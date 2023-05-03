European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record European natural gas extended its decline, trading at a fresh 21-month low amid record LNG imports and rising stockpiles, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures dropped as much as 2.6%, falling below E37 for the first time since July 2021, following four consecutive weeks of losses. Prices are less than half their level at the start […] The post European gas prices extend decline as LNG imports swell to record appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

