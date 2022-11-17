Discrimination watchdog publicly condemns 'hate speech' by Hungary's PM Orban in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biofarm recorded a turnover of 208.9 million RON, up 17%, and a net profit of 65.7 million RON, up 20%, compared to the same period of last year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Representatives of the Border Police from the member states of the Salzburg Forum met on Wednesday at the headquarters of Romania's General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), the discussions targeting the management of the illegal migration phenomenon, told Agerpres.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Wednesday, that he discussed with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about Romania's accession to Schengen, voicing the hope that the political conditions for our country's entry in the space of free movement will be met as soon…

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday.

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) ministers have met all the milestones established for the third quarter of 2022 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Romania, the Social Democrats stated on Wednesday, while saying they were willing to help the Minister of Energy in this respect…

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for heavy downpours and temporarily atmospheric instability for 15 counties, valid until Wednesday morning.

The President of the National Liberal Youth, Mara Mares, on Wednesday announced that the general secretary of the TNL, Octavian Oprea, is expected to submit his resignation from all positions, and "regrettable incidents" such as the one that happened at the summer school of PNL's youth organization…