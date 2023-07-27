EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen

Stiri Recomandate

Cum l-a pus la punct Meghan Markle pe Regele Charles. Ducesa l-a refuzat pe monarh chiar în ziua nunții sale

Este cunoscut faptul că Meghan Markle și Prințul Harry nu au o relație tocmai bună cu ceilalți membri ai Familiei Regale. Puțini știu, însă, când au apărut tensiunile și care a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Un absolvent ștefanist conduce lista admișilor la Inginerie marină, Academia Navală Constanța

Absolventul Colegiului Militar „Ștefan cel Mare" Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Andrei Gabriel Romanescu, conduce lista candidaților admiși la Facultatea de Inginerie marină, specializarea Electromecanică, din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Prepararea grătarelor la restaurant – sfaturi și idei

Grătarul la restaurant este întotdeauna o alegere bună deoarece acest tip de mâncare este apreciat de foarte mulți oameni. Pentru majoritatea persoanelor, ideea de grătar înseamnă relaxare, voie bună și mâncare gustoasă. [citeste mai departe]

Donezi sânge, parchezi gratuit oriunde în oraș, timp de o lună

Serviciul Public de Interes Local pentru Administrarea Parcărilor Publice din Municipiul Timișoara – TIMPARK reamintește proprietarilor de autovehicule despre inițiativa pusă în aplicare în luna aprilie 2022, facilitatea de a obține un abonament gratuit, de tip COMBINAT,… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta: Nu vor functiona semafoarele in intersectia de la Trocadero. Iata pentru cat timp

Semafoarele din intersectia bulevardul Alexandru Lapusneanu ndash; Strada Portitei zona Trocadero din Constanta vor fi dezactivate in perioada 31 iulie ndash; 04 august 2023. Conform unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Militarii moldoveni, în misiune în Kosova: Contingentul KFOR-19 și-a început mandatul

Pacificatorii din cel de-al 19-lea contingent al Armatei Naţionale, detaşat, recent, în operaţiunea de menţinere a păcii KFOR şi-au început misiunea în Kosovo. Militarii au preluat atribuţiile pacificatorilor din cel de-al… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana a retinut zeci de permise de conducere ale soferilor care conduceau cu viteza in ultimele 24 de ore

Raportul Politiei Romane privind infractiunile si ilegalitatile depistate in ultimele 24 de ore in tara. Conform unui comunicat de presa pus la dispozitie de Politia Romana,… [citeste mai departe]

A dispărut spiritul civic. Aproape nimeni nu-și mai curăță șanțul din fața porții

Cursurile de apă blocate de vegetația netăiată, șanțurile colmatate din cauza mizeriei sau a intervențiilor neautorizate, canalele de scurgere a apei lăsate de izbeliște, acestea sunt câteva dintre cauzele care stau la baza… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce să stropești mușcatele la sfârșit de iulie, ca să reziste mai mult timp. Secretul grădinarilor experți

Au flori mai mici sau mai mari, în diverse nuanțe de roșu, roz, violet sau alb, cu frunze groase sau plisate și oferă întotdeauna un plus de frumusețe balconului sau terasei… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen

Publicat:
wants to sign contracts this year for up to 12 firefighting planes, the first it would fully own, to improve its ability to fight blazes fuelled by climate change, the bloc’s head of crisis management said, according to Euractiv. The EU doubled its existing reserve fleet of firefighting aircraft in the past […] The post EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

10:45, 14.07.2023 - The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

14:35, 13.07.2023 - Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…

EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

11:45, 04.07.2023 - The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

12:05, 03.07.2023 - The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

EU Commission freezes part of Romanian EU recovery funds

09:35, 28.06.2023 - Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

10:01, 20.06.2023 - Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  This capping…

EU, US to seek stopgap standards for AI

09:30, 24.05.2023 - The European Union and the United States are set to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence with a view to establishing minimum standards before legislation enters force, the EU’s tech chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday. The European Union’s AI Act could be the world’s first comprehensive…

Finland should not participate in NATO nuclear weapons exercises, says group

10:55, 18.05.2023 - Finland should not participate in any NATO nuclear weapons exercises, according to a statement released by the Nuclear Weapons Monitoring Group of Finland on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Instead, Finland should advocate discussing the risks of nuclear weapons and the ban on the first use of such…


