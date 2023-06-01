European leaders meet in Republic of Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

Stiri Recomandate

Estonia cere ca Ucraina să primească un traseu foarte clar în direcţia aderării la NATO / Ce asigurări dă Stoltenberg

Ucraina ar trebui să primească "un traseu foarte clar" în direcţia aderării la NATO, a declarat, joi, ministrul estonian de externe, Margus Tsahkna, în… [citeste mai departe]

Un adolescent german a decedat după ce a fost lovit de un jucător francez de la echipa de juniori a lui Metz

Un adolescent german în vârstă de 15 a ani, grav rănit de un jucător de la clubul francez Metz, într-o încăierare produsă după un meci de la un turneu internaţional de fotbal pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Mișcare importantă a Guvernului - Ministerul Economiei va demara un mecanism pentru scheme de ajutor pentru industria energointensivă

Guvernul a adoptat în ședința de astăzi, 1 iunie 2023, Memorandumul prin care mandatează Ministerul Economiei, în calitate de autoritate… [citeste mai departe]

Analiză: Summitul CPE, ocazie unică de a prezenta liderilor europeni potențialul investițional al Moldovei

Summitul Comunității Politice Europene (CPE) este o oportunitate excelentă de a atrage atenția viitorilor investitori străini. Iar proiectele deja aflate în proces de implementare… [citeste mai departe]

SuperCupa Românei (U-15) se va juca la Cluj Napoca

Cu două formații din Cluj Napoca câștigătoarea a titlului național și a Cupei, FRF va organiza SuperCupa României la Cluj. Partida dintre Universitatea Cluj și Viitorul Cluj se va disputa, marți, de la ora 11:00, pe terenul bazei sportive „Clujana”. Conform AJF Cluj, cele două echipe se vor întâlni… [citeste mai departe]

Niculai Barbă: În luna iunie județul Suceava devine o capitală mondială a culturii

Vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Niculai Barbă, a anunțat că în luna iunie, județul Suceava va deveni, fără doar și poate, o „capitală mondială” a culturii. Niculai Barbă a spus că de pe 1 iunie debutează o serie… [citeste mai departe]

Summitul Comunităţi Politice Europene

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a declarat că Ucraina este pregătită pentru aderarea la NATO şi că tot ce lipseşte este acordul unanim al aliaţilor. Zelenski participă la summitul Comunităţii Politice Europene organizat în Republica Moldova, unde lideri de pe tot continentul dezbat problemele de securitate, în condiţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la „Chefi la cuțite“ cu Scărlătescu și Dumitrescu. „Să mor, să înnebunesc! Ia-ți-le, dracului, de aici!“

Ediția de miercuri seara a show-ului culinar de la Antena 1 a adus presiune la bancurile de lucru și un conflict între Florin Dumitrescu și Cătălin… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia anunţă respingerea unei incursiuni terestre ucrainene

Ministerul rus al Apărării a anunţat, joi, respingerea incursiunii unor grupuri ucrainene, la frontiera dintre Ucraina şi Rusia, precizând că aproximativ 30 de combatanţi ucraineni au fost eliminaţi. [citeste mai departe]


European leaders meet in Republic of Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow

Publicat:
European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members with 40 of their allies and

