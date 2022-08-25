ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

Stiri Recomandate

Documente de urbanism pentru trei parcari supraetajate la Constanta. Unde ar urma sa fie amplasate

Documente de urbanism pentru trei parcari supraetajate la Constanta. Unde ar urma sa fie amplasate

Primaria Constanta a eliberat trei certificate de urbanism pentru edificara a trei parcari supraetajate in Municipiul Constanta. Este vorba de o parcare pe aleea Hortensiei, din zona Ciresica, o alta pe bulevardul… [citeste mai departe]

Trei șoferi băuți, identificați de polițiștii maramureșeni. De unde proveneau aceștia?

Trei șoferi băuți, identificați de polițiștii maramureșeni. De unde proveneau aceștia?

Ieri, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier Maramureș, cei ai Secției 7 Suciu de Sus și ai Secției 4 Leordina, au identificat pe D.N. 1C, D.J. 171 și D.N.18 trei conducători auto în vârstă de 44, 56 și 70 de ani din Târgu… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia recunoaște că a bombardat gara ucraineană, unde au murit 25 de oameni. Cum justifică atacul

Rusia recunoaște că a bombardat gara ucraineană, unde au murit 25 de oameni. Cum justifică atacul

Ministerul rus al Apărării a anunțat, joi, că forțele sale au lovit trenul din gara Chaplyne, din regiunea ucraineană Dnipropetrovsk, atac în care Kievul spune că 25 de civili au murit, iar 50 sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Zbumzzi continua vacanta cu o noua runda de distractie in Parcul Arheologic!

Trupa Zbumzzi continua vacanta cu o noua runda de distractie in Parcul Arheologic!

Va invitam si in aceasta vara la o portie zdravana de distractie alaturi de Trupa Zbumzzi, pentru ca "Vacanta de vara cu Zbumzzi" este minunata Proiectul "Vacanta de vara cu Zbumzzi" este organizat de Oteleanu Ioana Catalina PFA, in parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial de la DNA! Un ofiter de politie acuzat de trafic de influenta fost trimis in judecata

Oficial de la DNA! Un ofiter de politie acuzat de trafic de influenta fost trimis in judecata

In cauza mediatizata prin comunicatul nr. 724 VIII 3 din 4 august 2022, procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a coruptiei au dispus trimiterea in judecata, in stare de arest… [citeste mai departe]

Anticariat cumpăr cărți de orice fel – soluția ideală pentru o bibliotecă aglomerată

Anticariat cumpăr cărți de orice fel – soluția ideală pentru o bibliotecă aglomerată

Multor cititori pasionați le este greu să renunțe la cărțile din biblioteca lor, chiar dacă nu le-au mai citit de multă vreme și nici nu au de gând să o mai facă. Nimănui nu-i place să se despartă de o colecție pe… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 183. Rusia recunoaște că a bombardat gara ucraineană Chaplyne | Șeful AIEA, anunț despre centrala nucleară Zaporojie

Război în Ucraina, ziua 183. Rusia recunoaște că a bombardat gara ucraineană Chaplyne | Șeful AIEA, anunț despre centrala nucleară Zaporojie

Război în Ucraina, ziua 183. Cel puțin 15 persoane au fost ucise și zeci de persoane au fost rănite miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Atentie! Transport de particule de praf saharian in sudul tarii

Atentie! Transport de particule de praf saharian in sudul tarii

Concentratiile de praf saharian nu sunt foarte ridicate, pentru ca masa de aer care le contine a fost antrenata de circulatia generala a aerului dinspre Asia peste Marea Neagra, Republica Moldova, sudul Rusiei si al Ucrainei si abia ulterior si peste Romania.Circulatia generala… [citeste mai departe]

200.000 lei de la stat pentru firme! Care sunt condițiile pentru a primi finanțarea.

200.000 lei de la stat pentru firme! Care sunt condițiile pentru a primi finanțarea.

Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului a lansat înscrierea proiectelor la programul de finanțare „Femeia Antreprenor” 2022, prin care femeile care au firme vor putea obține de la stat, în anumite condiții, [citeste mai departe]

Când vom începe să plătim garanția de 50 de bani pentru sticlele de băuturi

Când vom începe să plătim garanția de 50 de bani pentru sticlele de băuturi

Ministerul Mediului a anunțat miercuri, 24 august, că sistemul de garanție-returnare a sticlelor din plastic a intrat în ultima etapă.Executivul a aprobat, la propunerea Ministerului Mediului, Apelor și Pădurilor, proiectul de Hotărâre privind… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

Publicat:
ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines occur throughout the world, there will […] The post ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

11:45, 04.08.2022 - Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said, according to Reuters. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…

ECB to revamp corporate debt holdings to favour greener firms

12:41, 04.07.2022 - The European Central Bank plans to gradually revamp its 344 billion euro corporate debt portfolio to favour greener firms, it said on Monday, taking another step in aligning monetary policy with climate change goals, according to Reuters. The ECB has long said that the fight against climate change is…

‘Wind of change’ in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

11:10, 23.06.2022 - European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…

Europe’s climate policies risk being weakened, 10 countries warn

10:55, 15.06.2022 - Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

11:00, 03.06.2022 - Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked…

Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

08:16, 27.05.2022 - Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 august 2022
Bucuresti 19°C | 33°C
Iasi 16°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 31°C
Timisoara 16°C | 31°C
Constanta 22°C | 29°C
Brasov 12°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 august 2022
USD 4.8751
EUR 4.8756
CHF 5.069
GBP 5.7737
CAD 3.777
XAU 276.61
JPY 3.5742
CNY 0.7118
AED 1.3273
AUD 3.4051
MDL 0.2539
BGN 2.4928

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec