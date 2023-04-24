Foreign countries rush to evacuate nationals as Sudan fighting rages on

Stiri Recomandate

De câte ori „s-a retras” Gigi Becali din fotbal. Patronul FCSB a anunțat aproape în fiecare an că este gata să vândă clubul

De câte ori „s-a retras” Gigi Becali din fotbal. Patronul FCSB a anunțat aproape în fiecare an că este gata să vândă clubul

Gigi Becali și-a anunțat retragerea din fotbal, după meciul Rapid – FCSB 1-0. Nu este prima oară când transmite un astfel de mesaj „ferm”.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 5.000 de cazuri de infectare cu COVID-19 într-o singură săptămână! Situația îngrijorătoare în SPITALE: câți bolnavi sunt internați la ATI

Peste 5.000 de cazuri de infectare cu COVID-19 într-o singură săptămână! Situația îngrijorătoare în SPITALE: câți bolnavi sunt internați la ATI

În intervalul 17 - 23 aprilie 2023 au fost înregistrate 5.032 cazuri noi de persoane infectate… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele german, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, efectuează o vizită de patru zile în Canada, inclusiv în Arctica

Preşedintele german, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, efectuează o vizită de patru zile în Canada, inclusiv în Arctica

Preşedintele german, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, efectuează o vizită de patru zile în Canada, inclusiv în Arctica.Preşedintele german, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a început duminică… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali a anunțat că se retrage din fotbal: „Să nu dorm la 2-3 noaptea și să fac tensiunea 16 din cauza lui Feșnic? Ce a făcut omul ăsta a pus capac!”

Gigi Becali a anunțat că se retrage din fotbal: „Să nu dorm la 2-3 noaptea și să fac tensiunea 16 din cauza lui Feșnic? Ce a făcut omul ăsta a pus capac!”

Gigi Becali, finanțatorul FCSB, a anunțat că se retrage din fotbal și… [citeste mai departe]

Preparatele românești care sunt apreciate de străini. Cum arată topul mâncărurilor din România

Preparatele românești care sunt apreciate de străini. Cum arată topul mâncărurilor din România

Bucătăria românească prezintă o gamă largă de feluri de mâncare și specialități regionale cu totul speciale. Tu știi care sunt preparatele românești care sunt apreciate de străini? Un top efectuat de… [citeste mai departe]

7 bune practici pentru a avea angajați fericiți

7 bune practici pentru a avea angajați fericiți

Performanța și bunăstarea angajaților tăi joacă un rol crucial în gradul de inovație și succes al afacerii tale. Nu este un secret pentru nimeni că angajații fericiți vor munci mai eficient și cu mai mult succes. Dar ce este nevoie pentru a-ți menține ang [citeste mai departe]

WTA, revenirea turneelor în China și o părere din interior: „Arată ca niște proști”

WTA, revenirea turneelor în China și o părere din interior: „Arată ca niște proști”

Cazul Peng Shuai este departe de orice rezolvare, însă revenirea turneelor feminine de tenis în China se va produce oricum în acest sezon. WTA a renunțat la sancțiunea dictată, iar un personaj din interiorul circuitului… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul are susținere totală! Prima reacţie a Chinei în scandalul diplomatic provocat de ambasadorul său la Paris

Ambasadorul are susținere totală! Prima reacţie a Chinei în scandalul diplomatic provocat de ambasadorul său la Paris

China respectă suveranitatea, independenţa şi integritatea teritorială a tuturor ţărilor şi susţine scopurile şi principiile Cartei Naţiunilor Unite, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Râuri din Banat sub atenționare de Cod Galben, până marți la prânz

Râuri din Banat sub atenționare de Cod Galben, până marți la prânz

Râuri din Banat sub atenționare de Cod Galben, până marți la prânz. Ca urmare a precipitaţiilor prognozate, cedării apei din stratul de zăpadă şi propagării, hidrologii Institutului Național de Hidrologie și Gospodărire a Apelor au instituit Codul galben,… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicaliştii din administraţie se pregătesc de grevă din cauza măsurilor fiscal bugetare pentru anul 2023 pregătite de Guvern

Sindicaliştii din administraţie se pregătesc de grevă din cauza măsurilor fiscal bugetare pentru anul 2023 pregătite de Guvern

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Foreign countries rush to evacuate nationals as Sudan fighting rages on

Publicat:
Foreign countries rush to evacuate nationals as Sudan fighting rages on

Foreign countries rushed to evacuate their nationals from Sudan as deadly fighting raged into a second week between forces loyal to two rival generals, according to France24. Evacuation flights were continuing early Monday, with hundreds of people flown out overnight on military aircraft. Foreigners also fled the capital Khartoum in a long  convoy, while millions […] The post Foreign countries rush to evacuate nationals as Sudan fighting rages on appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

French government fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

12:55, 20.03.2023 - France’s government is fighting for its survival on Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote, according…

EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine as Bakhmut fighting rages

11:00, 08.03.2023 - EU defence ministers were preparing to meet Wednesday to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv’s allies to boost supplies to its war effort, according to France24 Ukraine’s critical shortage of ammunition will top the agenda at the meeting in Stockholm,…

Unions vow to shut France’s economy down amid pension battle

14:41, 06.03.2023 - Unions are threatening to shut down France’s economy this week in what they hope is their toughest riposte yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, according to AP News. Roads blocked, oil refineries disrupted, planes grounded and trains halted — the first actions are expected…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

EU opens door to ‘green’ nuclear-derived hydrogen

14:50, 13.02.2023 - The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4751
EUR 4.9293
CHF 5.0327
GBP 5.5661
CAD 3.3066
XAU 285.531
JPY 3.3311
CNY 0.6492
AED 1.2186
AUD 2.9924
MDL 0.2496
BGN 2.5203

Urmareste stirile pe: