EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

Antrenorul echipei Norwich City crede că echipa se poate menţine în Premier League

Noul antrenor al echipei engleze Norwich City, Dean Smith, spune că are încredere în echipă şi în valoarea acesteia, fiind aproape sigur că se poate menţine în primul eşalon fotbalistic, scrie DPA, relatează Agerpres. ''Ideea este… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu: Problema nu este numele premierului, ci faptul că avem două partide care vor să fie prima opțiune

Premierul demis Florin Cîțu explică acum motivul blocajului în negocierile cu PSD în privința încheierii alianței pentru formarea guvernului. Liderul PNL susține că în ultima ședință… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare generala. Un hot care a furat bicicleta unui baietel din Lugoj, cautat in tot judetul

Un furt comis pe malul Timisului a mobilizat internautii, dar si politistii din tot judetul. Un individ a furat in urma cu doua zile o bicicleta din holul unui bloc situat pe Splaiul 1 Decembrie din Lugoj. Furtul… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Teodosie: În Sfântul Altar e cel mai bun vaccin. Hristos e singurul doctor care vindecă orice boală, care învie din morți! Ce doctor a mai înviat din morți?

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, IPS Teodosie, a declarat că în Sfântul… [citeste mai departe]

Marturii cutremuratoare din sectiile ATI Covid. M-am speriat, m-am panicat asa putin (VIDEO)

Imagini cutremuratoare din sectiile ATI Covid din Romania.La ATI, speranta moare ultima.La ATI e ultima statie Al patrulea episod din seria "Ultima statie", realizat de Televiziunea Medicala, a fost postat pe pagina… [citeste mai departe]

Supa-secretă, care e un miracol în sezonul rece. Iată cum se prepară alimentul care ajută la lupta infecțiilor respiratorii

Sezonul rece favorizează și mai mult apariția infecțiilor respiratorii. Există un remediu eficient și natural împotriva acestor probleme. Supa-secretă,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav într-o pădure din Bichigiu! Un bărbat a ajuns în stare gravă la spital

Un bărbat din Bistrița-Năsăud a ajuns în stare gravă la spital, după ce a fost lovit, miercuri după-amiaza, de un copac/o creangă, într-o pădure din localitatea Bichigiu. Bărbatul a fost suspus unei intervenții chirurgicale… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel şi Aleksandr Lukaşenko au convenit cu privire la începerea unor negocieri la nivel european

Cancelarul german la final de mandat Angela Merkel şi preşedintele belarus Aleksandr Lukaşenko au convenit cu privire la începerea unor negocieri la nivel european pentru a soluţiona criza… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății, precizări de ultim moment: Testele COVID pe bază de salivă pentru elevi pot fi folosite acasă

Testele COVID-19 pe bază de salivă pentru elevi pot fi folosite acasă, precizează Ministerul Sănătății. Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență a abilitat,… [citeste mai departe]

Apel Europol: „Ajutaţi-ne să găsim un poliţist care să îl sancţioneze pe preşedintele Iohannis”

Sindicatul Europol a transmis că se caută poliţist cu “simţul răspunderii” care să îl sancţioneze pe șeful statului pentru că a fost surprins fără mască la Congresul PNL din septembrie.… [citeste mai departe]


EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

Publicat:
EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to ReutersFailure to comply could result in fines of up to 4% of a company’s turnover in an […] The post EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

