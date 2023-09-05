Stiri Recomandate

85 de miloane de euro au fost atrase de Primaria Constanta pentru modernizarea, dotarea unitatilor de invatamant din municipiu (GALERIE FOTO)

85 de milione de euro au fost atrase de Primaria Constanta pentru modernizarea, dotarea unitatilor de invatamant din municipiu (GALERIE FOTO)

85 de milione de euro au fost atrase de Primaria Constanta pentru reabilitarea, modernizarea, consolidarea, dotarea unitatilor… [citeste mai departe]

Trucul prin care afli dacă cineva este îndrăgostit de tine. Este dovedit științific

Trucul prin care afli dacă cineva este îndrăgostit de tine. Este dovedit științific

Probabil o să râzi copios când o să descoperi că acest truc simplu se rezumă la... căscat. Da, acel gest pe care îl faci de fiecare dată când te simţi obosită şi tot ce vrei este să pui capul pe pernă şi să dormi, potrivit Diva… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie sau bărbat? Ce vezi în iluzia optică? Spune ce vezi prima dată și află trăsăturile personalității tale!

Femeie sau bărbat? Ce vezi în iluzia optică? Spune ce vezi prima dată și află trăsăturile personalității tale!

O nouă iluzie optică se răspândește în mediul online și din ce în ce mai multe persoane sunt uluite de ceea ce au aflat, după ce au făcut testul. Tot ce trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Litera cu care încep cele mai multe cuvinte din limba română. Ai spune că este „A”, dar e greşit!

Litera cu care încep cele mai multe cuvinte din limba română. Ai spune că este „A", dar e greşit!

Pe lângă un vocabular bogat, limba română se poate remarca și printr-o serie de curiozități. Se pare că, alfabetul conține o literă cu care încep cele mai multe cuvinte din limba română. Află,… [citeste mai departe]

Consumul de droguri în rândul elevilor, principala temă de discuție de la întâlnirea ...

Consumul de droguri în rândul elevilor, principala temă de discuție de la întâlnirea ...

Discuția privind consumul de droguri în rândul elevilor, prevenția și gestionarea acestui fenomen care cunoaște o amploare tot mai mare a constitut principalul punct al întâlnirii tuturor directorilor de școli din… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Raoul Trifan: Proiectul Timișoara Capitală Europeană a Culturii a fost sabotat

Senatorul Raoul Trifan: Proiectul Timișoara Capitală Europeană a Culturii a fost sabotat

ADVERTORIAL. Senatorul USR de Timiș consideră că proiectul Timișoara Capitală Europeană a Culturii a fost sabotat. Acesta spune că Alin Nica, președintele Consiliului Județean Timiș, a convins-o pe colega sa ministru al… [citeste mai departe]

Leac miraculos contra inflamațiilor din corp - Japonezii consumă vitamina N, inventată special: Incredibil ce reprezintă de fapt

Leac miraculos contra inflamațiilor din corp - Japonezii consumă vitamina N, inventată special: Incredibil ce reprezintă de fapt

  Inflamația în corpul ființelor umane este un lucru care deranjează multe persoane, deoarece, pe lângă faptul că este legată de diferite… [citeste mai departe]

La Navodari, se desfasoara Campionatul National de box, la feminin, la patru categorii de varsta

La Navodari, se desfasoara Campionatul National de box, la feminin, la patru categorii de varsta

Intrecerile Campionatului National de box, la feminin, pentru cadete, junioare, tineret si senioare, se desfasoara in aceastai saptamani, la Navodari. Competitia este organizata de Federatia Romana de Box, Primaria… [citeste mai departe]

Paisprezece persoane și trupul neînsuflețit al unui bărbat, găsite de autorități pe o insulă din Grecia, după ce barca lor pneumatică s-a scufundat

Paisprezece persoane și trupul neînsuflețit al unui bărbat, găsite de autorități pe o insulă din Grecia, după ce barca lor pneumatică s-a scufundat

Supraviețuitorii - cinci bărbați, șase femei și trei copii - și trupul neînsuflețit al… [citeste mai departe]


După caniculă și incendii, Grecia este lovită de furtuna Daniel

Publicat:
După caniculă și incendii, Grecia este lovită de furtuna Daniel

Ploile torențiale au inundat case și drumuri din Grecia, iar un barbat a murit dupa ce un zid s-a prabușit din cauza vremii nefavorabile, au anunțat marți pompierii, potrivit Reuters. Torrential #rain in #Greece by storm #Daniel. Flash #flooding. 1 dead. City of #Volos hit particularly hard. #Thunderstorms expected to continue to Wednesday. Follows extreme […] The post Dupa canicula și incendii, Grecia este lovita de furtuna Daniel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

