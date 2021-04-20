EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

- In contextul in care Capitala se apropie de o incidența de 6 la mia de locuitori, ministrul Educației susține ca școlile sa fie inchise ultimele. Intr-o postare pe Facebook, ministrul face referire la un studiu Reuters care arata ca „rata de infectare in randul elevilor care invața online este mai mare…

- Autoritațile militare din Myanmar au arestat un responsabil al unei fundații finanțate de omul de afaceri american George Soros și i-au dat in urmarire pe alți 11 membri, pentru acuzația ca au finanțat protestele populare, potrivit unor relatari oficiale citate de Reuters. Armata a preluat puterea…

- Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

- Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

- An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

- Noua varianta COVID-19 identificata in Africa de Sud poate sustrage anticorpii care o ataca in tratamentele care utilizeaza plasma sanguina de la pacienții recuperați anterior și poate reduce eficacitatea liniei actuale de vaccinuri, au declarat miercuri oamenii de știința, relateaza Reuters. Cercetatorii…