EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

Doua firme si o persoana fizica au cumparat terenuri de la Primaria Murfatlar. Despre cine este vorba

In Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei s a publicat, recent, anuntul de atribuire de vanzare a unor bunuri imobiliare de catre Primaria Murfatlar. Pentru vanzarea terenurilor au fost primite 6 oferte, dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Ce cartofi trebuie să gătești pentru piure, de fapt. Mulți au procedat greșit până acum

Ce cartofi trebuie să gătești pentru piure, potrivit marilor bucătari. Cei mai muți dintre români fac o greșeală mare atunci când vine vorba de pregătirea unui piure. Cartofii se aleg în funcție de ceea ce vreți… [citeste mai departe]

Poluare in atmosfera! Amenzi pentru constructorii care reabiliteaza bulevardul Ferdinand si Șoseaua Mangaliei din Conatanta!

Comisarii Garzii Nationale de Mediu Constanta au controlat doua societati de constructii care realizeaza lucrari pentru Primaria Municipiului Constanta,… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția Rusie după propunerea lui Zelenski de a face schimb de prizonieri: Sunt oamenii și amoniacul același lucru?!

Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat vineri că va sprijini ideea reluării exporturilor rusești de amoniac prin Ucraina doar dacă Rusia îi va elibera… [citeste mai departe]

Chief of Defense Staff, at NATO Military Committee meeting, in Tallinn

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, is participating, from Friday to Sunday, in the meeting of the Military Committee of NATO, in the format of the Chiefs of Defense, organized in Estonia, in Tallinn, a press release from the ministry reads.… [citeste mai departe]

Generatie de aur!“: Fosti componenti ai clasei speciale de fotbal a liceului de la Eforie, o noua intalnire emotionanta

La intalnirea din acest an, au participat 12 reprezentanti ai acelei clase de fotbal, 11 jucatori plus antrenorul lor de atunci, Nicu Lolea An de an, fostii componenti… [citeste mai departe]

UE, schimbare de atitudine față de organismele modificate genetic. Scopul: culturi agricole mai rezistente la schimbările climatice

Miniştrii europeni ai Agriculturii au cerut vineri adaptarea rapidă a cadrului european de reglementare cu privire la Organismele Modificate… [citeste mai departe]

Brandul 4F deschide noul său magazin pe 23 septembrie în Arena Mall!

Brandul polonez 4F își extinde rapid lanțul de magazine staționare. După marele succes al deschiderii magazinelor în Constanța City Park Mall, Iași Iulius Mall, Brăila Mall și Târgu Mureș, 4F își deschide cel de-al 15-lea magazin în România. Marea deschidere din… [citeste mai departe]

Dana Budeanu, la gândul că va mânca friptură de greiere de casă: Mi se pare un cretinism. Nu vreau peste 5 ani să încep să nu mai am degete la picioare

Greierele de casă a devenit în 2022 aliment în Uniunea Europeană. Este a treia insectă… [citeste mai departe]


EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

Publicat:
EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the on Friday, according to Reuters. (MFA) is part of the ’s strategy to prevent political interference in media outlets […] The post EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

12:20, 16.09.2022 - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

14:15, 12.09.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…

EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis

12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…

Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exports

11:35, 07.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters.  Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay

14:40, 05.08.2022 - After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this…

Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

16:45, 21.06.2022 - Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…


