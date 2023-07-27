EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen The European Union wants to sign contracts this year for up to 12 firefighting planes, the first it would fully own, to improve its ability to fight blazes fuelled by climate change, the bloc’s head of crisis management said, according to Euractiv. The EU doubled its existing reserve fleet of firefighting aircraft in the past […] The post EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

- Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

- The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

- The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

- Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- The European Union and the United States are set to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence with a view to establishing minimum standards before legislation enters force, the EU’s tech chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday. The European Union’s AI Act could be the world’s first comprehensive…

- Finland should not participate in any NATO nuclear weapons exercises, according to a statement released by the Nuclear Weapons Monitoring Group of Finland on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Instead, Finland should advocate discussing the risks of nuclear weapons and the ban on the first use of such…