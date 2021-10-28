East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump Skyrocketing construction costs and a growing focus on the environment is triggering a shift in eastern European real-estate developers towards the green refurbishment of existing buildings rather than the construction of new ones, according to Bloomberg. “Increasing demand for buildings with higher environmental profiles has already boosted returns on such assets, while transactions of real-estate […] The post East EU real-estate developers focus on refurbs as costs jump appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

