EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

- The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters. The plan, if agreed by EU…

- Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

- World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg. The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

- European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters. Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

- The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree…

- Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News. “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…