European leaders meet in Republic of Moldova to tackle regional crises and pressure Moscow European leaders are meeting Thursday at a summit in Republic of Moldova held on one of the most vulnerable points on the continent's strategic front line, in a show of diplomatic force designed to pressure Moscow, according to France24. The European Political Community (EPC), which groups 27 EU members with 40 of their allies and

- France on Thursday accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal after it carried out a long-range ballistic missile test, which Paris said was worrying given the “uninterrupted escalation” of Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to Reuters. Iran successfully…

- Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied in the capital Chisinau on Sunday to support their pro-Western government’s drive towards Europe and demand European Union membership amid what officials have said are Russian efforts to destabilize their country, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova has been…

- The authorities in Republic of Moldova sent Cristian Rizea back to Romania after he allegedly prepared and carried out violent actions that aimed to change the constitutional regime of the country, according to a document signed by General Inspectorate for Migration Director Mihail Voda, Euractiv reports.…

- France will support Spain’s request for EU emergency funds to help farmers hit by extreme drought, Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said Thursday, according to Politico. Paris will show “solidarity in the European institutions so that Spain can access elements of budgetary response to the crisis it…

- President Maia Sandu accused Russia on Thursday of meddling in Republic of Moldova‘s internal affairs, pointing to an election this weekend in the region of Gagauzia where she said many of those running were Russian agents, Reuters reports. Republic of Moldova barred a Russian regional delegation this…

- Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

- Republic of Moldova is hoping for a sign by the end of the year at least that EU accession talks can begin as the former Soviet republic races to implement reforms proposed by Brussels, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told Reuters. Reforming the “extremely corrupt” justice system was a top priority, Popescu…

- A burgeoning row between France and Germany fired by differences over nuclear energy and combustion engines threatens to spill over into a gathering of the 27 European Union leaders on Thursday, according to France 24. A row erupted between two of the European Union’s biggest economies after Berlin…