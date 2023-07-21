Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island of Sicily two […] The post Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Europe’s natural gas market still faces the risk of volatile prices this winter even though the worst in the continent’s energy crisis seems to be over, according to the International Energy Agency, according to Bloomberg. “Major uncertainties remain ahead of the upcoming heating season,” the Paris-based…

- European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

- The European Union’s executive arm offered its vision for a digital euro that would facilitate payments but not serve as an investment tool, according to Bloomberg. The bloc proposed a legal framework Wednesday for a digital currency that would operate like a digital wallet, but is leaving most of the…

- European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…

- The bodies of at least 79 migrants who drowned early on Wednesday were recovered, while hundreds more were missing and feared dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters in recent years, according to Euractiv. As a painstaking…

- Romania will support Ukraine as long as necessary and without time constraints, President Klaus Iohannis said after meeting his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As part of Steinmeier’s state visit from Wednesday to Friday, the two discussed…

- European natural gas extended its decline, trading at a fresh 21-month low amid record LNG imports and rising stockpiles, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2.6%, falling below E37 for the first time since July 2021, following four consecutive weeks of losses. Prices are less…

- German and Italian police arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said, according to Reuters. The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the…