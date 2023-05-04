ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly The European Central Bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate by a smaller step of 25 basis points on Thursday, as core inflation declines and its own survey data points to much tighter financial conditions in the region, according to CNBC. The new economic figures both strengthen the case for the ECB to only […] The post ECB set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union’s border protection agency Frontex began its official deployment in North Macedonia on Thursday, extending its operations outside the bloc to a fifth country, according to AP News. More than 100 border guards will assist national patrols along the country’s southern border with Greece,…

- NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defences with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,”…

- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest World Economic…

- French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg. The bill…

- European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies, according to Reuters. High energy prices and U.S. President…

- The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union needs to tighten the integration of its banking and finance sectors to bolster a transition to green technologies, according to Bloomberg. The completion of the bloc’s efforts to create a single market for banks and capital is needed for the EU to…

- Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…