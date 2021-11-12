EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said on Friday all European Union countries must act in solidarity to be able to handle the rising migratory pressure and help those in need, according to Reuters. “Solidarity should go both ways. The message to the southern countries is clear – consolidate…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…

- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters. Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

- The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…

- Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

- The European Commission will endorse Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by the end of this month, most likely before the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bucharest on September 24, according to the Radio Free Europe quoting sources from within the ministry…