Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

Dacă îți este greu să te gândești la faptul că a mai trecut un an, cu siguranță nu ești singurul. Vestea bună este că astro-veștile pentru toamna acestui an vorbesc și de zodiile care vor avea parte de o toamnă de vis, și care sunt protejate de Univers. [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile italiene au confiscat o cantitate record de 5,3 tone de cocaină în timpul unui transfer între nave în apropierea coastelor sudice ale Siciliei, conform unui anunț făcut de poliție vineri și citat de Reuters. Valoarea estimată a transportului… [citeste mai departe]

Cozi uriașe la biletele pentru meciul FCSB – Dinamo. ce va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Apa de pe Câmpie, un proiect la care se lucrează în ritm susținut. „Mureșenii din Luduș (Roșiori), Sânger, Tăureni, Zau de Câmpie, Grebenișu de Câmpie, Șăulia și Miheșu de Câmpie vor avea apă potabilă în curând. Un proiect de județ deblocat la care se muncește, zi de zi, cu seriozitate și… [citeste mai departe]

Pe timp de vară, odată ce căldura se instalează, muștele vin și ne invadează locuința. Astfel, ele sunt nelipsite din orice locuință și pare că este imposibil să scapi de ele. Există, însă, o soluție… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile germane din capitala Berlin anunță că au renunțat la căutările pentru găsirea unei leoaice despre care… [citeste mai departe]

John Cena promovează în prezent noul său film Fast X , în care joacă alături de Vin Diesel, iar mulți s-au întrebat cum a reușit, totuși, să obțină un rol în filmul Barbie . Actorul de 46 de ani a dezvăluit amuzat în cadrul emisiunii Today de la NBC cum a ajuns să primească această oportunitate neașteptată,… [citeste mai departe]

Trei drumuri de interes județean vor primi finanțare de la Guvern, prin programul național „Anghel Saligny”. Iustin Cionca, președintele Consiliului… [citeste mai departe]

Comunitatea din Frata și nu numai, a venit în sprijinul familiei Trif, a cărei casă a fost distrusă de flăcări la sfârșitul lunii iunie. Potrivit Primăriei comunei Frata, 10.000 de lei s-au strâns doar prin sprijinul administrației… [citeste mai departe]


Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island of Sicily two […] The post Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

