East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump

Familia Elenei Gheorghe, lovită de covid-19. Ce coșmar au trăit: ”O cursă pe viață și pe moarte să găsim un medicament”

Elena Gheorghe a trăit un adevărat coșmar! Întreaga ei familie s-a infectat cu Covid-19, așa că vedeta a fost nevoită să se îngrijească… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri sub 30 de ani au murit în ultimele 24 de ore din cauza Covid. Nu erau vaccinați

Trei tineri cu vârste cuprinse între 24 și 28 de ani, confimați cu COVID-19, au murit în ultimele 24 de ore. Este vorba despre o femeie de 28 de ani din București, o alta de 24 de ani din Botoșani și un bărbat de 25… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de vaccinare deschis în parcarea centrului comercial Dragonul roşu. Cei care se vaccinează pot participa la o tombolă al cărei premiu este o maşină

Un nou centru de vaccinare va fi deschis în parcarea centrului comercial ”Dragonul… [citeste mai departe]

Supermarketurile solicită eliminarea restricțiilor impuse de ultimele reglementari

Asociația Marilor Rețele Comerciale din România - AMRCR - solicită autorităților responsabile și competente, eliminarea restricțiilor impuse de ultimele reglementari, în legatură cu accesul populației în magazine - care comercializează… [citeste mai departe]

Barcelona taie în carne vie: Cinci jucători vor fi daţi afară! S-a aflat numele antrenorului interimar

Chiar dacă revenirea lui Xavi pe „Camp Nou“ e o formalitate şi, potrivit presei internaţionale, urmează să fie oficializată, în acest weekend, e clar că problemele Barcelonei nu se vor rezolva,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum scapi de păianjenii din casă, de fapt. Un specialist a explicat pas cu pas ce se întâmplă

Atunci când facem curățenie găsim, câteodată, pânze de păianjeni pitite prin colțurile camerelor.  Iată câteva trucuri esențiale pentru a scăpa de insectele enervante de la tine din casă. Trucuri geniale… [citeste mai departe]

Deputații au aplaudat în picioare pentru artista Valentina Rusu-Ciobanu: A atins astăzi vârsta de 101 ani

Artista Valentina Rusu-Ciobanu a împlinit astăzi, 28 octombrie, 101 de ani. Președintele Parlamentului, Igor Grosu, la final de ședință i-a adus un omagiu, iar deputații în picioare… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE a publicat preţurile energiei termice livrate operatorilor de transport şi distribuţie

În ședința Comitetului de reglementare din data de 27.10.2021, ANRE a aprobat, în conformitate cu prevederile H.G. nr. 1215/2009 privind stabilirea criteriilor și a condițiilor necesare implementării schemei de sprijin… [citeste mai departe]

Internaționalul moldovean Cătălin Carp, transferat de Dinamo București: Câini roșii își consolidează defensiva

Clubul de fotbal Dinamo București a anunțat joi la amiază, prin intermediul administratorul special Iuliu Mureșan, transferul internaționalului moldovean Cătălin… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Doi artiști francezi „au dat viață” unui zid din Cluj: „Mă exprim mai bine prin desen decât prin cuvinte”

După lucrarea monumentală realizată la Nantes la finalul lunii iulie de echipa clujeană de artiști stradali Kero Zen și Ocu, inspirată de Coloana Infinitului… [citeste mai departe]


East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump

East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump

Skyrocketing construction costs and a growing focus on the environment is triggering a shift in eastern European real-estate developers towards the green refurbishment of existing buildings rather than the construction of new ones, according to Bloomberg. “Increasing demand for buildings with higher environmental profiles has already boosted returns on such assets, while transactions of real-estate […] The post East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian Liberals propose minority government to end crisis

21:11, 26.10.2021 - The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support…

Dacian Ciolos submits minority cabinet list to Romanian Parliament, with approval unlikely

13:45, 18.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister-Designate and USR party leader Dacian Ciolos submitted a proposed minority government to parliament, though its chances of approval are remote, meaning the current political crisis is likely to persist, according to Bloomberg.  Despite failing to convince former allies from the…

Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

12:45, 28.09.2021 - France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg.  “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…

French furious at Biden for cutting them out of submarine deal

12:56, 16.09.2021 - France’s top diplomat unleashed a stream of invective against President Joe Biden after the US and the UK announced a new security alliance for the Pacific region which will cost the French defence industry 56 bln euros, according to Bloomberg. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France…

EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year

12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

17:15, 02.08.2021 - The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg.  The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

15:20, 02.08.2021 - Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…


