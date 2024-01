In timp ce le vorbea sustinatorilor sai, favoritul la investitura republicana a fost intrerupt de catre o femeie care purta o haina neagra, potrivit unor imagini difuzate pe retele de socializare. ”Ai luat milioane…”, a inceput sa spuna aceasta activista, acoperit rapid de urletele sustinatorilor lui Trump. BREAKING: Climate change extremists just tried to disrupt President Trump’s rally in Indianola, Iowa, but they were DROWNED OUT by MAGA. President Trump was unfazed by it, and cracked a joke, saying, “they are so young, and they are fighting oil.” The room laughed loudly. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer)…