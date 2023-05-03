European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record

Stiri Recomandate

Plecaţi în străinătate ? Cereţi Cardul European de Sănătate !

Acesta se obţine gratuit, la cererea dumneavoastră şi vă dă dreptul la asistenţă medicală necesară şederii temporare în Uniunea Europeană, dar şi în ţări precum: Islanda, Norvegia, Elvetia, Liechtenstein si Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii. Cererea se transmite fizic… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 33 de ani din județul Iași a ajuns infractor în județul Suceava

Un echipaj rutier din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Fălticeni a oprit pentru control pe raza localității Vadu Moldovei, autoturismul condus de un bărbat de 33 ani din județul Iași. În urma verificărilor efectuate de polițiști în bazele de… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Craiova s-a despărțit de un jucător înainte de finalul sezonului

Rămasă cu șanse minime în lupta pentru titlu după înfrângerea cu FCSB (2-1) din play-off-ul SuperLiga, Universitatea Craiova a anunțat miercuri că s-a despărțit pe cale amiabilă de brazilianul Rivaldinho. [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre muncitorii răniți în incendiul de la rafinăria Petrobrazi a murit la spital. Altul rămâne internat

Un muncitor care a suferit arsuri grave în urma incendiului produs luni, 1 mai, la rafinăria Petrobrazi de lângă Ploiești, a murit la Spitalul Floreasca din Capitală, unde… [citeste mai departe]

Un bronz de… aur! CSM Lugoj, medaliată națională la volei senioare

Performanță remarcabilă pentru prim-divizionara de volei CSM Lugoj. La capătul unui campionat istoric, echipa bănățeană câștigă bronzul. „Internaționala” de pe Timiș s-a impus în Giulești cu 3-1 în meciul trei al finalei mici și a închis astfel disputa cu 3-0!… [citeste mai departe]

Clujean de 77 de ani dependent de insulină căutat cu disperare, chiar și cu dronele - FOTO

Un clujean în vârstă de 77 ani, dependent de insulină, este cautat de poliție și echipajele de salvatori inclusuiv de la CERT Rescue. Sunt vizate în special lacurile Clujului, unde ar fi mers la pescuit.Acesta a plecat… [citeste mai departe]

Operaţiune de anvergură a Europol împotriva mafiei calabreze Ndrangheta, inclusiv în România

O operaţiune de mare anvergură a poliţiei europene care a vizat mafia calabreză, temuta 'Ndrangheta, a dus miercuri la arestarea a 132 de persoane, percheziţii şi la confiscări de bunuri în zece ţări, printre… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 434. Ucraina acuză Rusia că pregătește o provocare teroristă de mari proporții

Război în Ucraina, ziua 434. Rusia a lansat un nou atac cu drone asupra Kievului. Separat, un incendiu major a izbucnit în aceasta dimineață la un depozit de combustibil, în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnări într-un dosar emblematic al represiunii din Belarus

Roman Protasevici, fostul jurnalist disident arestat în Belarus în 2021 după o interceptare spectaculoasă a unui avion de linie de către regimul de la Minsk, un gest ce a suscitat la vremea respectivă un val de condamnări şi sancţiuni occidentale împotriva administraţiei… [citeste mai departe]


European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record

European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record

European natural gas extended its decline, trading at a fresh 21-month low amid record LNG imports and rising stockpiles, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2.6%, falling below E37 for the first time since July 2021, following four consecutive weeks of losses. Prices are less than half their level at the start […] The post European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: