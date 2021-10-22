COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health riskPublicat:
Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs with certain exceptions and has prohibited providing trade and services in […] The post COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis
14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…
Ministrul Educației: Orele de educație fizica pot fi inlocuite cu ore de educație pentru viața
08:31, 07.10.2021 - In contextul situației pandemice desebit de grave, in care Romania inregistreaza 15.000 de cazuri de Covid in 24 de ore, ministrul Educației, Sorin Cimpeanu, propune ca orele de educație fizica sa fie inlocuite cu ore de educație pentru viața, in condițiile in care temperaturile nu vor mai permite ca…
Romania suspends surgeries, asks EU for help as it battles Covid-19 wave
14:56, 05.10.2021 - Romania is being gripped by a devastating wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, leading the government to suspend non-emergency surgeries and activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for a Covid-19 drug and potentially more oxygenators, according to Politico. The head of the country’s Emergency Situations…
Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes
11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…
Romania, in ZONA ROȘIE pe noua lista a tarilor cu risc epidemiologic
07:55, 01.10.2021 - Romania a intrat de joi seara in zona roșie pe lista țarilor cu risc epidemiologic din cauza numarului mare de infectari cu Sars-Cov-2. Joi a fost ziua in care țara noastra a inregistrat un record absolut de cazuri de Covid-19, peste 12.000. Alaturi de Romania, in zona roșie au intrat și Republica Moldova…
European Commission endorses Romania’s E29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
11:40, 28.09.2021 - The European Commission (EC) adopted a positive assessment of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan on Monday under which the country will receive E14.2bln in grants and E14.9bln in loans under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) when EC President Ursula von der Leyen made an…
Aproape 4.500 de cazuri noi de COVID și 73 de morți, in ultimele 24 de ore
13:35, 17.09.2021 - In ultimele 24 de ore, au fost raportate 4.478 de cazuri de COVID-19 in Romania, și o rata de pozitivare de 9,7%. In același interval au fost inregistrate 73 de decese. Potrivit Grupului de Comunicare Strategica, pana vineri, in Romania, au fost confirmate 1.139.505 cazuri de persoane infectate cu…
S.Korean TV network chief apologises amid furore over broadcast blunders
13:55, 26.07.2021 - The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…