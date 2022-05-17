Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic […] The post Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

