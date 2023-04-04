Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

Stiri Recomandate

Spectacol extraordinar cu o vioară Stradivarius din 1727 în prim-plan

Vineri, 7 aprilie 2023, de la ora 19:00, la Sala Capitol, avem ocazia să ascultăm acordurile unei minunate viori „Barrere” Stradivarius din 1727, în interpretarea solistei ROSANNE PHILIPPENS. Violonista olandeză va urca pe scenă în cadrul concertului susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Avram Gal, criticat dur pe TikTok după ce a prezentat platoul cu carne de 1.200 de lei: „Se poate plăti și în fonduri europene?” (VIDEO)

Restaurantul președintelui PSD Câmpia Turzii, Avram Gal, a ajuns să fie ironizat pe TikTok, după ce acesta a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Cele două loturi de cale ferată dintre Lugoj și Timișoara Est au contracte de consultanță și supervizare semnate

Compania TPF Inginerie SRL va realiza supervizarea și va acorda consultanță pentru două dintre loturile de cale ferată care vor fi integral reabilitate de la Caransebeș… [citeste mai departe]

S-a umplut de granit si Platoul Sălii Sporturilor. Dispar aproape toate parcările - FOTO

Emil Boc a vizitat numai cu apropiații modul in care decurge Placarea cu granit a Platoului Sălii Sporturilor din Cluj-Napoca. Edilul este mulțumit ca nu mai este noroi.Stadiul lucrărilor: 82%. In ce se investesc peste 3… [citeste mai departe]

În atenția călătorilor! Două rute de autobuz din Capitală își modifică orarul de circulație

Primăria Municipiului Chișinău anunță că alte două rute de autobuz din Capitală își vor modifica orarul de circulație, potrivit Realitatea.md . Astfel, începând de marți, 4 aprilie, se atestă modificări… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii în 35 de judeţe într-un dosar de contrabandă cu arme

Poliţiştii fac, marţi dimineaţă, 100 de percheziţii în 35 de judeţe, într-un dosar de nerespectarea regimului armelor şi al muniţiilor şi contrabandă calificată, în care o persoană este suspectată că a importat din Spania arme letale şi muniţie supuse autorizării… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Aiudul se pregătește de Sărbătorile Pascale 2023. Spațiu cu decorațiuni realizate manual, în zona centrală

FOTO: Aiudul se pregătește de Sărbătorile Pascale 2023. Spațiu cu decorațiuni realizate manual, în zona centrală Primăria municipiului Aiud, Centrul Multicultural… [citeste mai departe]

Cod Galben în Teleorman / Mai mulți arbori au fost doborâți de vântul puternic

Eveniment Cod Galben în Teleorman / Mai mulți arbori au fost doborâți de vântul puternic aprilie 4, 2023 08:34 Din cauza vântului puternic de azi-noapte, mai mulți arbori au căzut pe carosabil, pompierii militari teleormăneni fiind solicitați… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan, reacție la stenogramele din dosarul şpăgilor de la Aeroportul Otopeni: Nu are de ce să-mi fie frică. Cunosc multă lume şi mă cunoaşte multă lume

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL Rareş Bogdan apare în stenogramele din… [citeste mai departe]

Prahovean prins ca transporta lemne in mod ilegal taiate! Sancţiune la Legea 171/2010 privind stabilirea şi sancţionarea contravenţiilor la regimul silvic.

Zilele acestea, polițiștii din cadrul Postului de poliție rurală Ruşeţu, cu sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]


Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

Publicat:
Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits

Finland will become a member of NATO on Tuesday, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Sweden is kept waiting, according to Reuters. The military alliance will welcome Finland as its 31st member in a flag-raising ceremony at NATO headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels, attended by […] The post Finland set to join NATO in historic shift while Sweden waits appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

10:40, 31.03.2023 - Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…


