COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

Vodafone anunţă un proiect de pădure inteligentă

Gardienii digitali ai pădurii detectează sunetele specifice acțiunilor de exploatare forestieră Dispozitivele sunt conectate la rețeaua Vodafone și semnalează în timp real pericolele Inițiativa se subscrie noii viziuni de brand a Vodafone: „Împreună putem” Vodafone anunță, în premieră în România,… [citeste mai departe]

Miniștrii Raluca Turcan și Vlad Voiculescu vor fi amendați pentru nepurtarea măștii sanitare

Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat că miniștrii Raluca Turcan și Vlad Voiculescu vor răspunde în fața legii, la fel ca orice cetățean, pentru nepurtarea măștii sanitare. „Am solicitat să fiu amendată”,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL - Prima victorie pentru AUR la Curtea Constituțională

În ședința din data de 31 martie 2021, Curtea Constituțională, în cadrul controlului constituționalității regulamentelor Parlamentului, cu unanimitate de voturi, a admis sesizarea formulată de Grupul parlamentar al Alianței pentru Unirea Românilor din Camera Deputaților și… [citeste mai departe]

Două vloggerițe ridică semne de întrebare despre atacul Mirelei Vaida: ”Nu zic că e fake, doar că nu se leagă” VIDEO

Atacul Mirelei Vaida din 19 martie a împărțit audiența în două. În timp ce unii o compătimesc și o întâmpină pe rețelele de socializare cu regrete,… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Persoanele vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 cu ambele doze nu transmit coronavirusul

Directoarea Centrului pentru Prevenirea și Controlul Bolilor din Statele Unite, Rochelle Walensky, a afirmat că noi date sugerează că persoanele vaccinate împotriva COVID-19 cu ambele doze nu transmit... [citeste mai departe]

Meditații online gratuite, la matematică, organizate de UPT pentru elevii care dau BAC-ul sau admitere

Universitatea Politehnica organizează cursuri online de pregătire la matematică pentru viitorii studenți sau pentru cei care susțin examenul de bacalaureat. În plus, din acest an, UPT pune gratuit… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul care a lovit un jandarm în timpul protestelor din Capitală, plasat în arest la domiciliu

Potrivit deciziei instanţei, bărbatul nu poate părăsi domiciliul fără încuviinţarea procurorilor şi nu are voie să ia legătura sau să comunice cu mai mulţi martori şi părţi vătămate din dosar.Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care s-au infectat cu coronavirus după prima doză de vaccin își pot reprograma rapelul direct din platformă

Coordonatorul campaniei naţionale de vaccinare anti Covid-19, medicul Valeriu Gheorghiță, a anunțat că persoanele care se infectează cu virusul SARS-CoV-2… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii de familie din Neamț reticenți la a vaccina anti Covid în cabinetele proprii

În campania de vaccinare promovată de guvern, din luna aprilie, în etapa a III-a, ar trebui să fie implicați și medicii de familie, care ar trebui să vaccineze în cabinetele proprii. Medicii de familie din județul Neamț sunt destul… [citeste mai departe]

Kia a publicat primele imagini reale cu noul EV6 în versiunea GT

În urmă cu o zi, Kia EV6 a avut premiera mondială în cadrul unui eveniment organizat în Coreea de Sud. Cu această ocazie, constructorul asiatic a publicat detaliile tehnice complete ale crossover-ului electric dezvoltat pe arhitectura E-GMP, la fel ca Hyundai Ioniq 5. Acum,… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

Publicat:
of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,” said officials on Twitter. The post COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Vaccination: 2-million people threshold hit at 10.00

13:50, 31.03.2021 - More than 2,000,000 people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania, the RO Vaccination platform announced on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES. "This morning, at 10.00 am, we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19. From December 27, 2020 and until today,…

Alexandru Rafila prezice inca 45 de zile de evoluție nefavorabila a infectarilor cu Covid. “Guvernul sa iși faca din populație un partener”

08:40, 31.03.2021 - Reprezentantul OMS in Romania, Alexandru Rafila, susține ca evoluția nefavorabila a infectarilor nu va putea fi controlata in perioada urmatoare și ca va mai dura cel puțin 45 de zile in care numarul infectarilor va crește, iar presiunea pe secțiile ATI va fi tot mai mare. “O revenire la o viața normala…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

Simona Halep scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career

12:31, 26.03.2021 - Simona Halep scored her 400th main draw victory on Thursday evening presented by Itau after a three-set comeback against Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Miami Open, according to tennis-tourtalk.com.  The World No. 3 from Romania rallied from down a set and a break against No. 51 Caroline…

MFA: Romania supports Serbia’s European path

18:21, 03.03.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogan Aurescu hosted Stefan Tomasevic, the ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Romania, on Wednesday. The two dignitaries addressed Belgrade’s European path as well as the cooperation in multilateral formats, informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), according…

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

1,000,000th person in Romania to get vaccinated against COVID-19 today

08:25, 03.03.2021 - The number of people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 will exceed one million today. "Tomorrow, the 1,000,000th person will get vaccinated," coordinator of the national vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…

Romania se apropie de un milion de persoane vaccinate anti-Covid. Iohannis: speram ca pana in vara sa ieșim din pandemie

20:10, 17.02.2021 - Președintele Klaus Iohannis a avut, miercuri, ședințe de lucru cu premierul și cu mai mulți ministri, intre care și ministrul Sanatații, Vlad Voiculescu și cel al Educației Sorin Cimpeanu. Ulterior, președintele Iohannis s-a declarat mulțumit de felul in care se desfașoara campania de vaccinare in Romania.…


