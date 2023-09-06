Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 580 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în spitale

Peste 580 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în spitale

Ministerul Sănătăţii informează că 583 de persoane cu COVID-19 sunt internate în unităţile sanitare de profil. Potrivit Ministerului Sănătăţii, la ATI sunt internaţi 45 de pacienţi, 28 dintre aceştia fiind nevaccinaţi împotriva SARS-CoV-2. Din totalul pacienţilor internaţi în prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

Sechestru pe bunurile administratorilor statiei GPL din Crevedia, retinuti dupa exploziile devastatoare

Sechestru pe bunurile administratorilor statiei GPL din Crevedia, retinuti dupa exploziile devastatoare

Biroul de informare si relatii publice din cadrul Parchetului de pe langa Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie informeaza ca in dosarul privind incendiul izbucnit in data de 26 august 2023 in localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Untold va organiza Târgul de Crăciun de la Cluj, din Piața Unirii

Untold va organiza Târgul de Crăciun de la Cluj, din Piața Unirii

Licitația pentru organizarea Târgului de Crăciun de la Cluj, din Piața Unirii, a fost câștigată de Untold. ”La această licitație începută în luna iulie au depus oferte: Asocierea SC Bubble Flavours & Events SRL – Strategic Safety SRL- Europatur Events SRL, care a… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Arad: Examen detectivi particulari

IPJ Arad: Examen detectivi particulari

EXAMEN DETECTIVI PARTICULARIIn conformitate cu prevederile art. 7 al.1 si 2 din Legea nr.329 2003, cu modificarile si completarile ulterioare referitoare la dobandirea calitatii de detectiv particular, Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean Arad, cu sediul in Arad, str. Labirint, nr.6, organizeaza, in data de 15 septembrie a.c.,… [citeste mai departe]

MApN confirmă căderea unor bucăți de dronă rusească pe teritoriul României

MApN confirmă căderea unor bucăți de dronă rusească pe teritoriul României

Ucrainienii au avut dreptate! După câteva zile de negări vehemente din partea autorităților românești, Ministrul Apărării a recunoscut azi că au fost găsite fragmente ce ar putea aparține unor drone rusești, împrăștiate în zona satului tulcean… [citeste mai departe]

Delicii Culinare la Cuptor: Descoperă Diverse Tipuri de Carne

Delicii Culinare la Cuptor: Descoperă Diverse Tipuri de Carne

Cuptorul este un instrument minunat pentru gătitul cărnii, permițându-ți să obții texturi suculente și arome bogate. În acest articol, vom explora diversele tipuri de carne pe care le poți pregăti la cuptor, punând accent pe două opțiuni delicioase: fleica de porc și cotletul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în Câțcău, Cluj! Intervin DESCARCERAREA și elicopterul SMURD de la Jibou/Trafic blocat pe ambele sensuri

Accident grav în Câțcău, Cluj! Intervin DESCARCERAREA și elicopterul SMURD de la Jibou/Trafic blocat pe ambele sensuri

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au fost solicitați în urmă cu puține momente la un accident rutier petrecut pe raza localității Câțcău. „Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

Nicio școală și nicio grădiniță cu latrine în curte! Dar nu la noi, ci în județul Bihor

Nicio școală și nicio grădiniță cu latrine în curte! Dar nu la noi, ci în județul Bihor

În premieră, anul școlar 2023-2024 începe în Bihor cu condiții decente în toate unitățile de învățământ. Mai precis, după cum a anunțat inspectorul școlar general... The post Nicio școală și nicio grădiniță cu… [citeste mai departe]

Casa de vacanță a unui fost ministru al Transporturilor, incendiată. Intervenția pompierilor, una extrem de dificilă

Casa de vacanță a unui fost ministru al Transporturilor, incendiată. Intervenția pompierilor, una extrem de dificilă

Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Tulcea a anunţat că poliţiştii au fost sesizaţi, marţi, cu privire la faptul că a izbucnit un incendiu la o locuinţă din localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Patru pacienti raniti in exploziile de la Crevedia, in continuare intubati si ventilati in spitale din strainatate (DOCUMENT)

Patru pacienti raniti in exploziile de la Crevedia, in continuare intubati si ventilati in spitale din strainatate (DOCUMENT)

Ministerul Sanatatii informeaza ca in prezent patru pacienti care au fost raniti in urma exploziilor care au avut loc in localitatea Crevedia si care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list

Publicat:
Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list

unveiled on Wednesday its list of online services designated as “gatekeepers,” which will now have six months to adapt to strict antitrust practices or face up to 20% global annual turnover fines, according to Euractiv. for the , , announced in a post on the social media platform X (formerly […] The post Digital competition law: EU Commission unveils its ‘gatekeepers’ list appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Italy far from reaching NATO spending targets

11:50, 20.07.2023 - Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…

Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship

11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

Commission sues Poland for challenging primacy of EU law

10:31, 20.07.2023 - The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…

US economist steps back from top EU job offer after political controversy

12:25, 19.07.2023 - US economist Fiona Scott Morton has withdrawn herself from consideration for a top EU job, after much controversy over her non-European nationality and possible conflicts of interest, according to Euractiv. European Commissioner and Executive Vice-President of the Commission, Margrethe Vestager, announced…

Brussels urges Romania, Hungary, Croatia to report on green energy

09:35, 17.07.2023 - The European Commission has sent reasoned opinions to Romania, Hungary, and Croatia for not complying with their reporting obligations regarding their respective energy targets, according to Euractiv.  The Commission requested Romania and Hungary to submit comprehensive progress reports on the progress…

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

12:05, 03.07.2023 - The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform

10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

Romania’s social-democrat leader proposes new concept of economic patriotism

11:56, 08.06.2023 - The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 septembrie 2023
USD 4.624
EUR 4.9615
CHF 5.1945
GBP 5.8043
CAD 3.385
XAU 286.101
JPY 3.1356
CNY 0.6328
AED 1.2589
AUD 2.9534
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5367

Urmareste stirile pe: