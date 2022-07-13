EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

Stiri Recomandate

(live) Miniștrii, în ședință, cu protest la ușă: Soarta universităților care urmează a fi absorbite, pe ordinea de zi

Guvernul s-a întrunit în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi se regăsește și proiectul cu privire la reorganizarea prin fuziune (absorbție) a unor instituții… [citeste mai departe]

Posibilitatea distrugerii podului Crimeei a crescut, în urma dotării armatei ucrainene cu sisteme de artilerie

Posibilitatea distrugerii podului Crimeei, construit de Rusia după anexarea acestei peninsule de la Marea Neagră, a crescut în urma dotării armatei ucrainene cu sisteme occidentale… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii din Brașov vor primi bursele în fiecare lună

Având în vedere că de-a lungul timpului au apărut dificultăți în acordarea burselor școlare, fie legate de raportarea unui număr incorect de beneficiari, fie întârzieri la plată din cauză că unele unități de învățământ preferă să facă plățile o data pe semestru (deși bursele sunt lunare), municipalitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Bebe Mihu, declarație surprinzătoare despre Maria Dragomiroiu. Se întâmplă o dată pe an (exclusiv)

Bebe Mihu a făcut o declarație surprinzătoare despre soția sa. Ce a spus despre Maria Dragomiroiu? Bărbatul i-a surprins pe fanii celebrei interprete de muzică populară cu acest detaliu despre… [citeste mai departe]

În Italia, autorităţile fac un parc public în locul bunkerului construit de familia Inquieto pentru capul mafiei

În schimb, la Pitești, lichidatorul judiciar scoate la vânzare, pentru cine o fi fraier să cumpere, bunurile lui Nicola aflate sub sechestru penal Insolvența CM SPRL, lichidatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru tentativă de viol - Victima s-a ascuns într-un adăpost de animale

Un bărbat de 42 de ani din judeţul Hunedoara este cercetat în stare de arest preventiv după ce ar fi încercat să violeze o tânără din comuna Roşia Montană, pe care s-a oferit să o ducă acasă, de la… [citeste mai departe]

Lacul de acumulare din Pucioasa, din nou acoperit cu deșeuri. FOTO

Lacul de acumulare din stațiunea de tratament Pucioasa, din județul Dâmbovița este din nou acoperit cu deșeuri. Imaginile surprinse de reporterii „România liberă” arată cantitățile mari de gunoaie de pe suprafața apei. Cotidianul național “România liberă” a mai prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Soția lui Ilie Năstase, apariție de senzație. Cum a fost surprinsă Ioana, alături de prietena ei. Au atras toate privile. FOTO EXCLUSIV

Soția lui Ilie Năstase a fost surprinsă recent pe străzile din București. Ioana Simion se afla în compania unei persoane… [citeste mai departe]

O româncâ din Italia a primit pedeapsa supremă, după ce şi-a omorât prietena din copilărie

Margareta Buffa, o româncă în vârstă de 33 de ani, a fost condamnată la închisoare pe viaţă pentru o crimă înfiorătoare. Tânăra şi-a ucis prietena din copilărie, iar înainte de asta a torturat-o. [citeste mai departe]

Legea învăţământului preuniversitar România educată. Sinteză proiect

Ministerul Educaţiei a publicat sinteza proiectului noii legi a învăţământului preuniversitar. Proiectul ar urma să fie pus în dezbatere publică astăzi, timp de 35 de zile, până pe 17 august. [citeste mai departe]


EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two remain unaddressed and serious concerns persist, according to Reuters. The assessment came in the EU executive’s new rule of law report, which includes tips for […] The post EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

