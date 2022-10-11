Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National Museum

Stiri Recomandate

În ce categorie de vulnerabilitate intri? Spatari: O familie cu 5 membri și 20 mii lei venit, de exemplu, va fi în grupul cu cele mai mari compensații

Moldovenii vor primi compensații la factura de gaz și încălzire în funcție de categoria de vulnerabilitate… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis îl „urechează” pe Vasile Dîncu: „Unii demnitari trebuie să citească mai frecvent presa”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis susține că unii demnitari de la noi trebuie să citească mai frecvent presa să afle aceste poziţii, întrebat fiind despre declaraţiile ministrului Apărării,… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii locali, lecții de circulație pentru piticii de la Grădinița nr. 25

Poliția Locală Brașov a reluat astăzi campania de informare asupra importanței cunoașterii și respectării regulilor de circulație rutieră, intitulată ”Micii pietoni – Mari cunoscători”. 123 preșcolari de la Grădinița nr. 25 au participat… [citeste mai departe]

Începe procesul celei mai mari tragedii din istoria Air France. Avionul s-a dezintegrat, cadavre fiind găsite și la 80 de km distanță

Începe procesul celei mai mari tragedii din istoria Air France care a avut loc în 2009, în largul coastelor Braziliei. Aeronava… [citeste mai departe]

Protestatarii germani au însângerat simbolurile rusești: Ambasada Rusiei din Berlin a fost mâzgălită cu roșu

Persoane neidentificate au aruncat cu sticle cu vopsea roşie în clădirea Ambasadei Rusiei din Berlin, relatează Agenţia de presă RIA NOVOSTI, cu referire la presa germană.… [citeste mai departe]

Târgu Mureș: Copil de 12 ani accidentat de o mașină

Patrula de Siguranță Rutieră din cadrul Direcției Poliția Locală Târgu Mureș a fost sesizată sâmbătă, 8 octombrie, în jurul orei 18.30, că la intersecția străzilor Budai Nagy Antal cu Tudor Vladimirescu un copil de 12 ani a fost accidentat de o mașină. Conform Biroului de presă al Direcției… [citeste mai departe]

„Este abătut, debusolat, dezorientat”. Coșmarul prin care trece Octavian Popescu, după ce a fost criticat de Gigi Becali și i s-a luat banderola de căpitan de la FCSB

Octavian Popescu a devenit o problemă serioasă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriel Lazany, managerul Spitalului Județean Bistrița: „Pe foarte multe specializări medicale avem deja rezidenți”

Potrivit managerului Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, Gabriel Lazany, unitatea medicală are deja rezidenți, care au trecut prin instructaje sub îndrumarea… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „De ce glorioasa Ucraina ni s-a-ntristat”: Soția ambasadorului Ucrainei în Moldova a interpretat „Червона калина” în limba română

Olesia Șevcenko, soția ambasadorului Ucrainei în Republica Moldova, a interpretat… [citeste mai departe]

DiscoverEU le oferă în această toamnă tinerilor 35.000 de bilete de tren

Comisia Europeană a lansat marţi runda de înscrieri de toamnă DiscoverEU, în cadrul căreia 35.000 de tineri vor primi un permis de călătorie de cale ferată cu care pot cunoaşte Europa şi explora cultura sa bogată, se arată într-un comunicat al Executivului… [citeste mai departe]


Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National Museum

Publicat:
Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National Museum

exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of the coronation of the kings of , which brings back to the public's attention a unique moment in the history of our country, will be opened, on Saturday, from 4:00 p.m., in the of the in Bucharest, the museum institution informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

