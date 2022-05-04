EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Cele mai frumoase plaje din Grecia. Locurile de vis unde poți merge în vacanța de vară

Majoritatea dintre noi ne facem deja planuri pentru sezonul estival. Unii aleg să meargă pe litoralul românesc, iar alții se gândesc la vacanțe exotice. Dar, conform statisticilor, mulți turiști români aleg frumoasele plaje… [citeste mai departe]

Cererea lui Viorel Hrebenciuc de eliberare condiţionată, respinsă. Fostul lider PSD poate depune o nouă solicitare în august. Decizia nu e definitivă

Judecătoria Sectorului 4 a respins cererea de eliberare condiţionată a fostului lider PSD… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon, după anunțul lui Michel: Moldova are nevoie de bani pentru investiții, nu de arme

Ex-președintele țării, Igor Dodon, a venit cu o reacție după ce președintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, a anunțat că Uniunea Europeană ar putea oferi suport militar Republicii Moldova, după modelul… [citeste mai departe]

Fost agent KGB: Putin suferă de demență în stadiu incipient și e paranoic. „Îi vede literalmente pe toți ca fiind «trădători»”

Președintele rus Vladimir Putin suferă probabil de Parkinson și de demență în fază incipientă, în timp ce paranoia și… [citeste mai departe]

Călătorii ilegale spre Schengen, oprite de polițiștii de frontieră de la Nădlac

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au prins șapte cetăţeni din Afganistan, Pakistan și Sri Lanka, care au încercat să treacă ilegal frontiera în Ungaria, ascunşi în compartimentul pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Fulvia Bogaciu a devenit imaginea știrilor Metropola TV. Jurnalista, noul prezentator al Jurnalului de la ora 12:00

Fulvia Bogaciu a devenit imaginea știrilor Metropola TV. Jurnalista, noul prezentator al Jurnalului de la ora 12:00 „Prima zi la pupitrul știrilor Metropola TV a fost o… [citeste mai departe]

Justiţia europeană confirmă decizia Comisiei Europene de a aproba ajutorul de 36,66 milioane de euro acordat TAROM

Tribunalul Uniunii Europene a confirmat, miercuri, o decizie anterioară a Comisiei Europene privind aprobarea ajutorului pentru salvare, în valoare de 36,6 milioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Johnny Depp, apărat de Caliu de la Clejani, în scandalul cu Amber Heard

Numele lui Johnny Depp a reapărut intens, în ultima perioadă, în atenția publicului, nu datorită vreunei superproducții de la Hollywood, ci din cauza unui scandal reaprins între el și fosta soție, Amber Heard, notează click.ro. Detaliile vieții de cuplu… [citeste mai departe]

Demisie la Consiliul Judetean Constanta: Cine va ocupa functia de consilier judetean ramasa vacanta dupa demisia lui George Badila

Functia de consilier judetean ramasa vacanta dupa demisia lui George Badila va fi ocupata de sefa USR Mangalia, Semiran Abdurefi.Badila a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Ambulanță pentru nou născuți în dotarea ISU Braşov!

Autospeciala de tip neonatologie este destinată transportului nou născuților, în condiții de terapie intensivă. Este dotată cu o targă adaptată pe care este montat un incubator performant. Pe lângă acestea, în dotarea ambulanțelor se mai găsesc saltea vacuum dedicată pentru copii. Instalație… [citeste mai departe]


EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
plans to significantly increase military support to Republic of Moldova in the context of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, president said on Wednesday, according to  . “We will help Republic of Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the consequences of the spill-over from Russia’s aggression […] The post EU to ‘significantly increasemilitary support to Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region

13:51, 26.04.2022 - Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

EU must support Western Balkans membership to secure peace says Scholz

12:50, 23.03.2022 - The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree…

NATO wants to avoid getting dragged into a war with Russia by mistake

12:46, 18.03.2022 - Military commanders from NATO countries are working the phones with their Russian counterparts to make sure the U.S. and its allies don’t get dragged into a war over a misunderstanding on the Ukrainian border, according to Bloomberg. In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles landed near Lviv, the city in…

Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia

13:51, 01.03.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News.  “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…


