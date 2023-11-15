Estonian PM Kaja Kallas open to being next NATO chief

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă cu bombă la Arad. O femeie a anunțat la 112 ca ar avea o bombă montată pe mașină

În cursul acestei dimineți, conform autorităților, ar fi avut loc o situație de urgență în orașul Arad, ca urmare a unei alerte cu bombă. Primele informații spun că ar fi vorba de un pachet suspect lângă salon de… [citeste mai departe]

Un buzoian a mers cu bicicleta municipală până la Vulcanii Noroioși

Miercuri dimineață, municipalitatea buzoiană a organizat o conferință de presă în fața Palatului Comunal, pentru a anunța finalizarea proiectului „Sistem alternativ de mobilitate urbană utilizând stații automate de închiriere a bicicletelor -Buzau Velocity”.… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Buzatu rămâne în arest preventiv pentru încă 30 de zile. Expertul, acuzat în dosar de trafic de influență, eliberat sub control judiciar

Tribunalul Iași a admis miercuri solicitarea DNA de prelungire a mandatului de arest preventiv pe… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 80 de persoane, din diferite state, au fost depistate în trei automarfare, la granița de vest

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II și Sectorului Poliției de Frontieră Turnu au depistat, ascunși în trei automarfare, respectiv pe jos, 82 cetăţeni din diverse… [citeste mai departe]

6 mandate de aducere, puse în executare în urma perchezițiilor de ieri din șase județe, inclusiv Teleorman

Eveniment 6 mandate de aducere, puse în executare în urma perchezițiilor de ieri din șase județe, inclusiv Teleorman noiembrie 15, 2023 12:30 Ieri, 14 noiembrie a.c., ca urmare a… [citeste mai departe]

Un sondaj internațional desfășurat înaintea întâlnirii Biden-Xi dezvăluie atitudinile complet diferite față de viitoarea ordine mondială, puterea Chinei, situația Occidentului și sprijinul pentru Ucraina

Autori:… [citeste mai departe]

Un celebru jurnalist german, Hubert Seipel, suspectat de faptul că este finanţat de Rusia, prin oligarhul Aleksei Mordaşov, CEO-ul grupului siderurgic rus Severstal, un apropiat al lui Putin şi vizat de sancţiuni

”Suspecăm… [citeste mai departe]

Urs Fischer nu mai este antrenorul echipei Union Berlin

Clubul Union Berlin a anunţat, miercuri, că Urs Fischer nu mai este antrenorul echipei germane, potrivit news.ro.“1. FC Union Berlin şi antrenorul său principal Urs Fischer vor merge pe drumuri separate cu efect imediat. Decizia comună a fost luată de preşedintele clubului Union, Dirk Zingler,… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină condusă de un șofer începător s-a dat peste cap. Un băiat de 17 ani a ajuns la spital

Accident de circulație în această dimineață, pe DJ 687E, în zona localității hunedorene Teliucu Inferior. O mașină s-a răsturnat, iar un tânăr în vârstă de 17 ani a ajuns la spital. „Pompierii Detașamentului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Descinderi în București, după o plângere a casei de modă Gucci. Doi soți vindeau online produse furate din Italia

Polițiștii au făcut, marți, percheziții la două persoane din București care ar fi vândut produse de lux furate din Italia. Plângerea a fost făcută de… [citeste mai departe]


Estonian PM Kaja Kallas open to being next NATO chief

Publicat:
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said late on Tuesday at the that she would like to be considered for the job of NATO secretary general once steps down, Politico reports.  Kallas’ response and her visit to Washington comes as worries grow in Europe, especially among the leaders of Baltic and […] The post Estonian PM Kaja Kallas open to being next NATO chief appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption

14:45, 14.11.2023 - Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption, according to Reuters. Seismic activity and underground lava flows…

NATO allies condemn Russia’s withdrawal from CFE treaty, will suspend its operation

10:45, 08.11.2023 - NATO allies condemned a decision by Russia on Tuesday to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, a key post-Cold War agreement, and said they would suspend its operation in response, according to Reuters.  Russia formally withdrew from the security treaty, which limited key…

Macron wants an ‘amorous,’ not ‘bureaucratic’ EU enlargement process

14:50, 17.10.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Albania on Tuesday said he wanted a more “amorous” than “bureaucratic” EU enlargement process in his bid to accelerate the reunification of Europe, according to Politico.  Macron took a swipe at the “cold and bureaucratic machinery” in Brussels, saying…

Russia will only resume nuclear tests if the US does it first, a top Russian diplomat says

15:06, 10.10.2023 - Russia will move to revoke the ratification of a global nuclear test ban to put itself on par with the United States but will only resume nuclear tests if Washington does it first, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, according to AP News.  Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that…

Romania adopts tax reform amid business concerns

10:40, 27.09.2023 - The Romanian government’s fiscal reform package, which aims to combat tax evasion and create a fairer tax system, was rushed through parliament without amendment or debate on Tuesday night and has not gone down well with the business community, according to Euractiv. The various incentives and privileges,…

EU chief pledges migrant action plan in Italy’s Lampedusa

11:40, 18.09.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday visited the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is struggling with a surge in migrant arrivals, and promised a 10-point EU action plan to help Italy deal with the situation, according to Reuters. Nearly 126,000 migrants have arrived in Italy…

OPEC sticks to oil demand growth view citing resilient economy

08:55, 13.09.2023 - OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024 citing signs that major economies are faring better than expected despite headwinds such as high interest rates and elevated inflation, according to Reuters. World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels…

Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

14:15, 29.08.2023 - The United States wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China’s Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Raimundo is the latest Biden administration official to visit…


Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.639
EUR 4.9723
CHF 5.146
GBP 5.6996
CAD 3.3557
XAU 290.312
JPY 3.0576
CNY 0.6364
AED 1.263
AUD 2.9559
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5423

