EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

Cinci președinți de consilii județene cer să se urgenteze Austostrada Transilvania, proiect început acum 20 de ani

Preşedinţii Consiliilor Judeţene din Regiunea de Nord-Vest au trimis o scrisoare deschisă premierului Nicolae Ciucă pentru a debloca procedurile astfel încât să se… [citeste mai departe]

Procesul de 64,9 mil. lei pentru construcția spitalului mobil de la Lețcani (Iași) se reia de la zero / Magistrații au confundat într-o sentință Curtea de Conturi Iași cu Camera de Conturi a României

Asociaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Caietul de sarcini pentru Suplacu de Barcău - Chiribiș, desființat de un fost secretar de stat

Documentația tehnică pentru licitația tronsonului Suplacu de Barcău - Chiribiș (A3): „o grămadă de prevederi agramate, ilogice, contradictorii, copy-paste-uri inutile din alte caiete de sarcini, prevederi fără… [citeste mai departe]

BAIA MARE – De săptămana aceasta polițiștii locali aplică amenzi celor prinși fără tichete de parcare

Începand cu data de 16 ianuarie, polițiștii locali au început a aplica sancțiuni celor care sunt depistați fără abonamente de parcare sau fără acele tichete de parcare. În ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Cod roșu de viscol puternic în Carpații Meridionali, la altitudini de peste 1.800 m, începând de marți seara

Meteorologii au emis o avertizare Cod roșu de viscol puternic în Carpații Meridionali, la altitudini de peste 1.800 m, începând de marți seara. Avertizarea este valabilă în… [citeste mai departe]

A fugit de poliţie, dar s-a lovit de stâlp. Teribilist din Sânnicolau, fără carnet, riscă închisoarea

Tupeu fără margini. „Amenţit” şi fără carnet a fugit de poliţitie până a intrat în stâlp. Păţania unui tânăr teribilist din Sânnicolau Mare. La data de 17 ianuarie, în jurul orei 01:20,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident într-o localitate din Bistrița-Năsăud, pe un drum periculos din județ. Un copil de un an a scăpat nevătămat, o femeie a rămas încarcerată

Marți, 17 ianuarie, în jurul orei 10:40, trei echipaje SMURD, echipajul de terapie intensivă… [citeste mai departe]

Abonamentul eMAG Genius este disponibil acum și cu plata lunară

Începând de azi, Genius, abonamentul la cumpărături gratuite și oferte speciale este disponibil și lunar, cu aceleași beneficii ca cel anual, în patru aplicații de ecommerce: eMAG , Tazz , Fashion Days și Freshful .   Abonamentul anual își menține prețul de 99 de lei, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment organizat de Consiliu Judetean Buzau, Muzeul Județean Buzău, Teatrul ”George Ciprian” și Centrul Județean de Cultură și Artă - 164 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române!

În anul în care… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment la la sediul Batalionului 345 Artilerie ,,Tomis (GALERIE FOTO)

ldquo;In numele Patriei, iti inmanez arma "In data de 13 ianuarie 2023, la sediul Batalionului 345 Artilerie ,,Tomis" a avut loc ceremonia de inmanare a armei cursantilor aflati la cursul de pregatire initiala a soldatilor profesionisti.Ceremonia s a incheiat… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed a debate on how to ensure that the […] The post EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

