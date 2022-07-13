EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two remain unaddressed and serious concerns persist, according to Reuters. The assessment came in the EU executive’s new rule of law report, which includes tips for […] The post EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will temporarily shift back to coal to cope with slowing Russian gas flows, an EU official said on Wednesday, as a tight gas market and rocketing prices set off a race for alternative fuels, according to Reuters. European leaders have rounded on Russia as flows through its Nord Stream…

- The European Parliament will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the European Union’s carbon market this month over disputes…

- Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told his EU counterparts on Friday that his country could not support a reform of corporate taxation at this stage, effectively preventing a deal at EU level, according to Reuters. An EU agreement had been expected on Friday after Poland dropped its opposition…

- The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners…

- Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…

- The European Union is relaxing its guidance for mask wearing on flights even as many airlines have already abandoned those rules with Covid-19 concerns easing, according to Bloomberg. Wearing face masks at airports and inflight should be aligned with national measures, the European Union Aviation Safety…

- The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters. The plan, if agreed by EU…

- Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…