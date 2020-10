Fiul sultanului din Brunei, unul dintre cei mai bogati oameni ai lumii, a murit la 38 de ani. Motivul misterios al decesului

Printul Azim, fiul sultanului din Brunei, a murit la finalul saptamanii trecute, la numai 38 de ani, in urma unei suferinte indelungate.





Azim era al doilea fiu al sultanului Hassanal Bolkiah, considerat la un moment dat cea mai bogata persoana de pe planeta, cu o avere estimata la peste 20 de miliarde de dolari.



Rest in peace Prince Azim. He was so kind and generous and always went out of his way to see me. He was hilarious and made me laugh so much. A beautiful soul has been lost and gone way too soon. I respected him. He had to deal with a lot. ???????????? #ripprinceazim…