Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

Publicat:
Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia and is believed to have […] The post Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


