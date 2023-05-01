Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in SyriaPublicat:
Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Sunday, according to AP News. Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the IS leader, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday. Erdogan […] The post Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
VIDEO. Erdogan a intrerupt un interviu in direct dupa ce i s-a facut rau. Problema de sanatate cu care se confrunta președintele turc
10:55, 26.04.2023 - Presedintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, si-a intrerupt marti un interviu in direct la televiziune, dupa ce i s-a facut rau. Acesta a revenit dupa 15 minute și și-a cerut scuze, invocand o gripa intestinala, relateaza AFP. Liderul turc, in varsta de 69 de ani, a tinut marti trei discursuri de campanie,…
NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion
13:00, 20.04.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News. “The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official,…
NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’
20:15, 18.04.2023 - The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…
Momentul aruncarii unui dispozitiv exploziv asupra premierului japonez Fumio Kishida și reținerea suspectului
13:05, 17.04.2023 - Premierul japonez Fumio Kishida a fost evacuat sambata, dupa ce un barbat a aruncat un dispozitiv exploziv in direcția sa in timp ce se afla la un eveniment de campanie, intr-un port din vestul Japoniei. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan was safely evacuated Saturday from a site where he was scheduled…
Finland’s Marin steps down as party leader
15:46, 05.04.2023 - Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin is stepping down as leader of the Social Democratic party, she said on Wednesday, adding she will serve as a regular lawmaker in the newly elected parliament from next week. “I will start my work as member of parliament next week and I hope I can also lead…
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria
08:20, 04.04.2023 - A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a…
Suspect in Russian military blogger’s killing on wanted list
11:36, 03.04.2023 - Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…
NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
10:10, 27.03.2023 - NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate…