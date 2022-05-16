European Comission halves estimates regarding Romanian economic growth in 2022 After a robust growth in 2021, the economy of Romania is expected to slow to 2.6% in 2022, as inflation is reducing the available income and the war in Ukraine affects trust in the economy, supply chains and investments, shows the spring economic forecast, published on Monday by the European Commission (EC). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

