Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National Museum

Coronation Celebrations exhibition, from Saturday, at Cotroceni National MuseumPublicat:
The Coronation Celebrations exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of the coronation of the kings of Greater Romania, which brings back to the public's attention a unique moment in the history of our country, will be opened, on Saturday, from 4:00 p.m., in the Medieval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest, the museum institution informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.
