FOTO: Cireșe la prețul de 90 de lei pe kilogram, într-o piața din Alba Iulia Prețul cireșelor în piața aflată în cartierul Cetate din Alba Iulia este de 90 de lei pe kilogram. Sunt primele cireșe apărute la tarabă, în acest an. Vânzătorii au… [citeste mai departe]

Programul piețelor volante se extinde la Cluj-Napoca. Primăria Cluj-Napoca a actualizat orarul piețelor volante, potrivit sezonului cald, păstrând neschimbate… [citeste mai departe]

”Flanco… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația de Stat a Drumurilor atenționează șoferii că, începând cu următoarele zile, va fi redirecționat traficul rutier în zona șantierului de reabilitare a podului peste râul Bâc și a pasajului… [citeste mai departe]

ÎNLOCUIRE… Inspectoratul de Poliție al Județului (IPJ) Vaslui are un nou inspector-șef provizoriu. Comisarul-șef Dan Pelin a fost împuternicit pentru 6 luni pe funcție, înlocuindu-l astfel pe comisarul-șef Gabriel Nechita. Pelin vine de la Galați, unde a fost adjunctul Inspectoratului de… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea de Apel București a primit, joi, dosarul și contestația procurorilor DNA împotriva deciziei Tribunalului București… [citeste mai departe]

Traficul rutier este oprit, joi, pe ambele sensuri ale DN 2 Bacău-Roman, în zona localităţii Secuienii Noi, judeţul Neamţ. O cisternă cu motorină s-a răsturnat şi există pericol de explozie, scrie News.ro. Şoferul s-a autoevacuat şi primeşte îngrijiri… [citeste mai departe]

Parada militară din 9 mai de la Moscova se va desfășura în mod tradiţional, ca şi în anii precedenţi, fără niciun fel de modificări în program, iar președintele rus Vladimir Putin va transmite un mesaj de… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul care anchetează dosarul cu explozia de la Arad, cea în urma căreia omul de afaceri arădean Ioan Crișan a decedat, se află zilele acestea... The post Explozia… [citeste mai departe]


ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly

Publicat:
ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly

is expected to lift its benchmark rate by a smaller step of 25 basis points on Thursday, as core inflation declines and its own survey data points to much tighter financial conditions in the region, according to CNBC. The new economic figures both strengthen the case for the ECB to only […] The post ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

