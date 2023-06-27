EU agrees deal on final leg of Basel bank capital rules

Stiri Recomandate

Nicusor Constantinescu, fostul sef al CJC, a cerut alt judecator! L-a recuzat, pentru a doua oara, pe judecatorul Gabriel Mustata! Cererea, respinsa

Dosarul a fost instrumentat de Vasile Abagiu, procuror in cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie Structura… [citeste mai departe]

BNR a făcut anunțul: Leul pierde teren în fața euro, dar crește comparativ cu dolarul american

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat, marţi, în raport cu euro, care a fost calculat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) la 4,9630 lei, în creştere cu 0,74 bani (+0,15%) faţă de cotaţia precedentă, de 4,9556… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluirea neașteptată făcută de Connect-R pe scenă: „M-am bătut cu Smiley pentru o femeie”

Connect-R a făcut o dezvăluire neașteptată pe scenă. Artistul a mărturisit că el și Smiley s-au îndrăgostit de aceeași femeie, însă ea l-a ales pe Marius Moga.Duminică, 25 iunie 2023, clubul Rapid… [citeste mai departe]

Lacul de Smarald, „bijuteria” turistică ascunsă în inima Ardealului! Locul este înconjurat de obiective turistice sublime, precum Vulcanul Stins

La o oră distanță de Brașov, în localitatea Racoș, se ascund adevăratele bijuteriii turistice ale… [citeste mai departe]

Luna iunie a adus scumpiri mici și dese la carburanți. Care este prețul actual la pompă?

Scumpiri mici, dar dese la carburanți în luna iunie 2023. Liderul pieței din România, Petrom, a scumpit de mai multe ori pe săptămână benzina și motorina. Potrivit Economedia.ro,  de la 1 iunie, prețurile au urcat în… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul a votat înăsprirea sancțiunilor pentru demnitarii violenți. Șoșoacă: Pe mine nu mă oprește decât Dumnezeu. Simonis: Era să mă mâncați, doamnă

Plenul Parlamentului a decis, marţi, modificarea Regulamentului… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Parcul de joacă din cartierul Ampoi 2 din Alba Iulia, un pericol pentru copii. Apel al părinților și bunicilor

FOTO: Parcul de joacă din cartierul Ampoi 2 din Alba Iulia, un pericol pentru copii. Apel al părinților și bunicilor Mai mulți cetățeni din zona cartierului Ampoi… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care s-a dat drept ofițer de poliție, cercetat pentru înșelăciune cu apartamente închiriate în Arad

Un bărbat din Timișoara este cercetat de polițiștii arădeni pentru comiterea infracțiunii de înșelăciune după ce a s-a dat drept ofițer de poliție și ar... The post Un… [citeste mai departe]

Un timișorean care se pretindea polițist dădea în chirie apartamente fictive în Arad

Un bărbat din Timișoara, suspectat de înșelăciune, a fost prins de polițștii arădeni în Oradea. „Ieri, 26 iunie, în urma investigațiilor efectuate de polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Arad,… [citeste mai departe]

15 lucruri interesante pe care le poate face un smartphone de care probabil nu stiai

Cu avansul tehnologic constant si inovatiile continue in industria smartphone-urilor, aceste dispozitive au devenit mult mai mult decat simple instrumente de comunicare. In zilele noastre, smartphone-urile au evoluat in adevarate centrale… [citeste mai departe]


EU agrees deal on final leg of Basel bank capital rules

Publicat:
on Tuesday reached a deal to implement the final batch of tougher bank capital rules agreed internationally following the global financial crisis over a decade ago, with additions to contain risks from the crypto sector, according to Reuters. The remaining leg of the ‘Basel III’ global accord, agreed among G20 and other […] The post EU agrees deal on final leg of Basel bank capital rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

