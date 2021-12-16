Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters. The one-day ‘Eastern…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced on Tuesday that it plans to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Serbia by the end of 2022. OMV Petrom stated that it will become the first energy company in the region…

- The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

- The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it agreed to the terms of a E5mln loan extended by the bank to the Romanian FMCG group Aquila along with an option to buy shares of up to another E5mln from the group’s founders, Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, according to Intellinews. …

- A team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, will begin discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova on September 27, according to Intellinews. This will be the Fund’s first meeting with the authorities from the Republic of Moldova after the change…

- The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. …