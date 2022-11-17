Discrimination watchdog publicly condemns 'hate speech' by Hungary's PM Orban in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Adunarea Generală a ONU denunţă ocuparea Crimeei de către Rusia şi încălcările drepturilor omului. Volodimir Zelenski a salutat adoptarea rezoluţiei

Adunarea Generală a ONU denunţă ocuparea Crimeei de către Rusia şi încălcările drepturilor omului. Volodimir Zelenski a salutat adoptarea rezoluţiei

O comisie a Adunării Generale a ONU a adoptat miercuri o rezoluţie care denunţă ocuparea… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski spune că racheta căzută în sud-estul Poloniei nu a fost lansată de armata ucraineană

Zelenski spune că racheta căzută în sud-estul Poloniei nu a fost lansată de armata ucraineană

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat, miercuri seară, că racheta căzută în sud-estul Poloniei nu a fost lansată de armata ucraineană, semnalând că există informaţii „credibile” că ar fi fost o rachetă… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski recunoaște că Occidentul i-a spus că Putin își dorește negocieri

Zelenski recunoaște că Occidentul i-a spus că Putin își dorește negocieri

Deși a acuzat mereu Rusia și pe Putin că tot timpul au fugit de responsabilitatea demarării unor negocieri bilaterale, mai nou, președintele Ucrainei admite că a primit informații de la occidentali că Vladimir Putin ar fi spus DA unor negocieri. … [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă face în 18 noiembrie o vizită în Maramureş

Premierul Ciucă face în 18 noiembrie o vizită în Maramureş

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă face vineri, 18 noiembrie, o vizită în judeţul Maramureş. Vizita va începe la Barajul Runcu, o mare investiţie a judeţului Maramureş. Apoi, la Câmpulung la Tisa, premierul va vizita calea ferată cu ecartament larg pentru transportul feroviar cu Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

Veste uriașă! Scade vârsta de pensionare: Cine sunt românii care pot ieși mai repede la pensie

Veste uriașă! Scade vârsta de pensionare: Cine sunt românii care pot ieși mai repede la pensie

Vești EXTRAORDINARE pentru această categorie de salariați români! Ei ar putea ieși mai repede la pensie. Angajații trebuie să îndeplinească anumite criterii pentru a beneficia de reducerea vârstei standard… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 267. Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit la Kiev cu directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații a SUA

Război în Ucraina, ziua 267. Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit la Kiev cu directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații a SUA

Război în Ucraina, ziua 267. Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit la Kiev cu directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații a SUA, William Burns, după ce acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Joe Biden susține ipoteza autorităților din Polonia că explozia a fost cauzată de o rachetă ucraineană

Administrația Joe Biden susține ipoteza autorităților din Polonia că explozia a fost cauzată de o rachetă ucraineană

Administraţia Joe Biden a reafirmat, miercuri seară, că nu există niciun indiciu care să contrazică ipoteza preliminară a autorităţilor din Polonia potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Oncologii avertizează că Europa se va confrunta cu o ”epidemie de cancer”: ”Aproximativ un milion de cazuri au rămas nediagnosticate în timpul pandemiei”

Oncologii avertizează că Europa se va confrunta cu o ”epidemie de cancer”: ”Aproximativ un milion de cazuri au rămas nediagnosticate în timpul pandemiei”

Oncologii avertizează că Europa se va confrunta cu o ”epidemie de cancer”… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria comunei Albac intenționează să modernizeze DC 200 și DC 197

Primăria comunei Albac intenționează să modernizeze DC 200 și DC 197

Primăria comunei Albac dorește reabilitarea DC 200 și DC 197 prin mărirea capacității portante și asfaltarea lor. Circulația, în momentul de față, se desfășoară în prezent în condiții grele, nefiind asigurate condițiile minime de siguranță și confort datorită… [citeste mai departe]

Spirit civic: Un bărbat a găsit pe stradă un portofel cu 2.900 de euro și l-a dus imediat la poliție

Spirit civic: Un bărbat a găsit pe stradă un portofel cu 2.900 de euro și l-a dus imediat la poliție

Lecție de spirit civic predată de un bărbat din județul Cluj. Acesta a găsit și a restituit un portmoneu pierdut pe o stradă din Dej. În interior se aflau 2.900 de euro, dar și mai multe documente… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Discrimination watchdog publicly condemns 'hate speech' by Hungary's PM Orban in Romania

Publicat:
Discrimination watchdog publicly condemns 'hate speech' by Hungary's PM Orban in Romania

for (CNCD) decided on Wednesday to publicly condemn statements by of on July 23 at Tusnad, Romania, calling them "hate speech" and saying that "through the message conveyed, a hostile, degrading, humiliating atmosphere was created towards certain categories of people based on nationality and race."

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biofarm, net profit of 65.7 million RON in the first nine months, up 20 pct

13:35, 16.11.2022 - Biofarm recorded a turnover of 208.9 million RON, up 17%, and a net profit of 65.7 million RON, up 20%, compared to the same period of last year, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

IGPF: Meeting of the heads of border authorities from member states of the Salzburg Forum

20:05, 02.11.2022 - Representatives of the Border Police from the member states of the Salzburg Forum met on Wednesday at the headquarters of Romania's General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), the discussions targeting the management of the illegal migration phenomenon, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…

EU Strategy for the Danube Region forum adopts joint declaration condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine

20:26, 19.10.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

Iohannis: Romania's accession to Schengen as soon as possible is not only necessary, but also extremely opportune

23:20, 12.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said, on Wednesday, that he discussed with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, about Romania's accession to Schengen, voicing the hope that the political conditions for our country's entry in the space of free movement will be met as soon…

Dutch PM Rutte on visit to Romania; President Iohannis, PM Ciuca, visiting PM to visit "Getica" Training Center

08:55, 12.10.2022 - Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share…

Social Democratic ministers meet all milestones under Recovery and Resilience Plan for Q3

15:30, 05.10.2022 - The PSD (Social Democratic Party) ministers have met all the milestones established for the third quarter of 2022 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Romania, the Social Democrats stated on Wednesday, while saying they were willing to help the Minister of Energy in this respect…

ANM: Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability and rain in 15 counties, until Wednesday morning

13:15, 27.09.2022 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for heavy downpours and temporarily atmospheric instability for 15 counties, valid until Wednesday morning. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Mara Mares: Liberal Youth observes freedom of speech in good faith; Octavian Oprea to resign

20:20, 20.09.2022 - The President of the National Liberal Youth, Mara Mares, on Wednesday announced that the general secretary of the TNL, Octavian Oprea, is expected to submit his resignation from all positions, and "regrettable incidents" such as the one that happened at the summer school of PNL's youth organization…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 17 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 4°C | 17°C
Iasi 0°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 12°C
Timisoara 3°C | 15°C
Constanta 6°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7176
EUR 4.9209
CHF 5.0226
GBP 5.6277
CAD 3.5626
XAU 270.432
JPY 3.3881
CNY 0.6666
AED 1.2844
AUD 3.2015
MDL 0.2466
BGN 2.516

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec