France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring

Vânt puternic în 15 județe din țară. La munte, rafalele vor depăși 100 km/h

Vânt puternic în 15 județe din țară. La munte, rafalele vor depăși 100 km/h

Meteorologii au emis o atenţionare Cod galben privind intensificări ale vântului, până miercuri, în 15 judeţe, unde rafalele vor atinge viteze de 55-65 de kilometri pe oră. La munte, rafalele vor depăși 100 kilometri pe oră. [citeste mai departe]

Accident aviatic evitat la Cluj, în 18 octombrie? Atenția controlorilor de trafic a fost pusă la încercare de numărul mare de zboruri - EXCLUSIV

Accident aviatic evitat la Cluj, în 18 octombrie? Atenția controlorilor de trafic a fost pusă la încercare de numărul mare de zboruri - EXCLUSIV

Aglomerația pe Aeroportul Cluj este una foarte mare, fiind extrem de multe zboruri pe zi. În astfel de… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul magistrat Adina Florea, noul director executiv al Departamentului Juridic din Camera de Comert si Industrie a Romaniei

Fostul magistrat Adina Florea, noul director executiv al Departamentului Juridic din Camera de Comert si Industrie a Romaniei

Fostul magistrat Adina Florea, fost procuror general al Dobrogei si fost adjunct al Sectiei de Investigare a Infractiunilor din Justitie, pensionat la… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietarii celor 12 ha retrocedate din Parcul IOR, amendați de Primăria Capitalei cu 35 milioane de euro pentru distrugerea spațiului verde

Proprietarii celor 12 ha retrocedate din Parcul IOR, amendați de Primăria Capitalei cu 35 milioane de euro pentru distrugerea spațiului verde

Amenda a fost dată de municipalitate, prin Poliția Locală, pentru că pe o suprafață de 9.000 de metri pătrați din… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Constanta natatie: Cupa Andrei Nicolescu“. Tamara Lospa, cea mai buna sportiva la categoria +15 ani (GALERIE FOTO)

CSM Constanta natatie: Cupa Andrei Nicolescu“. Tamara Lospa, cea mai buna sportiva la categoria +15 ani (GALERIE FOTO)

La editia a cincea a "Cupei Andrei Nicolesculdquo; la natatie, competitie gazduita de Complexul Sportiv de Natatie Otopeni, pentru CSM Constanta au concurat, in… [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean a relatat un posibil incident între avioanele de pe Aeroportul Cluj! Romatsa a lămurit care este adevărul

Un clujean a relatat un posibil incident între avioanele de pe Aeroportul Cluj! Romatsa a lămurit care este adevărul

Aglomerația pe Aeroportul Cluj este una foarte mare, fiind extrem de multe zboruri pe zi. În astfel de situații incidentele pot apărea în orice clipă, iar atenția… [citeste mai departe]

Isarelul a ucis încă un lider Hamas - Abu Ajina a comandat atacurile de la Kibbutz Erez și Netiv Ha’asara

Isarelul a ucis încă un lider Hamas - Abu Ajina a comandat atacurile de la Kibbutz Erez și Netiv Ha’asara

Forțele de Apărare Israelului spun că l-au ucis pe comandantul Batalionului Beit Lahiya al Hamas, Nisam Abu Ajina, într-un atac aerian peste noapte în nordul Fâșiei Gaza.Potrivit IDF,… [citeste mai departe]

MacBook Pro de 14 și 16″ cu procesoare M3, lansate. Modelul de 13″ dispare; un model negru intră în ofertă

MacBook Pro de 14 și 16″ cu procesoare M3, lansate. Modelul de 13″ dispare; un model negru intră în ofertă

Vedetele evenimentului Scary Fast au fost noile modele MacBook Pro de 14 și 16”, care, la suprafață nu par a fi deloc schimbate. Singura noutate „estetică” este carcasa de… [citeste mai departe]

Buget de 100 de milioane de euro pentru modernizarea drumurilor de exploatare agricolă

Buget de 100 de milioane de euro pentru modernizarea drumurilor de exploatare agricolă

Fără să fie o premieră,  autoritățile administrației publice locale pot veni în sprijinul producătorilor și fermierilor, prin îmbunătățirea accesului către exploatațiile agricole. Pot face acest pas, accesând fonduri de până la… [citeste mai departe]


France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring

France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring

The use of Euro-English and Globish, a simplified version of English used by non-native speakers, may have become widespread in the EU, but France has never given up hope of Brussels bureaucrats speaking French, according to Politico.  On the contrary, Paris is now attacking the bloc for hiring some new employees based on assessments conducted in […] The post France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

