Cofondatorul Extinction Rebellion, acuzat de minimizarea Holocaustului, după ce a afirmat că exterminarea evreilor a fost doar un alt rahat în istoria umanității

Cofondatorul Extinction Rebellion (XR), Roger Hallam, a afirmat miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Testament va fi distribuit militarilor romani din strainatate in peste 1400 de exemplare

Patriarhia Romana va distribui 1410 de exemplare din Noul Testament cu Psalmi militarilor romani aflati in misiune in afara granitelor tarii: Afganistan, Polonia, Mali etc, informeaza basilica.ro. Distribuirea se va… [citeste mai departe]

MAIs Dajbog: Companies using substances for deratization will be verified after Timisoara case

The trade companies which own or sell chemical substances and products used for deratization services will be verified following the tragedy which occurred in Timisoara, Interior Ministry (MAI) Spokesperson Monica… [citeste mai departe]

Șoseaua ocolitoare de la Zlatna a intrat în reparații. Autoritățile vor să scoată din oraș traficul greu spre Munții Apuseni

Primăria din Zlatna a început miercuri lucrările de reparații la șoseua ocolitoare a orașului. Primarul Silviu Ponoran spune că anul acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu s-a întâlnit cu secretarul de stat al SUA, Mike Pompeo

Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu a avut, miercuri, o întrevedere cu secretarul de stat american, Michael R. Pompeo, în marja reuniunii miniştrilor de externe NATO de la Bruxelles, aceasta fiind prima întrevedere între cei doi şefi… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan: Omul să aibă garanţia că nu se culcă sănătos şi se trezeşte, ferească Dumnezeu, mort

Cazul Timişoara naşte monştri în gândirea politică. "Pentru tragedia de la Timişoara trebuie să existe o răspundere directă a tuturor factorilor implicaţi. Adică nu se poate ca în materie… [citeste mai departe]

ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the… [citeste mai departe]

S-a adoptat legea care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului până la 20 decembrie

Camera Reprezentanţilor adoptă o lege care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului până la 20 decembrie şi evită un "shutdown" începând de joiCamera Reprezentanţilor a adoptat o lege care prelungeşte finanţarea Guvernului federal până la 20 decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Dosarul furturilor de curent: contoare ridicate din casele a 5 polițiști și ale unor celebri oameni de afaceri

Ancheta despre furturile de curent făcute printr-o metodă nouă și comodă (un dispozitiv acționat cu telecomanda) se anunță a fi de durată, măcar prin prisma faptului că trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO I Bătrân cu arsuri provocate de explozia unei butelii, transportat cu elicopterul la București

Un bătrân în vârstă de 82 de ani a fost, marți, victima unei explozii provocate de butelia de aragaz din gospodăria sa din Zărnești. Aflat în stare gravă, el a fost transportat cu o ambulanță la… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Aurescu, SecState Pompeo discuss forward Black Sea NATO presence

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday met US Secretary of on the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels of NATO chief diplomats. The two senior officials reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting and highlighted the importance of advancing NATO's adaptation process in step with developments in security in the Euro-Atlantic area.

"In that context, the Romanian minister underscored the importance of implementing the package, adopted by the NATO foreign ministers in April 2019 in Washington. He mentioned the importance of increasing…

