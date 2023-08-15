Stiri Recomandate

Filmul Barbie, interzis pentru că ”promovează homosexualitatea şi alte devianţe occidentale”

Algeria a interzis filmul ”Barbie”, care a fost proiectat in mai multe cinematografe de pe teritoriul tarii in ultimele saptamani, a anuntat luni o sursa oficiala, precum si site-ul local de stiri 24H Algerie, potrivit Reuters, citat de Agerpres.ro. Potrivit sursei oficiale, filmul ”promoveaza homosexualitatea si alte deviante occidentale” si nu ”corespunde credintelor religioase si […] The post , interzis pentru ca ”promoveaza homosexualitatea si alte deviante occidentale” appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

11:45, 01.08.2023 - France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

08:40, 15.06.2023 - NATO must work harder to set common standards for weapons and ammunitions, its chief said on Wednesday, as the alliance tries to boost defence production amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive likely to deplete Western military stocks even further, according to Reuters. Announcing a Defence Production Action…

08:25, 14.06.2023 - Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s government is set to unveil Germany’s first National Security Strategy on Wednesday, which aims to provide an overview of the country’s foreign policy and ensure a cohesive cross-ministry approach to security, according to Reuters. Germany has had policy documents in the past…

15:20, 12.06.2023 - Romanian teachers will end a three-week general strike after their pay demands were partially met, unions said on Monday, but the government faces further unrest from healthcare staff and other public sector workers, according to Reuters. Education unions have asked for a 25% wage increase across the…

11:35, 22.05.2023 - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been cut off from its external power supply and is relying on emergency generators to cool nuclear fuel and prevent a disaster, according to Reuters. Each side blamed the other for the power outage on Monday. A Russia-installed…


