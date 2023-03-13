France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must stick to a plan to ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035, pushing back against threats from Germany and Italy to block the change, according to Bloomberg. “We can’t say there is a climate emergency but retreat from the transition to electric vehicles,” Le Maire […] The post France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2035, after Berlin derailed the effort this past week, according to Bloomberg. Scholz met with European Commission President Ursula…

- The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the Swedish presidency of the EU ministers’ council said on Friday, according to AP News. The vote initially scheduled…

- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…

- Germany and Italy threatened to block an European Union plan that would have effectively banned new combustion-engine vehicles after 2035 unless the bloc’s executive comes up with a promised proposal to exempt cars that use climate-neutral synthetic fuels, according to Bloomberg. Poland and Hungary…

- Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new European Union joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and…

- Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…