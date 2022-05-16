Stiri Recomandate

European Comission halves estimates regarding Romanian economic growth in 2022

Publicat:
European Comission halves estimates regarding Romanian economic growth in 2022

After a robust growth in 2021, the economy of Romania is expected to slow to 2.6% in 2022, as inflation is reducing the available income and the war in Ukraine affects trust in the economy, supply chains and investments, shows the spring economic forecast, published on Monday by the (EC).

