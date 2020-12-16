DECEMBER 16 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1863 - Birth of Ioan Cantacuzino, doctor and bacteriologist, creator of the Romanian school of microbiology and experimental medicine; founder-director of the Bucharest Serum and Vaccines Institute, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. January 14, 1934). 1864 - Decree on the establishment in…

- 1796 - Birth of Stephan Ludwig Roth, professor and historian, participant in the Revolution of 1848-1849 of Transylvania. (d. May 11, 1849) 1814 - Birth of Matei Millo, playwrite and one of the most important actors and animators of the Romanian theatre. (d. September 9, 1896) 1843…

- 1861 - The Porte releases the "Firman for the administrative organization of Moldova and Wallachia" which acknowledged the administrative and political union of the Principalities, de facto accomplished on 24 January 1859. 1869 - The Faculty of Medicine in Bucharest starts its courses.…

- Day of Mircea cel Batran Naval Academy 1888 - Death of writer Elena Ghica, who wrote under the pen name Dora d'Istria (b. January 22, 1828) 1899 - Birth of physicist Stefan Vencov, corresponding member of the Romania Academy (b. September 8, 1955) 1902 - Birth of sculptor Constantin…

- Veterans Day1467 - A 40,000 army led by Hungarian King Matthias Corvinus (1458-1490) leaves city of Brasov for Moldova 1845 - Birth of philantropist Vasile Stroescu, politician from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 14, 1926) 1883 - Birth of Stefan…

- Archives' Day1862 - The General Directorate of the State Archives is set up by a decree on the unification of the two Directorates of the State Archives based in Bucharest and Iasi signed by Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859-1862); the first head of the Directorate is Grigore Bengescu II…

- 1443 - Stefan, the first known Romanian mural painter created the murals of the Christian Orthodox Church of Densus (Hunedoara County) 1861 - Establishment in Sibiu of the ASTRA Transylvanian Association for Romanian Literature and Culture of the Romanian Nation, an important player in the political…

- 1754 - First schools, the core of the future seminary and gymnasium, are opened in Blaj, thus the town becoming the centre of the Romanian tuition in Transylvania1871 - The Philharmonic Society of Timisoara is born 1878 - First extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister of Austro-Hungary…