Președintele Consiliului Județean Hunedoara îl felicită pe noul Episcop al Devei și Hunedoarei

Președintele Consiliului Județean Hunedoara îl felicită pe noul Episcop al Devei și Hunedoarei

Președintele Consiliului Județean Hunedoara, Laurențiu Nistor, a transmis felicitări noului Episcop al Devei și Hunedoarei cu ocazia alegerii sale în importantul scaun arhieresc în  cadrul ședinței de azi… [citeste mai departe]

NATO respinge solicitarea Rusiei de a renunţa la aderarea Ucrainei

NATO respinge solicitarea Rusiei de a renunţa la aderarea Ucrainei

NATO a respins joi solicitarea Moscovei ca Alianţa să renunţe la aderarea Ucrainei şi a insistat asupra importanţei parteneriatului său cu Kievul, relatează AFP, citată de Digi24. &"Nu vom face niciun compromis asupra dreptului Ucrainei de a-şi alege propria cale, nu… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care o macara uriaşă ridică primele elemente ale sistemului de rezistenţă al noului pod peste Dunăre de la Brăila VIDEO

Momentul în care o macara uriaşă ridică primele elemente ale sistemului de rezistenţă al noului pod peste Dunăre de la Brăila VIDEO

A început o nouă operaţiune de amploare la podul suspendat peste Dunăre de la Brăila, cea mai scumpă lucrarea de infrastructură… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatorii Neversea au anunţat primele nume care vor urca pe scena festivalului în 2022! Surprize pentru fani

Organizatorii Neversea au anunţat primele nume care vor urca pe scena festivalului în 2022! Surprize pentru fani

Potrivit unui comunicat al organizatorilor, scenele secundare vor găzdui artişti şi DJ-i din lumea techno, tech-house, house, deep house, ambiental, chill, electronic, dubstep,… [citeste mai departe]

RI îşi face podcast. Realizator e un fost ziarist care a negociat un contract cu Elena Udrea

RI îşi face podcast. Realizator e un fost ziarist care a negociat un contract cu Elena Udrea

Însă un podcast apare pe piaţă. Şi nu de oriunde. Va fi lansat de Serviciul Român de Informaţii. Publicitate Pe scurt, SRI va publica mâine primul interviu din seria TOP (ne)SECRET, aşa cum este intitulată emisiunea.… [citeste mai departe]

„Misterul" dozelor de vaccin expirate, elucidat de minister: Cum a explicat constatarea Curții de Conturi

„Misterul” dozelor de vaccin expirate, elucidat de minister: Cum a explicat constatarea Curții de Conturi

Ministerul Sănătății dezminte constatările Curții de Conturi privind numărul de doze de vaccin cu termenul expirat administrate cetățenilor țării, dar și numărul dozelor, costul cărora… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, de acord cu certificatul COVID: Este necesar pentru a limita impactul infecţiei cu SARS-CoV-2, mai ales în contextul apariţiei Omicron

Valeriu Gheorghiţă, de acord cu certificatul COVID: Este necesar pentru a limita impactul infecţiei cu SARS-CoV-2, mai ales în contextul apariţiei Omicron

Certificatul COVID este necesar pentru a limita impactul infecţiei cu SARS-CoV-2 la… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul libertăţii, şase sute de lei

Preţul libertăţii, şase sute de lei

■ inculpatul a tîlhărit un septuagenar ■ doi tineri au fost încătuşaţi de poliţişti, fiind conduşi la penitenciar deoarece fuseseră condamnaţi ■ Un bărbat în vîrstă de 54 de ani, din localitatea Bodeşti şi-a pierdul libertatea în ajunul Sărbătorilor de iarnă după ce a tîlhărit un septuagenar şi, prin violenţă, i-a luat 600… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Darius Turda are oferte speciale: Canapele, Colțare, Paturi, Saltele și Fotolii

Casa Darius Turda are oferte speciale: Canapele, Colțare, Paturi, Saltele și Fotolii

???????? Casa Darius este o companie românească producătoare de canapele și colțare, adresându-se unui public variat de clienți, oferind produse cu standarde înalte de calitate! Alege Casa Darius, alege brand-uri [citeste mai departe]

SRI îşi face podcast. Realizator e un fost ziarist care a negociat un contract cu Elena Udrea

SRI îşi face podcast. Realizator e un fost ziarist care a negociat un contract cu Elena Udrea

Însă un podcast apare pe piaţă. Şi nu de oriunde. Va fi lansat de Serviciul Român de Informaţii. Pe scurt, SRI va publica mâine primul interviu din seria TOP (ne)SECRET, aşa cum este intitulată emisiunea. Despre… [citeste mai departe]


EBRD, EIB, EU invests €75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency

Publicat:
EBRD, EIB, EU invests €75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency

for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the (EIB) and the (EU) will jointly provide Republic of Moldova with E75mln to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of public buildings, according to a press release.  EBRD stated that this is the first national energy efficiency project implemented in […] The post EBRD, EIB, EU invests E75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

OMV Petrom to install 100 EV recharging stations in South-Eastern Europe by Dec 2022

14:40, 14.12.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom announced on Tuesday that it plans to install 100 fast and ultra-fast recharging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and Serbia by the end of 2022.  OMV Petrom stated that it will become the first energy company in the region…

Republic of Moldova declares an end to energy crisis after Gazprom extends contract

17:20, 01.11.2021 - The Republic of Moldova‘s President Maia Sandu has declared an end to her country’s energy crisis after the government and Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom agreed to extend a contract for natural-gas supplies for a period of five years, according to RFE/RL. Russian gas began flowing to the Republic…

EU to give Republic of Moldova E60mln to handle energy crisis

22:40, 27.10.2021 - The European Union said it will provide the Republic of Moldova with E60mln to help the country manage its natural gas crisis triggered by Chisinau‘s failure to agree on a new energy deal with traditional supplier Russia, according to RFE/RL. The announcement by European Commission President Ursula…

EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News.  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

EBRD extends E10mln financing package to Romania’s biggest FMCG distributor

11:55, 05.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it agreed to the terms of a E5mln loan extended by the bank to the Romanian FMCG group Aquila along with an option to buy shares of up to another E5mln from the group’s founders, Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, according to Intellinews. …

IMF to begin talks on new agreements with the Republic of Moldova

11:40, 24.09.2021 - A team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, will begin discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova on September 27, according to Intellinews.  This will be the Fund’s first meeting with the authorities from the Republic of Moldova after the change…

Republic of Moldova to invest E75mln in thermal insulation for public buildings

12:45, 21.09.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. …


