgat într-o cuşcă metalică, la o şcoală din Bacău. Dosare penale pentru trei adolescenți

Un bărbat din judeţul Bacău susține că fiul său a fost victima bullyingului și a acuzat autoritățile că nu au luat măsuri după incidentul petrecut anul trecut. Poliția Bacău a transmis pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Programul lucrărilor de spălare a rețelor de apă

În zilele următoare se va efectua spălarea și igienizarea rețelei de distribuție în mai multe localități. Lucrările vor avea loc în intervalul orar 9-16, iar pe durata lor se va opri furnizarea apei pe 14 martie în Uivar, pe 15 martie în Otelec și pe 16 martie în Pustiniș. Lucrările de spălare urmăresc… [citeste mai departe]

Moldindconbank și Mastercard lansează cardul „GO TEENS” și oferă primii bani de buzunar pentru copii

Ești adolescent și ai nevoie de propriul card bancar ca să-ți gestionezi banii de buzunar? Moldindconbank și Mastercard lansează o promoție excelentă pentru tine! În perioada 3 martie… [citeste mai departe]

Cauza penală în privinţa lui Vladimir Andronachi şi a unui complice al acestuia, trimisă în instanța de judecată

Procuratura Anticorupţie a trimis în instanţă cauza penală în privinţa lui Vladimir Andronachi şi a unui complice al acestuia. Dosarul face parte din ancheta privind… [citeste mai departe]

Zodiile care au câștiguri colosale în aprilie 2023. Banii le pică din cer. Dă norocul peste ele

Luna aprilie aduce multe vești bune pentru nativii horoscopului european, pe parte financiară. Veniturile cresc, apar noi oportunități interesante de afaceri, iar zodiile fac tot posibilul pentur a-și… [citeste mai departe]

Tik-Tok-ul i-a dat de gol. Amenzi și permise suspendate pentru patru șoferi teribiliști care au condus în oraș cu peste 200 km/h și au postat imagini pe tik-tok

Teribilismul și tendința de a epata prin gesturi neconforme și atitudine… [citeste mai departe]

Drulă, reacţie după anunţul INS privind inflaţia: Guvernului PSD-PNL îi convin scumpirile, pentru că cresc încasările la buget

„Criza scumpirilor continuă. INS comunică astăzi o rată anuală a inflaţiei de 15,5% în luna februarie, în creştere de la 15,1% în… [citeste mai departe]

Angajări de medici specialiști la Spitalul ”Dr. Eugen Nicoară” Reghin

Spitalul Municipal "Dr. Eugen Nicoară" Reghin angajează mai multe categorii de specialiști, după cum urmează: medici specialiști în specialitatea obstetrică-ginecologie – în cadrul liniei de gardă la Secția Obstetrică-Ginecologie, medici specialiști… [citeste mai departe]

Avem 3 benzi pe Str. Moților? Șoferii clujeni se întreabă dacă ceea ce văd este real - VIDEO

Un șofer a fost filmat în timp ce conducea pe contrasens, pe strada Moților, fără nico tresărire că nu este unde ar trebui să fie. Un șofer a fost filmat în timp ce conducea pe contrasens, pe strada Moților,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilet Unic de vizitare a cinci muzee din Baia Mare

A fost semnat Acordul de parteneriat între Organizația de Management al Destinației Maramureș și muzeele aflate în subordinea administrației județene, respectiv Muzeul Județean de Artă “Centrul Artistic Baia Mare”, Muzeul de Mineralogie “Victor Gorduza” Baia Mare, Muzeul de Științe Astronomice Baia… [citeste mai departe]


France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan

Publicat:
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the must stick to a plan to ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035, pushing back against threats from Germany and Italy to block the change, according to Bloomberg. “We can’t say there is a climate emergency but retreat from the transition to electric vehicles,” Le Maire […] The post France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

