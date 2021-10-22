COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

Stiri Recomandate

A fost reaprins Focul Veșnic din Capitală - Video

În seara zilei de astăzi chișinăuienii au venit cu lumânări la memorialul Eternitatea, unde de curând fusese stins focul veșnic, însă după venirea oamenilor Chișinău-Gaz a repornit alimentarea cu gaze. [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier pe Valea Oltului, la Robești. Victimele, cetățeni spanioli

Polițiștii Serviciului rutier intervin în acest moment (ora 20:30) la un accident rutier, petrecut pe Drumul Național 7, comuna Robești, kilometru 224. Din primele date, este vorba de o coliziune între două autoturisme, rezultând cinci victime. Una… [citeste mai departe]

Cioloș: Cerem PNL și PSD să propună rapid un program și o echipă de guvernare cu care să vină în Parlament

Președintele USR, Dacian Cioloș, transmite că partidul să este conștient „de gravitatea situației” și cere „PNL și PSD să propună rapid un program de guvernare și o echipă… [citeste mai departe]

Graeme Jones va fi antrenorul interimar al lui Newcastle la următoarele două meciuri

Graeme Jones a anunţat vineri că va fi antrenorul interimar al lui Newcastle United la următoarele două meciuri din campionatul de fotbal al Angliei, cu Crystal Palace şi Chelsea, transmite Reuters. Jones a fost până miercuri antrenor… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Risc de explozie în Bârlad după ce un taxi a intrat într-o conductă de gaz

Un taxi a intrat vineri într-o conductă de gaz, în zona Obor din municipiul Bârlad, pompierii asigurând măsurile PSI având în vederea riscul producerii unei explozii. ‘Detaşamentul de pompieri Bârlad a intervenit cu o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Caută Agropensiunea Dealu Neamțului Rodna, dacă vrei o vacanță printre stele, înconjurat de Munții Rodnei

Cine a visat o vacanță în mijlocul unui peisaj superb de munte, musai să vadă ce condiții și peisaj unic oferă Agropensiunea Dealu Neamțului, deschisă la sfârșitul… [citeste mai departe]

China atenționează SUA, după ce Joe Biden a spus că SUA vor apăra Taiwanul: Nu vom accepta niciun compromis

Administraţia de la Beijing i-a recomandat, vineri, preşedintelui SUA, Joe Biden, să dea dovadă de "prudenţă" după ce liderul de la Casa Albă a afirmat că armata americană va apăra… [citeste mai departe]

Xi Jinping, vizită în orașul Dongying

Președintele Chinei, Xi Jinping, își continuă vizita în orașul Dongying, provincia Shandong. Aici a vizitat o zonă demonstrativă pentru agricultura de înaltă tehnologie din Delta Fluviului Galben, bazinul petrolifer Shengli și cartierul Yangmiao din cartierul Kenli al orașului Dongying. La fața locului s-a interesat de… [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloş, despre formarea Guvernului Ciucă: Am tras concluzia că există o înțelegere PNL - PSD

Liderul USR, Dacian Cioloș, apreciază că PSD și PNL au deja o înțelegere, după o convorbire cu premierul desemnat, Nicolae Ciucă. „PNL și PSD sunt datoare să lămurească ce își doresc de la actuala… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul verde va fi obligatoriu pentru aproape orice activitate! Locurile în care nu avem nevoie de acest document

Certificatul verde devine obligatoriu pentru majoritatea activităților, potrivit hotărârii adoptate de CNSU, vineri. Astfel, certificatul verde va fi solicitat… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

Publicat:
Romania's for (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs with certain exceptions and has prohibited providing trade and services in

