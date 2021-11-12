EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directivePublicat:
The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press release. “The Court […] The post EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
