Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

- Cetatenii straini cu drept de sedere in Romania se vor putea programa direct in platforma de vaccinare anti-COVID, a anuntat, marti, presedintele Comitetului national de coordonare a activitatilor privind imunizarea, Valeriu Gheorghita. “Cetatenii straini cu drept de sedere in Romania, așadar care nu…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- The head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, as of April 1, the type of serum one is going to get from each vaccination centre will also be displayed on the appointment platform, according to AGERPRES.…

- Numarul romanilor care renunța la imunizarea cu AstraZeneca este in continua creștere. Grupul de Comunicare Strategica anunța ca pana sambata, 13 martie, 11.168 de persoane s-au retras de la vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca. Reacția romanilor a venit imediat dupa ce coordonatorul Campaniei de vaccinare…

- An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

- Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

- Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, medicul Valeriu Gheorghița, a recunoscut ca țara noastra a facut doar o treime din dozele primite, adica 134.000 de persoane vaccinate din cele peste 450.000 de doze primite de Romania. Medicul militar Valeriu Gheorghița a declarat ca au fost vaccinați de trei ori…

- The third stage of vaccinating against COVID, for the general population, could begin in the month of April, declared, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita. "Regarding the third stage of vaccination, we estimate…