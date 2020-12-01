December 1/Ciuca: National Day compels us all to look responsibly at what we do for Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Mii de bulgari pun la dispoziție gratuit casele de la țară pentru cei care le îngrijesc. Tinerii care lucrează de acasă caută case la 25 de kilometri de orașe

Piața imobiliară rurală din Bulgaria pare să-și fi revenit miraculos… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr şi neliniştit nu se mai liniștește - Episodul 12.000 va fi difuzat marţi în SUA

CBS va transmite, marţi, episodul 12.000 al serialului "Tânăr şi neliniştit/ The Young and the Restless", unul dintre cele mai lungi din istoria televiziunii americane, potrivit news.ro."Din 1973, "Tânăr şi neliniştit"… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia, publicata in Monitorul Oficial!: De maine dimineata, intra in carantina Tuzla, Rasova si Aliman

In Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei, Partea I, din data de 1 decembrie 2020, a fost publciata Hotararea numarul 1159, prin care se instituie carantina pentru 14 zile pentru localitarile Tuzla, Rasova… [citeste mai departe]

România a primit trei miliarde de euro din creditul de la UE, pentru susținerea cheltuielilor generate de pandemie. CE se împrumută la dobânzi negative pentru statele membre

România a primit trei miliarde de euro din creditul… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia autorităților pentru trei comune buzoiene din cauza cazurilor Covid 19

Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență a decis astăzi menținerea restricțiilor pentru trei comune buzoiene după analizarea datelor privind incidența cazurilor Covid 19 în ultimele două săptămâni. „Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Comisia Europeană a virat României TREI miliarde de euro: banii sunt cu titlu de ÎMPRUMUT

Comisia Europeană a plătit marţi a treia tranşă, în valoare de 8,5 miliarde de euro, din împrumutul acordat în cadrul instrumentului SURE, către cinci state membre, se arată într-un comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

CS Mioveni are trei jucători cu Covid-19 şi a fost întoarsă din drumul spre Timişoara pentru meciul cu Ripensia

Echipa CS Mioveni a fost întoarsă, marţi, din drumul pe care plecase spre Timişoara, pentru meciul cu Ripensia, restanţă din etapa a XII-a din Liga II, potrivit news.ro.Trei… [citeste mai departe]

Carantina în Alba Iulia, Blaj și Ciugud a fost prelungită: măsura nu și-a atins scopul

Carantina în Alba Iulia, Blaj și Ciugud a fost prelungită, după ce Institutul Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP) a transmis că, cele 14 zile de izolare anterioare nu au avut efectul dorit, anunță Comitetul Județean pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Două restanţe care trebuiau să se dispute miercuri, nu se mai joacă: U Cluj – Farul şi Ripi – Mioveni. Gazdele pot pierde 0-3

Două partide amânate din cauza Covid ar fi trebuit să se dispute mâine. Surprinzător sau nu, oaspeţii declară că au şi ei cazuri pozitive… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Națională, PSD Bacău a omagiat eroii cavalerişti, la monumentul de pe dealul Coşna, și a oferit alimente pentru 100 de bătrâni

Reprezentanții Partidului Social Democrat (PSD) Bacău au ales să sărbătorească 1 Decembrie omagiind eroii și ajutând… [citeste mai departe]


December 1/Ciuca: National Day compels us all to look responsibly at what we do for Romania

Publicat:
December 1/Ciuca: National Day compels us all to look responsibly at what we do for Romania

sent a message on December 1, Romania's , in which he shows that this holiday compels all Romanian to look responsibly at what they do for their country, according to AGERPRES.

"December 1 reminds us of our troubled history, of the way in which we knew how to preserve our national being even in the most difficult moments. (...) December 1 is also a moment of stock taking, a moment in which we think about the future, the future of Romania, about what we want for our children and young people. Therefore, remembering December 1, 1918 obliges us…

ParliamentaryElections2020/AEP: Abroad voters can vote even if residence document expired after March 1

17:05, 30.11.2020 - Romanian voters who hold a document certifying their residence abroad and whose validity period has expired between March 1 and December 6 may exercise their right to vote in elections to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. A press release of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) sent on Monday…

MApN: Ceremony of December 1 in restricted format at Triumphal Arch, without public participation

14:55, 27.11.2020 - Approximately 150 servicemen from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) will participate, on Tuesday, December 1, starting with 11:00 hrs, in the official ceremony in restricted format, organized on the occasion of Romania's National Day in the Triumphal Arch Square in Bucharest. According to a…

Parliamentary2020/Razvan Cuc: Transportation field, PSD's priority for the future government of Romania

13:31, 26.11.2020 - The governing programme developed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) for the period 2020 -2024 includes measures aimed at supporting all areas of activity, among which transport is a priority, Social Democratic Deputy Razvan Cuc said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. "In fact,…

Iohannis: Pared down National Day celebration, no military parade, no public attendance

20:00, 25.11.2020 - The ceremony for the celebration of Romania's National Day on December 1, which traditionally takes place at the Bucharest Triumphal Arch, will be extremely scaled-down this year, with no military parade and without the participation of the general public, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday…

Aurescu requests Dutch support for polling station organization, counterpart Blok expresses full availability

18:55, 09.11.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, has conducted, on Monday, an official visit to the Hague, in the Netherlands, upon the invitation of his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, whom he had political consultations with.In this context, the head of Romanian diplomacy addressed the request…

Tax expert Daianu calls European recovery plan gold to Romanian economy

13:35, 14.10.2020 - The European recovery plan, which is added to the European Union budget, is as gold to Romania's economy, says Chairman of the Tax Council Daniel Daianu, according to AGERPRES."In 2021, 2022, 2023, it is mandatory to use as many European resources as possible to support aggregate domestic…

PM Orban to Austrian investors: You can count on a partnership with the Government

22:35, 09.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Austrian investors on Wednesday that they can count on a partnership with the Romanian government, which wants to develop a friendly business environment, in which state authorities can support a beneficial business environment to both parties. While attending the…

Declaratiile de presa comune ale ministrului afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu cu omologul palestinian, Riad Malki

12:26, 04.09.2020 - Ministrul afacerilor externe Bogdan Aurescu a avut joi, 3 septembrie 2020, in cadrul vizitei oficiale efectuate in Palestina, o intrevedere cu ministrul afacerilor externe si expatriatilor al Palestinei, Riad Malki. Regasiti mai jos transcriptul declaratiilor ministrului Bogdan Aurescu si traducerea…


