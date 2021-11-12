EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive

Stiri Recomandate

Germania ameninţă că va tăia sprijinul financiar pentru Bosnia

Germania a ameninţat vineri că va tăia sprijinul financiar pentru Bosnia, etichetând apelurile la secesiunea unor părţi din acest stat sau la slăbirea lui drept 'iresponsabile şi de neacceptat', şi indicându-l pe liderul sârbilor bosniaci, Milorad Dodik, ca principalul… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștenii pot verifica în timp real starea sistemului de încălzire din oraș. Termoenergetica a lansat aplicația Termoalert

Termoenergetica a lansat aplicația Termoalert, prin care bucureștenii vor fi informați în timp real despre starea sistemului de termoficare,… [citeste mai departe]

Merită citit! Sondaj de opinie: Percepția publică asupra vaccinării

  Rezultate: 47,9% dintre români declară că s-au vaccinat. 36,9% din populația nevaccinată este de acord să se vaccineze. Aproape 80% dintre respondenții nevaccinați apreciază că nu au încă destule informații și nu înțeleg ce conține vaccinul. Dintre cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Fost ministru USR: Să-l excluzi pe Ludovic Orban din PNL este ca și cum ți-ai extirpa o bucată de creier

Excluderea lui Ludovic Orban din PNL este comparată de fostul ministru USR Ciprian Teleman cu extirparea unei bucăți de creier. „Să-l excluzi pe Ludovic Orban din PNL este ca și cum ți-ai… [citeste mai departe]

Bombardiere ruseşti, interceptate de avioane militare NATO, deasupra Mării Nordului

Două bombardiere strategice ale Forţelor Aeriene ruse au fost interceptate, vineri, de avioane de vânătoare belgiene, după intrarea în spaţiul aerian al NATO, deasupra Mării Nordului, informează agenţia... [citeste mai departe]

O terapie revoluționară, testată pe șoareci, vindecă paralizia. Cercetătorii vor să înceapă testele pe oameni

O echipă de oameni de ştiinţă americani a dezvoltat o terapie revoluționară, care, arată primele teste, făcute pe șoareci, poate vindeca leziuni grave ale măduvei spinării… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană, după ce Rusia a trimis armata la granița cu Ucraina: Informaţiile pe care le-am cules până în prezent sunt destul de neliniştitoare

Uniunea Europeană şi-a exprimat vineri îngrijorarea cu privire la mişcările de trupe… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolitul Clujului a sfințit capela mortuară construită de o comunitate din județul Bistrița-Năsăud

Mitropolitul Clujului a binecuvântat joi capela mortuară din Zagra, județul Bistrița-Năsăud. Ierarhul i-a avut alături pe Părintele Arhidiacon Claudiu Grama, Consilier eparhial pe probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Petrache: PNL va avea mult de pierdut din guvernarea cu PSD

Fost lider central PNL, Marian Petrache spune că liberalii vor avea pierderi electorale mari de pe urma asocierii cu PSD la guvernare, însă momentul „o impune”. „PNL va avea mult de pierdut dupa aceasta guvernare cu PSD. Dar sa stai la mana unui grup mititel (USR), intr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 13 noiembrie 2021. Peștii sunt în elementul lor, dar asta nu înseamnă că și cei din jur se vor simți la fel de bine ca ei

Horoscop 13 noiembrie 2021. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive

Publicat:
announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to of Justice of the for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press release.  “The Court […] The post EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

