Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria

Stiri Recomandate

Un bebeluș, 4 copii si părinții lor, salvați de jandarmii montani și salvamontiști - Grupul de turiști, nevoit să înnopteze pe munte

Un bebeluș, 4 copii si părinții lor, salvați de jandarmii montani și salvamontiști - Grupul de turiști, nevoit să înnopteze pe munte

"În jurul orei 07.30, printr-un apel prin serviciul 112, au fost alertate structurile județene pentru salvarea a 10 persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Washington Post: Potrivit unor dezvăluiri, o serie de state importante nu se implică în disensiunile Statelor Unite cu Rusia și China

Washington Post: Potrivit unor dezvăluiri, o serie de state importante nu se implică în disensiunile Statelor Unite cu Rusia și China

Mai multe documente ilustrează felul în care o serie de țări în curs de dezvoltare s-au ferit să se implice în altercațiile dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Barbat cautat de autoritatile din Ungaria pentru spalare de bani, retinut la Constanta

Barbat cautat de autoritatile din Ungaria pentru spalare de bani, retinut la Constanta

La data de 30 aprilie a.c., politisti din cadrul Serviciului Investigatii Criminale ndash; Compartimentul Urmariri au identificat un barbat, de 56 de ani, pe numele caruia autoritatile din Ungaria au emis un mandat european de arestare… [citeste mai departe]

De la mici la droguri nu e decât o… liniuță distanță

De la mici la droguri nu e decât o… liniuță distanță

CARAȘ-SEVERIN – În vreme ce unii s-au bucurat de soare, mici și bere de 1 mai, alții au depășit cotele legalității distracției și s-au mai și urcat la volan sub tot felul de influențe! Duminică seara, între orele 19.30 și 21.30, la Bocșa, a fost desfășurată o acțiune cu efective mărite,… [citeste mai departe]

Beat la volan, a făcut accident în zona gării CFR din Cluj, după care… și-a continuat drumul! A fost reținut de polițiști!

Beat la volan, a făcut accident în zona gării CFR din Cluj, după care… și-a continuat drumul! A fost reținut de polițiști!

Un șofer, beat la volan, a făcut un accident sâmbătă după-amiază, în jurul orei 15.10, în zona Piața Gării din Cluj-Napoca, după care și-a… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL FEMININ – Minaur anunță transferul unei jucătoare croate

HANDBAL FEMININ – Minaur anunță transferul unei jucătoare croate

CS Minaur Baia Mare a anunțat un nou transfer. Este vorba despre Katarina Pavlovic, care joacă pe postul de inter dreapta. Pavlovic vine în Baia Mare de la CSM Târgu Jiu. În sezonul 2021 și 2022 a jucat pentru Rocasa Gran Canaria, cu care a câștigat finala EHF European… [citeste mai departe]

Laptele se ieftinește de luni cu 20% / Consiliul Concurenței: Toţi retailerii din România au fost de acord să reducă prețul

Laptele se ieftinește de luni cu 20% / Consiliul Concurenței: Toţi retailerii din România au fost de acord să reducă prețul

Toţi retailerii din România au fost de acord să reducă, în mod voluntar, cu minimum 20%, preţul laptelui de provenienţă românească, de la 1… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spectacole pot fi urmarite in luna mai la Casa de Cultura Constanta si la Centrul Multifunctional Educativ pentru Tineret Jean Constantin. Cat costa biletele

Ce spectacole pot fi urmarite in luna mai la Casa de Cultura Constanta si la Centrul Multifunctional Educativ pentru Tineret Jean Constantin. Cat costa biletele

Sase spectacole se vor desfasura in luna mai pe scena Casei de Cultura din Constanta,… [citeste mai departe]

Principala candidată pentru funcția de premier al Thailandei a născut cu două săptămâni înainte de alegeri

Principala candidată pentru funcția de premier al Thailandei a născut cu două săptămâni înainte de alegeri

Principala candidată pentru funcția de prim-ministru al guvernului Thailandei, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a născut, luni, cu două săptămâni înainte de ziua alegerilor prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Exerciții de securitate, inclusiv cu elicopterul, pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova. Precizările MAI

Exerciții de securitate, inclusiv cu elicopterul, pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova. Precizările MAI

Începând de astăzi și timp de o săptămână, pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova se va desfășura un exercițiu comun de antrenament a polițiștilor moldoveni împreună cu angajații poliției din Polonia, în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria

Publicat:
Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria

Turkish forces have killed the leader of the group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President said late Sunday, according to AP News. told TRT Turk television in an interview that the IS leader, code-named al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday. Erdogan […] The post Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

VIDEO. Erdogan a intrerupt un interviu in direct dupa ce i s-a facut rau. Problema de sanatate cu care se confrunta președintele turc

10:55, 26.04.2023 - Presedintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, si-a intrerupt marti un interviu in direct la televiziune, dupa ce i s-a facut rau. Acesta a revenit dupa 15 minute și și-a cerut scuze, invocand o gripa intestinala, relateaza AFP. Liderul turc, in varsta de 69 de ani, a tinut marti trei discursuri de campanie,…

NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

13:00, 20.04.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News.  “The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official,…

NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’

20:15, 18.04.2023 - The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…

Momentul aruncarii unui dispozitiv exploziv asupra premierului japonez Fumio Kishida și reținerea suspectului

13:05, 17.04.2023 - Premierul japonez Fumio Kishida a fost evacuat sambata, dupa ce un barbat a aruncat un dispozitiv exploziv in direcția sa in timp ce se afla la un eveniment de campanie, intr-un port din vestul Japoniei. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan was safely evacuated Saturday from a site where he was scheduled…

Finland’s Marin steps down as party leader

15:46, 05.04.2023 - Finland’s outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin is stepping down as leader of the Social Democratic party, she said on Wednesday, adding she will serve as a regular lawmaker in the newly elected parliament from next week. “I will start my work as member of parliament next week and I hope I can also lead…

US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

08:20, 04.04.2023 - A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a…

Suspect in Russian military blogger’s killing on wanted list

11:36, 03.04.2023 - Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

NATO, world leaders condemn Russia’s ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric

10:10, 27.03.2023 - NATO condemned Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric Sunday after President Vladimir Putin shared plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, according to CNBC. Putin announced the deal during an interview on Russian television on Saturday, and he said it will not violate…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4915
EUR 4.9353
CHF 5.0133
GBP 5.5968
CAD 3.2888
XAU 286.43
JPY 3.3035
CNY 0.6489
AED 1.2232
AUD 2.9581
MDL 0.248
BGN 2.5234

Urmareste stirile pe: