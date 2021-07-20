Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

Stiri Recomandate

European stocks rise after worst day of year on recovery bets

European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg.  The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors… [citeste mai departe]

Orban, atacuri în rafală la Cîţu: Decizia de revocare a lui Nazare s-a luat împotriva voinţei mele şi fără consultarea partidului. În PNRR nu sunt gaze pentru Prahova

Ludovic Orban a lansat mai multe atacuri la adresa… [citeste mai departe]

Festival mare, cu muzică bună, la doi paşi de Timişoara

Timişorenii, dar şi ai locuitori ai Banatului, sunt invitaţi să participe, în perioada 22 - 25 iulie, la un mare festival care se va desfăşura nu departe de Timişoara. The post Festival mare, cu muzică bună, la doi paşi de Timişoara appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

La vârsta înțelepciunii, a plecat la plimbare cu permisul suspendat: Bărbatul de 74 de ani din Alba Iulia s-a ales cu dosar penal

La vârsta înțelepciunii, a plecat la plimbare cu permisul suspendat: Bărbatul de 74 de ani din Alba Iulia s-a ales cu dosar penal La vârsta… [citeste mai departe]

Prăpăd în Bucegi. O viitură puternică a rupt un drum. Zeci de turiştii, care erau cazaţi într-un camping, în pericol FOTO VIDEO

O viitură puternică a măturat totul în cale, în Munţii Bucegi, în zona Zănoaga. Drumul Judeţean 714 a fost surpat pe jumătate, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Nou studiu cu privire la COVID-19 - Cât persistă anticorpii dobândiți în urma infectării

Anticorpii dobândiţi în urma infectării cu noul coronavirus durează ''cel puţin'' nouă luni, conform Imperial College London şi Universităţii din Padova, informează DPA marţi, potrivit Agerpres. Nivelurile de anticorpi… [citeste mai departe]

Se pune cruce Spitalului Leţcani?

■ consilierii judeţeni din Iaşi vor trebui să voteze un proiect ce prevede trecerea spitalului de la Spitalul Sfânta Parascheva” la ISU Iaşi ■ conform unor surse, pe viitor spitalul ar putea servi pentru… cazarea sinistraţilor ■ Veşti deloc bune în ceea ce priveşte viitorul Spitalului Leţcani: el ar putea trece la Inspectoratul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Incident la PNL: s-a rupt scaunul cu Roberta Anastase

Marţi are loc, la Ploieşti, conferinţa de alegeri a PNL Prahova, la care participă şi preşedintele partidului, Ludovic Orban. Roberta Anastase a fost implicată într-un incident nefericit în timpul evenimentului. La începutul conferinţei judeţene, liberalii prahoveni au urmărit un videoclip… [citeste mai departe]

Emmanuel Macron anunță că gărzile de coastă din Pacificul de Sud se vor opune acțiunilor de “prădător” ale Chinei

Președintele Emmanuel Macron a declarat, luni, că Franța și națiunile din Pacificul de Sud vor lansa o rețea de gardă de coastă pentru a contracara atitudinea… [citeste mai departe]


Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

Publicat:
  The  (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters.  “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant tightening last year,” said the ECB, based on […] The post Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Investors fear Europe Inc’s Q2 earnings rebound probably as good as it gets

13:41, 14.07.2021 - European corporate earnings are expected to have more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021, but many investors fear volatility could follow as the idea sinks in that Europe Inc has probably reached peak momentum, according to Reuters. Eurozone business growth accelerated in June at its fastest…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

Euro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted

12:15, 05.07.2021 - Eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more COVID-19 restrictions brought life back to the bloc’s dominant service industry, a survey showed on Monday, according to Reuters.  The surge in growth had come at a cost as inflationary pressures mounted…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

16:50, 08.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern…

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

15:40, 02.06.2021 - Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters.  Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…


