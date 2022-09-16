EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

- European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters. Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

- European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters. Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

- After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this…

- Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…