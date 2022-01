GCS: Record of new COVID cases - 19,649 in last 24 hours; over 82,000 tests

A total of 19,649 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the last 24 hours, 544 more than the previous day, following more than 82,000 tests processed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. It is a record number of infections… [citeste mai departe]