Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

Vaccinarea anti-Covid în cabinetele medicilor de familie ÎNCEPE în aprilie. Câți români se vor putea imuniza VIDEO

Din datele preliminare rezultă o rată de participare la această activitate de 50-55%, a precizat coordonatorul CNCAV.”Vom demara şi activitatea de vaccinare prin… [citeste mai departe]

Range Rover făcut zob, la Costești

Au apărut primele imagini de la accidentul produs astăzi la intersecția DN2E85 cu DN2C, în Costești. În eveniment au fost implicate un autoturism și o autoutilitară, iar impactul s-ar fi soldat cu o persoană rănită. O camionetă ar fi acroșat un Range Rover, după care a intrat cu viteză în curtea unui localnic. Iată imaginile: [citeste mai departe]

Netflix va lansa aproape 30 de producţii franţuzeşti în 2021, printre care și o producţie de ficţiune despre incendiul care a devastat Catedrala Notre-Dame

Netflix, gigantul american din industria de streaming video pe bază de abonament,… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu: Legea offshore va fi modificată până la finalul actualei sesiuni parlamentare

Legea offshore va fi modificată până la finalul acestei sesiuni parlamentare, adică în vară, a declarat, marţi, ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, rugându-i pe investitorii care aşteaptă această lege pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Google Maps va oferi informații despre vreme şi calitatea aerului, începând din luna mai

Aplicaţia Google Maps va conţine, începând din luna mai, două noi niveluri de date, prin care vor fi oferite detalii despre vreme şi calitatea aerului, a anunţat, marţi, compania Google, într-un comunicat. De altfel,… [citeste mai departe]

În Maramureș: 2.729 elevi au participat la simularea Evaluării Naționale, proba matematică

Potrivit calendarului privind desfășurarea simulării probelor examenului de Evaluare Națională pentru elevii clasei a VIII-a (EN VIII), aprobat prin ordin de ministru, astăzi a avut loc proba scrisă la matematică.… [citeste mai departe]

Accelerarea afacerii prin „USH Accel”: de la idee la afirmarea pe piață!

Universitatea Spiru Haret, prin centrul său antreprenorial USH Pro Business, organizează USH ACCEL, primul accelerator de afaceri pentru studenții săi. Astfel, miercuri 31 martie va avea loc prima sesiune de întâlniri dintre studenți și mentori,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine transmite la TV meciul România U21 – Germania U21, din cadrul grupelor Campionatului European 2021

Meciul România-Germania poate fi urmărit TV la postul de televiziune TVR1 sau live-text pe playtech.ro. Acest meci este cel de-al treilea pentru ”tricolorii mici” de la EURO U21. Cine transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Antonescu, declarații despre Culiță Sterp după eliminarea ei de la „Survivor România”: „A zis să îmi rupă un picior ca să nu concurez”

Andreea Antonescu a revenit în România după eliminarea de la „Survivor România”. La… [citeste mai departe]


Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

Publicat:
The president of the for Coordination of , announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres.  Gheorghita explained in a press conference the possibility for expats who do not […] The post Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Strainii din Romania se pot inscrie pe platforma de vaccinare, dupa data de 10 aprilie

14:45, 30.03.2021 - Cetatenii straini cu drept de sedere in Romania se vor putea programa direct in platforma de vaccinare anti-COVID, a anuntat, marti, presedintele Comitetului national de coordonare a activitatilor privind imunizarea, Valeriu Gheorghita. “Cetatenii straini cu drept de sedere in Romania, așadar care nu…

Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

12:45, 30.03.2021 - Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters.  The treaty got the formal backing of…

Doctor Gheorghita: As of April 1 type of vaccine to be displayed on appointment platform

16:00, 23.03.2021 - The head of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, as of April 1, the type of serum one is going to get from each vaccination centre will also be displayed on the appointment platform, according to AGERPRES.…

Tot mai mulți romani renunța la vaccinul AstraZeneca. Numarul celor care s-au retras crește la 11.168 in doua zile

15:45, 13.03.2021 - Numarul romanilor care renunța la imunizarea cu AstraZeneca este in continua creștere. Grupul de Comunicare Strategica anunța ca pana sambata, 13 martie, 11.168 de persoane s-au retras de la vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca.   Reacția romanilor a venit imediat dupa ce coordonatorul Campaniei de vaccinare…

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

Romania to receive the fourth vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Military doctor Valeriu Gheorghița, the national vaccination campaign coordinator, told Digi FM that Romania might have a fourth anti-COVID vaccine available by April, which is produced by Johnson & Johnson. Gheorghița said that the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson is expected to be authorized…

Vaccinarea in Romania, pe loc repaus!

16:15, 12.01.2021 - Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, medicul Valeriu Gheorghița, a recunoscut ca țara noastra a facut doar o treime din dozele primite, adica 134.000 de persoane vaccinate din cele peste 450.000 de doze primite de Romania. Medicul militar Valeriu Gheorghița a declarat ca au fost vaccinați de trei ori…

Third stage of anti-COVID vaccination, for general population, could begin in April

17:26, 05.01.2021 - The third stage of vaccinating against COVID, for the general population, could begin in the month of April, declared, on Tuesday, the chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita. "Regarding the third stage of vaccination, we estimate…


