EU plans sanctions on China companies aiding Russia, FT says

Publicat:
EU plans sanctions on China companies aiding Russia, FT says

has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war, the reports. The companies, some of them already sanctioned by the US, are included in a sanctions proposal that will be discussed by European countries later this week, according to […] The post EU plans sanctions on China companies aiding Russia, FT says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

15:25, 26.04.2023 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning “there is no winner in a nuclear war,” state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing stated it wanted to act as a peace…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

11:05, 22.03.2023 - China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

EU moves on critical raw materials to boost home production

15:01, 16.03.2023 - The European Union presented plans Thursday to fundamentally revamp its policies on dealing with critical raw materials, imposing limits on imports from countries like China while unleashing subsidies and other financial incentives to ramp up home production, according to AP News. The plans by the European…

US demands TikTok’s Chinese owners sell stakes or face ban

11:30, 16.03.2023 - The US has told TikTok’s owners in China to sell their shares or risk a ban of the popular video-sharing app, people familiar with the matter said, a major escalation in the long-running standoff over privacy concerns around Chinese control of its data and algorithm, according to Bloomberg. The Treasury…

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

16:10, 01.03.2023 - The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to AP news. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and…

Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 meeting in India

17:45, 27.02.2023 - Foreign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of Russia‘s war in Ukraine and spiralling U.S.–China tensions, with host India hoping that issues like climate change and Third World debt are not overlooked, according to Reuters. The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign…

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 mai 2023
USD 4.4634
EUR 4.9256
CHF 5.0202
GBP 5.6425
CAD 3.3457
XAU 290.295
JPY 3.3058
CNY 0.6453
AED 1.2155
AUD 3.0295
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.5184

