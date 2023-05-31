EU chief unveils new Western Balkans support plan

Stiri Recomandate

Ungaria cere UE să prelungească restricţiile la importurile de cereale din Ucraina cel puţin până la sfârşitul anului 2023

Ungaria a cerut UE să prelungească restricţiile la importurile de cereale şi plante oleaginoase din Ucraina pentru cinci state est-europene… [citeste mai departe]

Ironia lui Ciolacu, la cote maxime: Să fie sănătoși cei care îi cer demisia lui Câciu

Vina pentru gaura din bugetul statului nu îi aparține ministrului de finanțe, Adrian Câciu, susține viitorul premier al țării Marcel Ciolacu. Vinovatul principal găsit este fostul șef al ANAF Lucian Heiuș, care și-a dat… [citeste mai departe]

Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord a Cetății Alba Carolina a primit, oficial, numele marelui artist Eugen Handelsmann

Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord a Cetății Alba Carolina a primit, oficial, numele marelui artist Eugen Handelsmann Zona de agrement de pe Latura de Nord… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Situația în Bihor! Patru echipe „în patru puncte” cu trei etape înainte de final

Încetul cu încetul se apropie barajul de promovare în liga a treia, unde Arieșul Mihai Viteazu va da piept cu echipa care va câștiga campionatul în județul Bihor. Mai sunt trei etape de disputat… [citeste mai departe]

Ursula von der Leyen și Josep Borrell au ajuns la Chișinău pentru a participa la Summitul Comunității Politice Europene (FOTO)

Ursula von der Leyen, președintele Comisiei Europene, dar și Josep Borrell Fontelles, Înaltul reprezentant al Uniunii Europene pentru Afaceri… [citeste mai departe]

Germania închide patru consulate ale Rusiei

Guvernul de la Berlin a decis să închidă patru din cele cinci consulate ale Rusiei din Germania, ca represalii după restricţiile impuse de Moscova reprezentării diplomatice germane pe teritoriul rus şi care au determinat Germania să-şi închidă la rândul ei trei consulate din Rusia, relatează miercuri AFP şi Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Protest fără precedent: Rafila scoate bolnavii de cancer în stradă

Bolnavii de cancer din România vor ieși în stradă și vor acționa în judecată Ministerul Sănătății „pentru nerespectarea legii”, după ce instituția a anunțat miercuri că lansează un nou Plan de Combatere a Cancerului, când trebuia să publice până în iunie normele… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Închis la pașapoarte pentru câteva zile

Veste proastă pentru cei care intenționau să își perfecteze sau să schimbe pașaportul în primele zile ale lunii iunie. Direcția Generală de Pașapoarte (DGP) a anunțat că nu se va desfășura activitatea de lucru cu publicul. „În perioada 1 – 6 iunie 2023, la nivelul structurilor de pașapoarte nu se… [citeste mai departe]

Cei trei tineri care se ocupau cu vânzare de hașiș, canabis și alte substanțe rămân în arest

Cei trei tineri care vineri au fost arestați pentru 30 de zile rămân după gratii. Un complet de drepturi și libertăți de la Curtea de Apel Suceava a respins miercuri contestațiile formulate de Ioan-Alin… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima ofertă a Guvernului, aceeași Mărie, cu altă pălărie. Suma este cam tot de 4.000 lei până la finalul anului

Dacă Guvernul propusese vouchere în valoare de 4.000 de lei în acest an, iar cadrele didactice au respins oferta, acum ultima variantă a Guvernului este de 1.000… [citeste mai departe]


EU chief unveils new Western Balkans support plan

Publicat:
EU chief unveils new Western Balkans support plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced a new plan to bring the closer to the EU, according to Politico. Speaking at the GLOBSEC , the EU’s top executive said the bloc needs to do more to reach out to aspiring members in the region, unveiling a four-point blueprint […] The post EU chief unveils new support plan appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

