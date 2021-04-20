EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

Stiri Recomandate

Legăturile bulgarului Emilian Gebrev, otrăvit de ruşi, cu depozitul aruncat în aer în Cehia

Legăturile bulgarului Emilian Gebrev, otrăvit de ruşi, cu depozitul aruncat în aer în Cehia

Una dintre persoanele care a depozitat arme în satul ceh Vrbetice, care trebuiau să ajungă în Ucraina, a fost traficantul bulgar de arme Emilian Gebrev, care la 6 luni după explozie a fost asasinat cu o substanţă… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta, la Tribunalul București - martor în dosarul Belina. Detalii uluitoare despre insula furată

Victor Ponta, la Tribunalul București - martor în dosarul Belina. Detalii uluitoare despre insula furată

"M-am deplasat in Insula Belina, din cate imi amintesc, de doua ori, in 2014 si 2016, la invitatia colegului meu Liviu Dragnea, vice prim-ministru.Am observat o cabana, nu am intrat in interior… [citeste mai departe]

Rwanda spune că Franța a permis să aibă loc un genocid previzibil. 800.000 de oameni au fost uciși în perioada mai-iulie 1994

Rwanda spune că Franța a permis să aibă loc un genocid previzibil. 800.000 de oameni au fost uciși în perioada mai-iulie 1994

Franța era conștientă că se pregătea un genocid în Rwanda și guvernul francez a purtat o responsabilitate semnificativă pentru că a permis… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie a căzut în Olt

O femeie a căzut în Olt

O femeie a cazut in raul Olt, in zona podulului de pe Dealul Galatiului. Se deplaseaza Det. Fagaras cu un echipaj cu barca, un echipaj SMURD si un echipaj cu apa si spumă The post O femeie a căzut în Olt appeared first on NewsBV . [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă 20.04.2021

Locuri de muncă 20.04.2021

*** Lipefra Tex  angajează persoane cu experienţă pentru maşina de cusut, croi, brodat şi călcat. Informaţii la telefon 0784 001428 şi GESTIONAR . Curriculum Vitae la adresa de e-mail: [email protected] *** CLIO GROUP ANGAJEAZĂ COORDONATOR TRANSPORT – LOGISTICĂ. Detalii la numărul de telefon 0734347777 sau la e-mail: [email protected] ***… [citeste mai departe]

Nu poți accesa platforma de vaccinare? Te poți duce direct la centru pentru a fi trecut pe LISTĂ!

Nu poți accesa platforma de vaccinare? Te poți duce direct la centru pentru a fi trecut pe LISTĂ!

Persoanele care nu pot accesa platforma de vaccinare pentru a se programa, așa cum se întâmplă cu cele din mediul rural, vor putea să programeze direct, telefonic, prin call-center sau pot merge la centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Vitaminele care reduc riscul de infectare cu covid-19. Ce recomandă specialiștii, de fapt

Vitaminele care reduc riscul de infectare cu covid-19. Ce recomandă specialiștii, de fapt

Un studiu britanic, recent, vorbește despre efectul dat de multivitaminele, omega-3, probiotice, vitamina D. Studiul spune că acestea ar putea reduce riscul testării pozitive pentru SARS-CoV-2. Cele mai avantajate, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Cozi enorme la vaccinare în Ankara. Turcii așteaptă să se vaccineze ca să scape de restricții

Cozi enorme la vaccinare în Ankara. Turcii așteaptă să se vaccineze ca să scape de restricții

Cozi lungi la vaccinare luni seară în capitala Turciei, Ankara. Dorind să scape de restricții, sute de turci s-au grăbit să se imunizeze, după ce au devenit eligibili toți cei cu vârste de peste 55 de ani. [citeste mai departe]

Lucrări în gările de pe linia de cale ferată Bucureşti-Constanţa. Gara Ciulniţa va avea peroane noi

Lucrări în gările de pe linia de cale ferată Bucureşti-Constanţa. Gara Ciulniţa va avea peroane noi

Staţia Ciulniţa, important nod de cale ferată din judeţul Călăraşi, va fi reabilitat. Modernizarea va avea loc în cadrul unui amplu proiect de lucrări pe linia de cale ferată Bucureşti-Constanţa. [citeste mai departe]

Ovidiu Doroftei este încrezător că reabilitarea Parcului Șipote va însemna înfrumusețarea acestuia pentru relaxare și nicidecum distrugerea lui

Ovidiu Doroftei este încrezător că reabilitarea Parcului Șipote va însemna înfrumusețarea acestuia pentru relaxare și nicidecum distrugerea lui

Directorul Poliției Locale Suceava, Ovidiu Doroftei, este încrezător că reabilitarea Parcului Șipote… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

Publicat:
EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the ’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters has set a target of inoculating […] The post EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

12:45, 30.03.2021 - Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters.  The treaty got the formal backing of…

EU establishes European Peace Facility to better help partner countries

16:31, 22.03.2021 - The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

Ministrul Educației cere ca școlile sa fie inchise ultimele. “Rata de infectare este mai mare in randul elevilor care invața online”

08:35, 22.03.2021 - In contextul in care Capitala se apropie de o incidența de 6 la mia de locuitori, ministrul Educației susține ca școlile sa fie inchise ultimele. Intr-o postare pe Facebook, ministrul face referire la un studiu Reuters care arata ca „rata de infectare in randul elevilor care invața online este mai mare…

Criza din Myanmar: Armata acuza opoziția ca este finanțata de Soros

13:40, 16.03.2021 -   Autoritațile militare din Myanmar au arestat un responsabil al unei fundații finanțate de omul de afaceri american George Soros și i-au dat in urmarire pe alți 11 membri, pentru acuzația ca au finanțat protestele populare, potrivit unor relatari oficiale citate de Reuters. Armata a preluat puterea…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and  Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

Tulpina COVID-19 sud-africana invinge tratamentul cu plasma și poate reduce eficacitatea vaccinului

21:26, 20.01.2021 - Noua varianta COVID-19 identificata in Africa de Sud poate sustrage anticorpii care o ataca in tratamentele care utilizeaza plasma sanguina de la pacienții recuperați anterior și poate reduce eficacitatea liniei actuale de vaccinuri, au declarat miercuri oamenii de știința, relateaza Reuters. Cercetatorii…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 5°C | 14°C
Iasi 5°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 13°C
Timisoara 4°C | 15°C
Constanta 7°C | 13°C
Brasov 4°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.999,20 8.281.340,16
II (5/6) 9 18.740,71 -
III (4/6) 571 295,38 -
IV (3/6) 11.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.969.882,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0937
EUR 4.9261
CHF 4.4797
GBP 5.6851
CAD 3.2805
XAU 235.349
JPY 3.7879
CNY 0.6288
AED 1.1145
AUD 3.1848
MDL 0.2296
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec