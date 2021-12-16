EBRD, EIB, EU invests €75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiencyPublicat:
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) will jointly provide Republic of Moldova with E75mln to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of public buildings, according to a press release. EBRD stated that this is the first national energy efficiency project implemented in […] The post EBRD, EIB, EU invests E75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
