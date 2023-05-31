EU chief unveils new Western Balkans support plan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislation “hostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the Renewable Energy Directive on Wednesday, an…

- Ukraine says it shot down “about 15” Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight military officials said Tuesday, hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital, according to Politico. “No hits were made, with no casualties and no serious damage caused by…

- The European Commission looks set to give in to some demands from Eastern EU member countries and introduce tariffs on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, it said Wednesday, according to Politico. The announcement comes as Brussels scrutinizes restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary…

- The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog returned Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a day after saying a deal to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power facility from a catastrophic accident due to the war in Ukraine was “close,” according to AP News. International Atomic Energy…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel together with French President Emmanuel Macron during his trip to China early next month, according to Politico. Speaking at a press conference following an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, Macron said he had “suggested to von der Leyen that…

- China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin, according to AP News. No other details were given, but China has declared a “no-limits” friendship with Russia and refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion — even while declaring…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…