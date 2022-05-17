Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

Stiri Recomandate

Prima zi fără infectări noi COVID în Alba, după 9 luni. Câte cazuri active mai sunt în județ, 17 mai

Prima zi fără infectări noi COVID în Alba, după 9 luni. Câte cazuri active mai sunt în județ, 17 mai Nu au fost înregistrate cazuri COVID noi, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba, potrivit…

Miorița, la Guvern: Ghiță Ciobanul a mers la premierul Ciucă să îi explice cum se acordă corect subvențiile

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă i-a primit, marţi la Palatul Victoria, pe reprezentanţii Asociaţiei Profesionale a Ciobanilor, transmite Guvernul. Printre participanți s-a aflat…

Kylian Mnappe, la un pas de a semna cu Real Madrid: salariu astronomic pregătit de madrileni

Presa din Peninsula Iberică anunţă sosirea lui Kylian Mbappé de la Paris Saint-Germain la Real Madrid pentru un salariu anual de 30 de milioane de euro şi un bonus (suma primită la semnarea contractului) record la…

Fost ministru al Sănătății: Medicii români refuză să raporteze infecțiile nosocomiale ca să nu suporte consecințele legale

  Fostul ministru al Sănătăţii Ioana Mihăilă a făcut acuzații grave la adresa personalului medical din spitale. Ea a declarat, luni, în…

(foto) Ambasadorul SUA, în vizită la Comrat: S-a întâlnit cu Irina Vlah și au discutat despre situația din țară

Guvernatoarea Găgăuziei, Irina Vlah, s-a întâlnit la Comrat cu Ambasadorul Extraordinar și Plenipotențiar al Statelor Unite în Republica Moldova, dl Kent Doyle Logsdon.…

Un adolescent din Navodari s-a ales cu dosar penal pentru evadare

Cercetati pentru evadare La data de 16 mai a.c., in jurul orei 21.00, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 3 au efectuat verificari la domiciliul unui barbat, de 31 de ani, care se afla sub masura preventiva a arestului la domiciliu, acesta neputand fi identificat la adresa. La…

Transpunerea directivei UE privind whistleblowing-ul și abordarea acesteia cu privire la conduita inadecvată

Material de opinie de Burcin Atakan, Partener Consultanță Financiară, și Elton Mata, Forensic Senior Associate, Deloitte România Noua directivă UE nr. 2019/1937 referitoare la denunțarea…

Atenție la vreme! COD GALBEN: ploi torențiale și vijelii în aproape jumătate din țară/ANM, prognoză specială pentru București

Vremea va deveni temporar instabilă, începând de marți după-amiază. Meteorologii au emis o atenționare COD GALBEN prin intermediul…

Dan Tanasă (AUR), jigniri la adresa directorului executiv al Federaţiei Patronale de petrol şi gaze

Reprezentanţii AUR au făcut scandal, marţi, în şedinţa comisiilor reunite de buget şi energie din Camera Deputaţilor, unde se dezbătea legea offshore, aceştia cerându-le reprezentanţilor Federaţiei…

Donații pentru artiști fotografi din Ucraina

Asociația Internatională „Euro Foto Art", unicul membru regional al Federației Internaționale de Artă Fotografică - reunoscută de UNESCO, colaborează cu 62 de organizații partenere din Europa, Asia și Orientul Mijlociu.


Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

Publicat:
Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters's statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic

Romania raises key rate more than expected to 3.75% as prices swell

18:20, 10.05.2022 - Romania's central bank said on Tuesday it will increase its monetary policy rate to 3.75% from 3.00% as of Wednesday due to rampant inflation and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, according to See News.  The central bank, BNR, also decided to increase the deposit facility rate to 2.75% per…

‘No handshake’ as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

12:15, 29.03.2022 - Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn on Tuesday as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty, according to Reuters.  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan…

Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

12:00, 23.03.2022 - President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president's first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters.  Biden, due to arrive…

EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

12:20, 15.03.2022 - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

11:40, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful…

Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Sumy and Irpin, officials say

11:15, 08.03.2022 - Ukraine began evacuating civilians from the northeastern city of Sumy and from the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters.  The evacuations began after Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to establish „humanitarian corridors" to allow civilians…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

In joust with Putin, Germany’s Scholz displays more assertive style

10:35, 16.02.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of weak leadership in the Ukraine crisis and being soft on Russia. Yet on his visit to the Kremlin on Tuesday, he not only stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he seemed to relish it, according to Reuters. Scholz was unexpectedly combative in his…


