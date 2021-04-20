EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine targetPublicat:
The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating […] The post EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
