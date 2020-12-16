DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

Încă o țară aprobă vaccinul Pfizer/BioNTech, în timp ce Arabia Saudită a început o campania masivă de vaccinare

Arabia Saudită a anunţat marţi începerea unei campanii masive de vaccinare a populaţiei împotriva noului coronavirus, la câteva zile după aprobarea vaccinului dezvoltat… [citeste mai departe]

Naționalism de tip ”funariot” la vizita de la Cluj a lui George Simion, liderul AUR - VIDEO

Liderul AUR; George Simion, a venit marți la Cluj și a participat la un eveniment de tip nationalist, pe care clujenii l-au respins de mai bine de 16 ani de zile. În fața a circa 50 de susținatori, George Simion… [citeste mai departe]

LA MIJLOC DE SĂPTĂMÂNĂ – Constanța POPESCU – Despre Ei și nevoia de a fi iubiți

Da, articolul ăsta nu este despre noi…  Femeile au destul … Post-ul LA MIJLOC DE SĂPTĂMÂNĂ – Constanța POPESCU – Despre Ei și nevoia de a fi iubiți apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Reîntâlnire emoționantă după 76 de ani. Un veteran al armatei americane s-a revăzut cu trei italieni pe care era să-i împuște când erau copii, în al Doilea Război Mondial

O poveste emoționantă face înconjurul… [citeste mai departe]

Primul zimbru născut în libertate după două secole. Acesta a fost adus pe lume în Munții Făgăraș

Imagini impresionante cu primul pui de zimbru născut în libertate, după două secole, în România. Acesta a fost adus pe lume în luna noiembrie, în Munții Făgăraș şi a fost descoperit de echipa… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO REPORTAJ într-un restaurant Mc Donalds | De la cozi la case la canapele goale

Pandemia a însemnat închiderea tuturor restaurantelor, barurilor sau cafenelelor din România potrivit normelor CNSU, iar această închidere a echivalat cu falimentul pentru multe dintre ele . Cu toate acestea, marile lanțuri de restaurante… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația TM 2021 e total blocată, după ce statutul impus de fostul primar a fost invalidat de instanță

Asociația TM 2021 e total blocată în acest moment de harababura creată de fostul primar, care a vrut un statut al organizației, care să îi dea puteri depline. Statutul respectiv a fost… [citeste mai departe]

PANDEMIA LOVEȘTE în psihicul profesorilor: Starea de bine a acestora, AFECTATĂ grav de restricții

Starea de bine a profesorilor după aproape un semestru de școală online a fost profund afectată de impedimentele unei bune desfășurări a cursurilor în toate școlile din țară, este concluzia conferinței… [citeste mai departe]

Buzoian amendat pentru somn în timpul serviciului

Poliţiştii Compartimentului Sisteme de Securitate din cadrul Poliţiei municipiului Buzău au efectuat verificări cu privire la modul în care sunt respectate prevederile Legii nr. 333/2003 privind paza obiectivelor, bunurilor, valorilor şi protecţia persoanelor. [citeste mai departe]


DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

1848 - of Romanian leaders in Transylvania adopts in Sibiu a protesting against the forced "union" of Transylvania with Hungary. 1878 - Birth of historian , member. (d. September 11, 1971) 1894 - Death of architect , considered one of the founders of the Romanian school of architecture. (b. July 30, 1817) 1901 - Death of physician , corresponding member of the (b. April 25, 1841)
1910 - Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris hosts the world's first experimental flight of a jet…

