Culture Minister Turcan: Bucharest International Film Festival - event of increasing relevance in capital city

- Aerial acrobatics, music, fantastic characters at Bucharest International Street Theater Festival, June 30 - July 2. Acrobatics, music and fantastic characters will delight the audience at the Bucharest International Street Theater Festival - B-FIT in the Street!, which will take place between June…

- Tennis: Ana Bogdan defeats Sorana Cirstea in first round at Eastbourne. Ana Bogdan defeated Sorana CIrstea 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, on Monday, in a Romanian duel in the first round of the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Eastbourne (Marea Great Britain), with total prizes of 780,637 dollars, told Agerpres.…

- BVB stocks close Monday's trading session lower. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed lower on Monday, with trades of RON 35.17 million lei (EUR 7.1 million euros), told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Project of team of Romanian students, in second place at NASA Space Settlement competition…

- Project of team of Romanian students, in second place at NASA Space Settlement competition in U.S.The project of a space station, proposed by a team of Romanian students, won second place at the NASA Space Settlement competition in the USA, according to a statement from their sponsors sent to AGERPRES…

- Ana Bogdan (30 de ani, locul 61 WTA) a invins-o pe Sorana Cirstea (33 de ani, #36 WTA) in prima runda a turneului de iarba de la Eastbourne, scor 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Turul 1 de la Eastbourne, turneu de categorie WTA500 cu premii totale de 780.637 dolari, a propus un duel 100% romanesc. Sorana Cirstea, a…

- Tragere la sorti cu ghinion si la Eastbourne. Sorana Cirstea și Ana Bogdan, care s-au intalnit saptamana trecuta la Birmingham, vor fi adversare și in primul tur al turneului „WTA 500” de la Eastbourne. Partida dintre Sorana și Ana va avea loc luni, 26 iunie, nu inainte de ora 15:00 (ora Romaniei).…

- Brittney Griner, care a fost incarcerata timp de zece luni in Rusia in 2022 si a ratat tot campionatul nord-american de baschet feminin (WNBA) din sezonul trecut, a fost selectata, duminica, pentru All-Star Game WNBA, care va aduce fata in fata cele mai bune jucatoare ale sezonului, pe 15 iulie, la…

